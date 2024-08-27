Mercuryo Launches Seamless On-Ramp Service On Ninji Wallet

Mercuryo, a leading global payments infrastructure platform, has launched on-ramp services on Ninji Wallet, an exclusive agile cryptocurrency wallet in the Injective ecosystem with seamless access, robust security and simplified asset management.

The collaboration represents a pivotal moment in enhancing Ninji Wallet’s capabilities, with Mercuryo delivering intuitive and optimal payment solutions tailored for the Web3 space. Ninji Wallet, the first cryptocurrency wallet in the Injective ecosystem, will enable users to seamlessly purchase Injective (INJ), the network’s native digital token, using the Mercuryo on-ramp service.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Ninji Wallet as it shares our vision of bringing the safety and simplicity that is needed if mass adoption in Web3 technologies is to be achieved,” said Arthur Firstov, Chief Business Officer at Mercuryo. “These on-ramp services provide Ninji Wallet users with a seamless means of making digital token purchases.”

Mercuryo is a first-mover and innovator in the fast-evolving Web3 space, providing a variety of payment solutions along with seamless on-chain integration. Mercuryo’s intuitive solutions are simplifying the experience for newcomers to the digital token space. Mercuryo specialises in efficient capital flow in the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem and combines various payment solutions into a single interface.