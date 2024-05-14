Mercuryo Launches On-Ramp Solution On Meteor Wallet, Opens Up Access To Growing NEAR Ecosystem

Global payments infrastructure provider Mercuryo has integrated seamless on-ramp solutions for Meteor Wallet, a non-custodial wallet that supports multiple blockchains, digital tokens and decentralised finance (DeFi) applications.

The on-ramp integration, which enables users to purchase cryptocurrency effortlessly using credit and debit cards or Apple Pay, will open up access to the NEAR protocol, a layer-one blockchain designed as a community-run cloud computing platform. Meteor Wallet functions as an interface for the management of users’ digital tokens while also providing access to DeFi services and decentralized applications (dApps) on the NEAR blockchain.

“We are delighted to launch fiat-to-crypto on-ramps on Meteor Wallet, which has carved out a pivotal place in a NEAR ecosystem where so many wonderful projects are coming to fruition,” said Aviessa Khoo, Executive Director, Singapore, at Mercuryo. “Once again, a leading non-custodial wallet in the digital token space has chosen Mercuryo’s best of class on-ramp solutions.”

Meteor, which aims to be the primary wallet on the NEAR blockchain, is currently available as both a web wallet and a browser extension, thereby simplifying the user experience within one powerful wallet application.

Mercuryo is a first-mover and innovator in the fast-evolving Web3 space, providing a variety of payment solutions along with seamless on-chain integration. Mercuryo’s intuitive solutions are simplifying the experience for newcomers to the digital token space. Mercuryo specialises in efficient capital flow in the DeFi ecosystem and combines various payment solutions into a single interface.