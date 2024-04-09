Mercuryo Joins CryptoUK To Promote Responsible Innovation In Emerging UK Digital Token Economy

Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo has joined CryptoUK, the self-regulatory trade association for the UK’s digital assets industry. CryptoUK champions the sector's growth, success and high standards of conduct, advocates for the industry in the public and private sectors and the media, and campaigns for fair and proportionate policy and regulation.

Mercuryo offers innovative payment solutions along with seamless on-chain integration and has made a series of high-profile partnerships with major pillars in the digital token economy, including Ledger, MetaMask and Trust Wallet.

Mercuryo has a track record of adhering to the highest regulatory standards and will bring its expertise to the CryptoUK community while collaborating to build trusted bridges between members, industry participants, UK regulators, key stakeholders and policymakers.

“We are delighted to be joining CryptoUK and we look forward to making our contribution to help the UK achieve the right regulatory balance for the emerging digital token economy,” said Petr Kozyakov, CEO at Mercuryo. “We look forward to working closely with the CryptoUK community and sharing our insights and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape.”

“We are delighted that an organisation with the credentials and reach of Mercuryo has joined our growing community of CryptoUK members,” said Su Carpenter, Executive Director at CryptoUK. “CryptoUK works alongside organisations who are innovating and driving for change in the crypto and digital assets industry and we are looking forward to working alongside the team at Mercuryo to build upon our advocacy and engagement work in the UK. Together with our members we can ensure the voice of the industry is well represented in dialogue with government and regulators and we are certain they will be a valuable addition to the broad and diverse membership community.”

CryptoUK works alongside organisations who are innovating and driving for change in the crypto and digital assets industry and we are looking forward to working alongside the team at Mercuryo to build upon our advocacy and engagement work in the UK. Together with our members we can ensure the voice of the industry is well represented in dialogue with government and regulators and we are certain they will be a valuable addition to the broad and diverse membership community.

Mercuryo is a first-mover and innovator in the fast-evolving Web3 space where its intuitive solutions are simplifying the experience for newcomers to the digital token economy. Mercuryo specialises in efficient capital flow in the decentralised finance (DeFi), GameFi and SocialFi ecosystems, combining seamless payment solutions into a single interface.