Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team & Nasdaq Join Forces To Accelerate Innovation - Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 One Team & Nasdaq Announce Integrated Multi-Year Brand Partnership

Today the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced a multi-year brand partnership – aligning one of the most successful sports teams in history and one of the world’s leading financial technology companies.

Under the new partnership, Nasdaq will become an official partner of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, who stands apart as one of the most cutting-edge organizations in F1 today. The partnership underscores Nasdaq's deep commitment to innovation and the companies that champion it.

“We’re excited to welcome Nasdaq, a global leader in financial technology, to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team partner family,” said Toto Wolff, CEO of Mercedes-AMG-PETRONAS F1 Team. “Partnerships are most powerful when they’re built on shared values. Nasdaq is a partner that not only understands the importance of cutting-edge technology but also embraces our commitment to continuous growth and resilience.”

“Our partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Team embodies our shared passion for technology and performance, as well as our deep commitment to building the most competitive teams in the world,” said Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO of Nasdaq. “Together we will accelerate growth for our respective organizations while we create exceptional experiences for fans of the sport.”

Partnering with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team is a strategic step for Nasdaq, deepening connections with its clients who engage with F1. As one third of the Team’s partners already list on Nasdaq’s exchange, the collaboration further strengthens the company’s ability to connect with clients and amplify its position as a trusted partner across the global financial system. F1’s audience of 1.5 billion and over 763 million fans across 21 countries, offers unparalleled reach across the globe.

“This partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team is a powerful alignment of two performance-driven cultures with global mindsets,” said Brian Buckley, Chief Marketing Officer at Nasdaq. “At Nasdaq, we’re focused on helping our clients navigate complexity, accelerate growth and solve their toughest challenges. Together with the

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, we’ll showcase how precision, innovation, and strategic partnership can drive success – on the track and in the world of global business.”

“From pioneering technologies to forging strategic alliances with forward-thinking brands, we're looking forward to collaborating with Nasdaq to benefit our fans, our partners, and our team,” said Richard Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer of Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. “As part of the partnership, Nasdaq and the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team will collaborate on storytelling and experiences at the intersection of business, technology, and sports, underscoring the strong alignment between the brands and their audiences.”

The Team will enjoy access to Nasdaq MarketSite – which is the home of Nasdaq’s bell ceremonies and the company's iconic LED video “tower” – as well as additional commercial marketing and media opportunities. Nasdaq will have an integrated brand presence at every F1 race during the partnership and both organizations will benefit from co-branded content and merchandise. The partnership will debut at this year’s Miami Grand Prix, where Nasdaq’s brand will appear on the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team’s Pit Wall Canopy and the Engineers’ Central Island Station.

About the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team

Mercedes was born to race - and we've been doing it since 1901. Today, the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team competes at the pinnacle of motorsport: the FIA Formula One World Championship.

The pioneering spirit of our company founders lives on in our commitment to innovation and performance. As the world's original automobile manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has defined the cutting edge of technology for over a century. Today, our F1 team exists to demonstrate the best of the brand's performance on the global stage.

Based in Brackley and Brixworth, UK, over 2,000 committed team members work with a singular mission: to win the world championship. From 2014 to 2021, we secured a record eight consecutive Constructors' Championships, and we are hungry for more.

Our journey is not just about performance on the track; we also strive to make a positive impact on the world and inspire future generations. We are proud signatories of the Climate Pledge, and we are leading the way in building a more sustainable and inclusive sport.

For more information, please visit www.mercedesamgf1.com.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.