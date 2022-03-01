MDX Technology Hires Nigel Someck As Global VP Of Sales - Highly Skilled Results-Driven Business Development Leader - Deep FinTech Experience

MDX Technology (MDXT), the leading provider of trader collaboration solutions, continues the expansion of its leadership team by announcing the appointment of Nigel Someck as global VP of Sales. Nigel joins from Livingstone Technologies, where he was the commercial Head of the Managed Services team. Before this, Nigel spent over 12 years in business leadership roles in several highly successful fintech firms, including Sungard (now FIS) and Imagine Software.
Nigel Someck, Global VP of Sales, commented. “MDXT is expanding rapidly in line with increasing market demand for real-time pricing collaboration solutions, so it is an exciting time to join. Our solution plays a pivotal role in helping the financial services community modernise their trading practices in order to attract greater trade volumes and revenues. I get my energy from spending time with clients to understand their needs and liaising with our development team to drive the products and services forward to meet evolving market demand. However, what impressed me most was our enviable and fully referenceable user community, underpinned by proven technology with a well-defined development roadmap. The commercial team is also on a growth trajectory, and we are actively onboarding the best and brightest we can find. Fintech is my spiritual home, and it’s great to be back.”
Paul Watmough, CEO at MDXT, concluded. “I am delighted to welcome Nigel to the MDXT family, where he is already making a material difference. His experience and insights from working across financial technology and the wider enterprise tech arena brings a refreshing new perspective to our business. Alongside our recent investment, his enthusiasm and an ever-increasing volume of inbound new business enquiries globally, I am confident that MDXT is ideally positioned to exploit the many opportunities coming our way.”