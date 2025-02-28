McKay Brothers Launches Fastest Connectivity Between Tokyo And Europe

McKay Brothers International launched the lowest latency connectivity between key crypto trading hubs in Tokyo with those in London and Dublin. The new service achieves sub-132ms latency (round trip) between Tokyo and London. McKay’s Tokyo-London-Dublin service connects traders hosted in AWS in Tokyo and those trading at Equinix LD4 in London and AWS in Dublin. McKay’s newest route complements its existing ultra-low latency crypto connectivity from Tokyo to Hong Kong, Singapore, Chicago, and Ashburn.