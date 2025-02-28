McKay Brothers Launches Fastest Connectivity Between Tokyo And Europe

- New ultra-low latency service connects crypto exchange clouds in Tokyo with those in London and Dublin
McKay Brothers International launched the lowest latency connectivity between key crypto trading hubs in Tokyo with those in London and Dublin. The new service achieves sub-132ms latency (round trip) between Tokyo and London. McKay’s Tokyo-London-Dublin service connects traders hosted in AWS in Tokyo and those trading at Equinix LD4 in London and AWS in Dublin. McKay’s newest route complements its existing ultra-low latency crypto connectivity from Tokyo to Hong Kong, Singapore, Chicago, and Ashburn.
“Crypto trading increasingly demands low latency,” said Francois Tyc, MBI’s Managing Director. “We are pleased to leverage our many years of leadership in ultra-low latency connectivity for traditional finance to serve the fast-growing low latency crypto market.”
McKay previously leveraged existing infrastructure built for traditional finance connectivity to serve crypto traders. The new Tokyo-London-Dublin service is the company’s first ultra-low latency infrastructure developed exclusively with crypto traders in mind.