MCA FINANCE Chooses NeoXam To Support Its Growth

NeoXam, the leading technology company in the finance sector, today announces that MCA Finance has chosen the Nx Tracker3 technology to manage its Front and Middle Office activities. With this choice, MCA Finance obtains the most advanced standards in order placing automation via Fix and Swift standards.
Nx Tracker3 will allow MCA Finance to manage and closely monitor its Front and Middle Office activities and interactions with all of its partners. It will also allow them to help a 30-year-old company continue to grow.
MCA Finance will take advantage of software that covers all financial assets while making the most of its ability to manage the specific products developed and managed by MCA Finance (Structured Products and OTC) in a customized way. MCA Finance was particularly attracted by the software’s flexibility and customization possibilities, allowing it to be fine-tuned to the particularities of each of the company’s business units.
Thanks to the native interconnectivity of NxTracker3, MCA Finance is acquiring a tool that offers simplified exchanges with its various counterparts. In the import, export, reconciliation, and analysis of many data flows, Tracker3 meets the operational and regulatory requirements that MCA Finance deals with every day even more effectively.
According to Catherine Dagorn, Managing Director of MCA Finance, “We were looking for a tool that could effectively support the growth of our business. NeoXam Tracker3 meets this demand by adding greater flexibility and the customization that is necessary for the particularities of our business.”
Florent Fabre, COO of NeoXam continues, “Tracker is a flexible solution that allows financial institutions to manage their relations with counterparts according to their own standards, reducing management and administration costs. Thanks to a structured, scalable framework, Tracker will be capable of supporting MCA Finance’s growth in the best possible way.”