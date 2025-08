As described in the MIAX Pearl Options MIAX Express Order Interface Specification document, for each product and side, an MPID can have a maximum of five (5) Binary Auto-Replace orders with unique Client Order IDs that the Firm can keep replacing.



Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.