Maxime Aerts Appointed CIO Of LuxSE

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) today announced the appointment of Maxime Aerts as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective as of 1 November 2025. Maxime Aerts has served as interim CIO of the Exchange since 1 June, following the departure of LuxSE’s former CIO Laurent Pulinckx after six years in the role.

“Maxime Aerts brings deep expertise both in financial services and technology, and he has demonstrated his strategic leadership at the intersection of these two worlds in his previous roles. He places a strong focus on aligning business objectives with digital solutions, and has in-depth knowledge of LuxSE and our specific IT infrastructure and operations. This makes him the ideal candidate for the CIO role. We are very pleased to welcome him back at the Exchange in this highly strategic role at a time of unprecedented technological change,” stated Julie Becker, CEO of LuxSE.

Rejoining LuxSE

Maxime Aerts initially joined the Exchange as Project Director for the Fund Market Infrastructure project in 2012, before moving to Fundsquare when it was incorporated as a wholly-owned spin-off of LuxSE in 2013. He held roles as Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of Fundsquare until the entity was purchased by FE fundinfo in 2022, where he became Director of Luxembourg activities and Head of Asset Management Product Strategy until he rejoined LuxSE in June this year.

“Throughout my career, I have always focused on IT-related matters in different roles, both at and beyond LuxSE, and I believe this has prepared me well for the CIO position. I am passionate about financial technology and the possibilities of data-driven business value creation, both essential topics of LuxSE’s business operations. New technologies and AI are disrupting the financial industry, and I am truly excited about the opportunity to lead LuxSE’s digital transformation as we navigate the new business reality brought by these technological developments,” commented Maxime Aerts.

Placing data first

A French national and a father of three now living in Germany, Maxime Aerts brings over 25 years of experience in financial services and technology. He has led complex digital transformation programmes, developed data-driven solutions, and overseen the modernisation of operational infrastructures across the European fund and capital markets landscapes.

Building on his deep expertise in product strategy and regulatory technology, Maxime Aerts has in recent years specialised in data governance, data lifecycle management and operational management. He now formally assumes the leadership of LuxSE’s IT department, comprising 70+ IT experts.