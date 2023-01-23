Matthias Zieschang And Tobias Vogel Elected As Chairmen Of The Exchange Councils Of The Frankfurt Stock Exchange And Eurex Deutschland

“I am very delighted that Matthias Zieschang and Georg Stocker, two high-profile personalities, will once again chair the Exchange Council of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. With Tobias Vogel as Chairman and Christophe Adam as Deputy Chairman, the Exchange Council of Eurex Deutschland will also be excellently positioned for the next term of office. I would like to particularly thank Robbert Booij and Lutz Johanning for their extraordinary commitment to the Eurex Exchange Council,” emphasises Thomas Book, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse and responsible for Trading & Clearing.