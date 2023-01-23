Matthias Zieschang And Tobias Vogel Elected As Chairmen Of The Exchange Councils Of The Frankfurt Stock Exchange And Eurex Deutschland

At their constituent meeting today, the Exchange Councils of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) and Eurex Deutschland elected their Chairman and Deputy Chairman. Both Councils had been elected in rotation at the beginning of December 2022.
The members of the FWB Exchange Council re-elected Matthias Zieschang as Chairman. Georg Stocker was confirmed as Deputy Chairman. Zieschang is a Member of the Executive Board and serves as Executive Director Controlling and Finance at Fraport AG. He has been Chairman of the FWB Exchange Council since July 2020. Stocker is Chief Executive Officer at DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale and has been Deputy Chairman of the Exchange Council since June 2021.
Tobias Vogel was elected as the new Chairman of the Exchange Council of Eurex Deutschland. Vogel is a member of the Management Board of UBS SE and a new member of the Exchange Council. He succeeds Robbert Booij, Chief Executive Officer Europe at ABN Amro Clearing Bank N.V. Christophe Adam, Head of Listed Derivatives, EMEA & APAC, Prime Services & Clearing at SG International Ltd, was elected as Vice Chairman. Adam has been a member of the Exchange Council since June 2014 and succeeds Lutz Johanning, holder of the Chair of Empirical Capital Market Research at WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management.
“I am very delighted that Matthias Zieschang and Georg Stocker, two high-profile personalities, will once again chair the Exchange Council of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. With Tobias Vogel as Chairman and Christophe Adam as Deputy Chairman, the Exchange Council of Eurex Deutschland will also be excellently positioned for the next term of office. I would like to particularly thank Robbert Booij and Lutz Johanning for their extraordinary commitment to the Eurex Exchange Council,” emphasises Thomas Book, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse and responsible for Trading & Clearing.
The Exchange Councils of FWB and Eurex Deutschland were elected in rotation on 2 December 2022 for a term of office of three years. The FWB Exchange Council consists of 17 members, that of Eurex Deutschland of 18 members. Both Councils are an important control and supervisory body of the respective exchange. Key tasks include appointing and supervising the management of the exchange as well as issuing the Exchange Rules, the Fee Regulations and the Conditions for Transaction on the exchange.
The following members are new to the FWB Exchange Council:
- Moritz Counil, Kerdos Investment AG TGV, Member of the Executive Board
- Oliver Behrens, Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Chairman of the Management Board
- Sara Hennicken, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Member of the Executive Board
- Kai Jordan, mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG, Member of the Executive Board
- Jan Kupfer, UniCredit Bank AG, Member of the Management Board
- Eva Wunsch-Weber, Frankfurter Volksbank eG, Chief Executive Officer
The following members are new to the Eurex Deutschland Exchange Council:
- Souâd Benkredda, DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Member of the Board of Managing Directors
- Moritz Counil, Kerdos Investment AG TGV, Member of the Executive Board
- Oliver Behrens, Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Chairman of the Management Board
- Allard Jakobs, All Options International B.V., Chief Executive Officer
- Christoph Hock, Union Investment, Head of Multi-Asset Trading
- J. Courtney Malcarney, IBKR Financial Services AG, Member of the Executive Management
- Wilrik Sinia, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V., Board Member
- Tobias Vogel, UBS Europe SE, Member of the Management Board
