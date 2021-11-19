Matthias Voelkel Succeeds Michael Völter - Michael Völter Leaves Boerse Stuttgart Group At The End Of The Year

Dr Michael Völter (58), Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Vereinigung Baden-Wuerttembergische Wertpapierboerse e.V., is leaving Boerse Stuttgart Group at the end of the year at his own request to pursue new professional challenges in the area of startups and growth companies. His successor as Group CEO will be Dr Matthias Voelkel, who has been a member of the Management Board and COO of Vereinigung Baden-Wuerttembergische Wertpapierboerse e.V. since June 2021 and heads the digital and crypto business of Boerse Stuttgart Group.
Dr Michael Völter has been Chairman of the Management Board of Vereinigung Baden-Wuerttembergische Wertpapierboerse e.V., the owner of Boerse Stuttgart Group, since March 2015. In addition, Völter was Chairman of the Supervisory Boards of the subsidiaries EUWAX AG and Boerse Stuttgart GmbH for many years. He has also been the Chairman of the Boards of Directors of the Group's European subsidiaries in Sweden and Switzerland, Nordic Growth Market (NGM) and BX Swiss AG.
"As CEO, Michael Völter made a significant contribution to the success of Boerse Stuttgart Group and shaped its strategic focus. The internationalisation of the Group and the establishment of its digital business were advanced under his responsibility. With the recent change in the corporate structure and management team, he has repositioned the Group. We very much regret Michael Völter's departure and thank him sincerely for his outstanding work over many years. We wish him all the best for the future, both professionally and personally," says Dr Christian Ricken, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Vereinigung Baden-Wuerttembergische Wertpapierboerse e.V. and explains: "With Matthias Voelkel, we have a successor from within our own ranks who has extensive expertise in the fields of stock exchanges, capital markets and digital assets. He has made an excellent start as COO of Boerse Stuttgart Group and has further strengthened the Group’s growth momentum. Now he will take the lead of our management team."
"Boerse Stuttgart Group is extremely well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in both the traditional exchange and brokerage business and the digital and crypto business. I have been able to see this for myself in recent months. Therefore, I am very excited to lead Boerse Stuttgart Group into a successful future as CEO," comments Dr Matthias Voelkel.