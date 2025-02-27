Markus Röhrig Joins Management Team Of Boerse Stuttgart Group As Chief Growth Officer - Appointment Underlines Growth Ambitions - Experienced Mckinsey Manager With Extensive Expertise To Manage The Group's Sales Activities

Markus Röhrig will be joining the management team of Boerse Stuttgart Group as Chief Growth Officer as of 1 April 2025. As Member of the Group Executive Committee and Managing Director of Boerse Stuttgart GmbH, he will further strengthen the growth momentum of Boerse Stuttgart Group and drive customer acquisition in Germany and Europe.

Markus Röhrig will lead the sales, partnership and marketing activities of Boerse Stuttgart Group – on the one hand in the traditional capital markets business including the cats trading network, the exchanges in Sweden and Switzerland as well as commodities and data. On the other hand, he will be responsible for the client-oriented management and coordination of the exchange and capital markets business with the Group's digital business.

Dr. Markus Röhrig joined McKinsey in 2006 and was elected Partner in 2016. He has held various leadership positions, including most recently co-leading McKinsey's European Corporate & Investment Banking Practice. Prior to that, he co-founded the Capital Markets Infrastructure & Exchanges Practice. With his expertise in the areas of sales, growth and regulatory management, he has successfully implemented numerous major projects, such as sales programs or international market entries of financial institutions. He has also supported European banks and exchange groups in strategic transformation processes.

"As the sixth largest exchange group in Europe, we have focused our business areas on growth and European expansion. As an integrated and regulated infrastructure provider, we offer innovative and scalable solutions for European financial institutions - in the traditional exchange and capital market business as well as in the digital business. Now we are aiming to expand our relationships with existing customers and fuel our growth with further strategic partnerships. We are very delighted that Markus Röhrig is joining us as a leader with excellent skills and an impressive track record," says Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group.