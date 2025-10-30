Marketnode Powers Maybank’s First tokenised On-ChainMoney Market Fund With BNP Paribas’ Securities Services Business

Marketnode, Asia-Pacific’s trusted and neutral digital market infrastructure operator, today announced a strategic collaboration with Maybank Asset Management Singapore to bring its Money Market Fund (MMF) on-chain — marking a significant step in enhancing the accessibility, utility and transferability of such funds as the financial industry explores the promise of tokenisation. BNP Paribas’ Securities Services business will serve as the transfer agent, underscoring how tokenisation can seamlessly integrate into existing capital markets infrastructure.

Marketnode’s modular platform, Gateway, will provide the core tokenisation architecture, to enable greater efficiency, transparency, and connectivity across the investment value chain. The platform supports both EVM and non-EVM networks with recent integrations including Solana, Stellar and XRP Ledger.

“This partnership underscores the power of collaboration across the financial ecosystem,” said Andrew Scott, Head of Digital Assets at Marketnode. “As tokenisation accelerates from concept to reality, the industry’s infrastructure must evolve just as boldly. By bridging infrastructural gaps and uniting expertise across our partners, we are defining what the next generation of trusted, interoperable markets can look like in Asia.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Marketnode and BNP Paribas to bring our Maybank Money Market Fund on-chain. This enhances modern day investors’ access to our products,” said Ivan Won, Head of Product & Marketing at Maybank Asset Management Singapore. “This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation and our desire to leverage on technology as we venture into a tokenised future – one that the Singapore financial industry is rapidly embracing.”

Luc Renard, Head of Southeast Asia, Securities Services, BNP Paribas, commented: “As tokenisation of money market funds gains attention for their potential growth and reach, financial services have an increasingly important role to drive the next stage of development. To support this, we are proud to put our on-the-ground specialist teams, global operating model, and technology-driven approach in collaboration with Maybank Asset Management Singapore. This mandate emphasises the importance of staying at the forefront of technology to accompany our clients.”

Looking ahead, the partnership will expand tokenisation capabilities across additional fund portfolios and explore new collateral use cases to meet the efficiency and flexibility requirements for a capital future that is on-chain.

For more information: www.marketnode.com