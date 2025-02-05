MarketAxess To Participate In The UBS Financial Services Conference

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced that Chris Concannon, Chief Executive Officer, and Ilene Fiszel Bieler, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the UBS Financial Services Conference on February 10, 2025.

Mr. Concannon and Ms. Fiszel Bieler will participate in a fireside chat at 2:40 p.m. ET. The live webcast and replay for the fireside chat will be available on the events and presentations section of the MarketAxess Investor Relations homepage, https://investor.marketaxess.com/events-and-presentations.