MarketAxess To Participate In The Raymond James 2025 Institutional Investors Conference

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced that Chris Concannon, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Raymond James 2025 Institutional Investors Conference on March 3, 2025.

Mr. Concannon will participate in a fireside chat at 4:35 p.m. ET. The live webcast and replay for the fireside chat will be available on the events and presentations section of the MarketAxess Investor Relations homepage, https://investor.marketaxess.com/events-and-presentations.