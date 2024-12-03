Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

MarketAxess To Participate In The Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference

Date 03/12/2024

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced that Chris Concannon, Chief Executive Officer, and Ilene Fiszel Bieler, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference on December 11, 2024.

Mr. Concannon and Ms. Fiszel Bieler will participate in a fireside chat at 8:40 a.m. ET. The live webcast and replay for the fireside chat will be available on the events and presentations section of the MarketAxess Investor Relations homepage, https://investor.marketaxess.com/events-and-presentations.

