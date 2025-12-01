MarketAxess To Participate In The Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced that Chris Concannon, Chief Executive Officer, and Ilene Fiszel Bieler, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference on December 9, 2025.

Mr. Concannon and Ms. Fiszel Bieler will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast and replay for the fireside chat will be available on the events and presentations section of the MarketAxess Investor Relations homepage, https://investor.marketaxess.com/events-and-presentations.