MarketAxess To Host Conference Call Announcing Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Friday, November 7, 2025

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX) the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, will issue a press release announcing its third quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, November 7, 2025, before the market opens. Chris Concannon, Chief Executive Officer, and Ilene Fiszel Bieler, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to provide a strategic update and discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, please dial +1-646-307-1963 (U.S./International) and use the ID 1832176. The Company will also host a live audio Webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.marketaxess.com. The Webcast will also be archived on http://investor.marketaxess.com for 90 days following the announcement.