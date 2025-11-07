Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
MarketAxess Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Date 07/11/2025

  • 10% Revenue Growth Outside U.S. Credit; Continued Progress with New Initiatives
  • Record U.S. Credit Portfolio Trading ADV; Record U.S. High-Yield Portfolio Trading Estimated Market Share of 22.6%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

3Q25 select financial and operational highlights*

  • Total revenues of $208.8 million increased 1%, and included an increase of approximately $1.3 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.
    • Total commission revenue of $180.2 million was in line with the prior year, including the impact of RFQ-hub.
    • Record services revenue (combined information, post-trade and technology services revenue) of $28.7 million increased 9%.
  • Strong progress with our new initiatives across our three strategic channels:
    • Client-Initiated Channel 10% growth in block trading average daily volume (“ADV”), including 20% growth in emerging markets and 58% growth in eurobonds.
    • Portfolio Trading Channel - 20% increase in total portfolio trading ADV to $1.4 billion with record U.S. credit portfolio trading ADV of $1.1 billion, representing an increase of 16%.
    • Dealer-Initiated Channel - 18% increase in dealer-initiated ADV to $1.5 billion.
  • Total expenses of $123.2 million increased 3%, and included an increase of approximately $1.0 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.
  • Diluted earnings-per-share (“EPS”) of $1.84 decreased 3%.

*All comparisons versus 3Q24

Chris Concannon, CEO of MarketAxess, commented:

“A return to lower levels of volatility and tighter credit spreads in the third quarter, combined with historic levels of new issuance in September, dampened our market share and revenue growth in U.S. credit. Outside of U.S. credit, our revenue growth profile is strong, and we delivered 10% growth including the addition of RFQ-hub.

To address our challenges in U.S. credit, we are focused on growing our targeted block trading solution in the client-initiated channel. Year-to-date, block trading ADV in U.S. credit is already 19% above full-year 2024 levels. We are also continuing to enhance our portfolio trading solution for clients, and year-to-date, our U.S. credit portfolio trading ADV is up 43% versus full-year 2024 and market share has increased approximately 210 basis points. Last, we are focused on growing our new Mid-X solution in the dealer-initiated channel, which we launched in September for U.S. credit. Year-to-date U.S. credit dealer-initiated ADV is up 29% versus full-year 2024.

We have made tangible progress across our new initiatives which we believe will help drive market share and revenue growth in U.S. credit in the quarters ahead."

Table 1: 3Q25 select financial results

 

 

Quarter

 

% Change

YTD

 

% Change

$ in millions, except per share data (unaudited)

 

3Q 2025

 

2Q 2025

 

3Q 2024

 

QoQ

YoY

YTD 2025

 

YTD 2024

 

YoY

Selected GAAP-basis financial results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

209

 

$

219

 

$

207

 

 

(5

)

%

 

1

 

%

$

637

 

$

615

 

 

4

 

%

Expenses

 

 

123

 

 

128

 

 

120

 

 

(3

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

371

 

 

354

 

 

5

 

 

Net Income

 

 

68

 

 

71

 

 

71

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

155

 

 

209

 

 

(26

)

 

Diluted EPS

 

 

1.84

 

 

1.91

 

 

1.90

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(3

)

 

 

4.14

 

 

5.55

 

 

(25

)

 

Net Income Margin

 

 

32.7

%

 

32.4

%

 

34.6

%

+30

 

bps

 

(190

)

bps

 

24.3

%

 

34.0

%

NM

 

 

Selected GAAP-basis financial results ex-notable items (non-GAAP)1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

209

 

 

219

 

 

207

 

 

(5

)

 

 

1

 

 

 

637

 

 

615

 

 

4

 

 

Expenses

 

 

123

 

 

124

 

 

120

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

367

 

 

354

 

 

4

 

 

Net Income

 

 

68

 

 

74

 

 

71

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

213

 

 

209

 

 

2

 

 

Diluted EPS

 

 

1.84

 

 

2.00

 

 

1.90

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(3

)

 

 

5.70

 

 

5.55

 

 

3

 

 

Other Non-GAAP financial measures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA2

 

 

108

 

 

111

 

 

105

 

 

(3

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

326

 

 

313

 

 

4

 

 

EBITDA Margin2

 

 

51.5

%

 

50.5

%

 

50.8

%

+100

 

bps

+70

 

bps

 

51.2

%

 

51.0

%

+20

 

bps

NM - not meaningful

3Q25 overview of results

Table 1A: Notable items1

 

 

Quarter

 

YTD

 

 

3Q 2025

 

2Q 2025

 

3Q 2024

 

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

$ in millions, except per share data (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repositioning charges

 

$

 

$

4.0

 

$

 

$

4.0

 

 

$

 

 

Acquisition-related charge/(credit)

 

 

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

 

 

Notable items (pre-tax)

 

 

 

 

4.6

 

 

 

 

4.6

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax impact from notable items

 

 

 

 

(1.2

)

 

 

 

(1.2

)

 

 

 

 

Reserve for uncertain tax positions related to prior periods

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

54.9

 

 

 

 

 

Total notable items

 

 

 

$

3.4

 

$

 

$

58.3

 

 

$

 

 

EPS impact

 

 

 

$

0.09

 

$

 

$

1.56

 

 

$

 

 

Revenue

  • Total revenues of $208.8 million increased 1% and included RFQ-hub revenues of approximately $3.5 million and a $1.3 million increase from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

Commission revenue

Table 1B: 3Q25 variable transaction fees per million (FPM)

 

 

Quarter

 

% Change

YTD

 

% Change

 

 

3Q 2025

 

2Q 2025

 

3Q 2024

 

QoQ

YoY

YTD 2025

 

YTD 2024

 

YoY

AVG. VARIABLE TRANS. FEE PER MILLION (FPM)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Credit

 

$

140

 

$

138

 

$

149

 

 

1

 

%

 

(6

)

%

$

139

 

$

150

 

 

(7

)

%

Total Rates

 

 

4.21

 

 

4.03

 

 

4.15

 

 

4

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

4.14

 

 

4.42

 

 

(6

)

 

Credit

  • Total credit commission revenue of $164.9million(including $34.1 million in fixed-distribution fees) decreased $3.5 million, or 2%, compared to $168.4 million(including $33.6 million in fixed-distribution fees) in the prior year, and decreased 7% from 2Q25 levels. A 3% increase in total credit ADV compared to the prior year, driven by growth in market volumes, was partially offset by a 6% decrease in total credit variable transaction fee per million (“FPM”). The 2% decrease in total credit commission revenue was driven by a 7% decrease in U.S. credit commission revenue, offset by an increase in combined emerging markets and eurobonds commission revenue, up 11%, reflecting continued product and geographic diversification. The decline in 3Q25 total credit FPM both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter was due principally to protocol mix.

Rates

  • Total rates commission revenue of $6.6 million decreased $0.5 million, or 6%, compared to the prior year, and decreased 18% from 2Q25 levels. An 8% decrease in total rates ADV compared to the prior year was partially offset by a 1% increase in FPM.

Other

  • Record total other commission revenue of $8.6million increased $3.7 million, or 77%, compared to the prior year driven by the inclusion of approximately $3.2million from RFQ-Hub, which was acquired in 2Q25.

Services revenue

  • Record services revenue of $28.7 million increased $2.3 million, or 9%, compared to the prior year.

Information services

  • Information services revenue of $13.8 million increased $0.8 million, or 6%, compared to the prior year. The increase was principally driven by net new data contract revenue and an increase of $0.2 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

Post-trade services

  • Post-trade services revenue of $11.3 million increased $0.9 million, or 9%, compared to the prior year mainly due to an increase of $0.5 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and net new contract revenue.

Technology services

  • Total technology services revenue of $3.6 million increased $0.6 million, or 20%, compared to the prior year. The increase was driven by higher license fees of $0.3 million and connectivity fees of $0.3 million from RFQ-hub, which was acquired in 2Q25.

Expenses

  • Total expenses of $123.2 million increased 3% from the prior year, including approximately $2.9 million of RFQ-hub expenses and an increase of $1.0 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

Non-operating

  • Other income (expense): Other income was $8.1million, up from $5.8 million in the prior year. The increase was driven by receipt of a tax credit and lower foreign exchange losses in the current quarter compared to the prior year, offset by lower interest income due to a decrease in interest rates and unrealized losses on investments compared to unrealized gains in the prior year.
  • Tax rate: The effective tax rate was 27.1%, up from 23.0% in the prior year. The higher effective tax rate is mainly due to an increase in current period accruals for the uncertain tax position reserve established in 1Q25.

Capital

  • The Company had $630.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, corporate bond investments and U.S. Treasury investments as of September 30, 2025, down from $698.6 million as of December 31, 2024. There were no outstanding borrowings under the Company’s credit facility.
  • A total of 594,714 shares were repurchased year-to-date through October 2025 at a cost of $120.0 million, including 239,026 shares repurchased during the third quarter at a cost of $45.3 million. As of October 31, 2025, a total of $105.0 million remained under the Board of Directors’ share repurchase authorization.
  • The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per share, payable on December 3, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 19, 2025.

Other

  • Employee headcount was 896 as of September 30, 2025, up from 881 as of each of September 30,2024 and June 30, 2025.

1

See Table 1A in this release for a listing of notable items. Results excluding notable items are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to “Non-GAAP financial measures and other items” for a discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures and Table 6 for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2

EBITDA and EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to “Non-GAAP financial measures and other items” for a discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures and Table 7 for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures and other items

To supplement the Company’s unaudited financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin and free cash flow. From time to time, we present selected GAAP-basis financial results, excluding notable items. Notable items are revenues, expenses, other income (expense) and tax related items that are non-recurring and outside of the Company’s normal course of business or other notables, such as acquisition and restructuring charges or gains/losses on sales (collectively, “notable items”). We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA divided by revenues. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities excluding the net change in trading investments and net change in securities failed-to-deliver and securities failed-to-receive from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers, less expenditures for furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements and capitalized software development costs. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in conformity with GAAP. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken into consideration with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide additional information regarding the Company’s operating results because they assist both investors and management in analyzing and evaluating the performance of our business. Please refer to Tables 6, 7 & 8 for a reconciliation of: (i) selected GAAP-basis financial results, each excluding notable items, to their most directly comparable GAAP measure; (ii) GAAP net income to EBITDA and GAAP net income margin to EBITDA margin; and (iii) GAAP net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities to free cash flow, in each case, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Webcast and conference call information

Chris Concannon, Chief Executive Officer and Ilene Fiszel Bieler, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET. To access the conference call, please dial +1-646-307-1963 (U.S./International) and use the ID 1832176. The Company will also host a live audio Webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.marketaxess.com. The Webcast will be archived on http://investor.marketaxess.com for 90 days following the announcement.

General Notes Regarding the Data Presented

Reported MarketAxess volume in all product categories includes only fully electronic trading volume. MarketAxess trading volumes and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (“TRACE”) reported volumes are available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about the outlook and prospects for the Company, market conditions and industry growth, as well as statements about the Company’s future financial and operating performance. These and other statements that relate to future results and events are based on MarketAxess’ current expectations. The Company’s actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties, including: global economic, political and market factors; the level of trading volume transacted on the MarketAxess platform; the rapidly evolving nature of the electronic financial services industry; the level and intensity of competition in the fixed-income electronic trading industry and the pricing pressures that may result; the variability of our growth rate; our ability to introduce new fee plans and our clients’ response; our ability to attract clients or adapt our technology and marketing strategy to new markets; risks related to our growing international operations; our dependence on our broker-dealer clients; the loss of any of our significant institutional investor clients; our exposure to risks resulting from non-performance by counterparties to transactions executed between our clients in which we act as an intermediary in matched principal trades; risks related to self-clearing; risks related to sanctions levied against states or individuals that could expose us to operational or regulatory risks; the effect of rapid market or technological changes on us and the users of our technology; issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; our dependence on third-party suppliers for key products and services; our ability to successfully maintain the integrity of our trading platform and our response to system failures, capacity constraints and business interruptions; the occurrence of design defects, errors, failures or delays with our platforms, products or services; our vulnerability to malicious cyber-attacks and attempted cybersecurity breaches; our actual or perceived failure to comply with privacy and data protection laws; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or technology and defend against intellectual property infringement or other claims; our use of open-source software; our ability to enter into strategic alliances and to acquire other businesses and successfully integrate them with our business; our dependence on our management team and our ability to attract and retain talent; limitations on our flexibility because we operate in a highly regulated industry; the increasing government regulation of us and our clients; risks related to the divergence of U.K. and European Union legal and regulatory requirements following the U.K.’s exit from the European Union; our exposure to costs and penalties related to our extensive regulation; our risks of litigation and securities laws liability; our tax filing positions; the effects of climate change or other sustainability risks that could affect our operations or reputation; our future capital needs and our ability to obtain capital when needed; limitations on our operating flexibility contained in our credit agreement; our exposure to financial institutions by holding cash in excess of federally insured limits; and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about these and other factors affecting MarketAxess’ business and prospects is contained in MarketAxess’ periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed at www.marketaxess.com.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess (Nasdaq: MKTX) operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading efficiency, a diversified pool of liquidity and significant cost savings to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global fixed-income markets. Approximately 2,100 firms leverage MarketAxess’ patented technology to efficiently trade fixed-income securities. Our automated and algorithmic trading solutions, combined with our integrated and actionable data offerings, help our clients make faster, better-informed decisions on when and how to trade on our platform. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets. Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through an advanced full trading lifecycle solution that includes automated trading solutions, intelligent data and index products and a range of post-trade services. Learn more at www.marketaxess.com and on X @MarketAxess.

Table 2: Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
In thousands, except per share data (unaudited)

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change
Revenues
Commissions

$

180,171

 

$

180,392

 

 

%

$

553,284

 

$

536,944

 

3

 

%
Information services

 

13,785

 

 

12,960

 

6

 

 

39,776

 

 

37,385

 

6

 
Post-trade services

 

11,293

 

 

10,382

 

9

 

 

33,457

 

 

31,512

 

6

 
Technology services

 

3,572

 

 

2,981

 

20

 

 

10,342

 

 

8,852

 

17

 
Total revenues

 

208,821

 

 

206,715

 

1

 

 

636,859

 

 

614,693

 

4

 
Expenses
Employee compensation and benefits

 

59,982

 

 

58,431

 

3

 

 

187,135

 

 

176,485

 

6

 
Depreciation and amortization

 

19,662

 

 

18,728

 

5

 

 

57,093

 

 

55,284

 

3

 
Technology and communications

 

19,961

 

 

18,553

 

8

 

 

57,430

 

 

53,375

 

8

 
Professional and consulting fees

 

7,382

 

 

6,989

 

6

 

 

20,982

 

 

21,053

 

-

 
Occupancy

 

3,859

 

 

3,835

 

1

 

 

11,234

 

 

10,974

 

2

 
Marketing and advertising

 

2,349

 

 

2,898

 

(19

)

 

7,362

 

 

7,741

 

(5

)
Clearing costs

 

3,948

 

 

4,387

 

(10

)

 

12,580

 

 

13,420

 

(6

)
General and administrative

 

6,099

 

 

5,839

 

4

 

 

17,218

 

 

15,467

 

11

 
Total expenses

 

123,242

 

 

119,660

 

3

 

 

371,034

 

 

353,799

 

5

 
Operating income

 

85,579

 

 

87,055

 

(2

)

 

265,825

 

 

260,894

 

2

 
Other income (expense)
Interest income

 

5,850

 

 

6,953

 

(16

)

 

18,949

 

 

19,327

 

(2

)
Interest expense

 

(171

)

 

(346

)

(51

)

 

(523

)

 

(1,283

)

(59

)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

 

 

 

340

 

(100

)

 

457

 

 

1,064

 

(57

)
Other, net

 

2,381

 

 

(1,105

)

NM

 

 

2,501

 

 

(4,051

)

NM

 
Total other income (expense)

 

8,060

 

 

5,842

 

38

 

 

21,384

 

 

15,057

 

42

 
Income before income taxes

 

93,639

 

 

92,897

 

1

 

 

287,209

 

 

275,951

 

4

 
Provision for income taxes

 

25,366

 

 

21,408

 

18

 

 

132,691

 

 

66,909

 

98

 
Net income

$

68,273

 

$

71,489

 

(4

)

$

154,518

 

$

209,042

 

(26

)

Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(97

)

 

 

NM

 

 

(128

)

 

 

NM

 
Net income available for common stockholders

$

68,176

 

$

71,489

 

(5

)

$

154,390

 

$

209,042

 

(26

)
Per Share Data:
Net income per common share
Basic

$

1.84

 

$

1.90

 

$

4.15

 

$

5.55

 
Diluted

$

1.84

 

$

1.90

 

$

4.14

 

$

5.55

 
Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.76

 

$

0.74

 

$

2.28

 

$

2.22

 
Weighted-average common shares:
Basic

 

37,023

 

 

37,527

 

 

37,207

 

 

37,641

 
Diluted

 

37,109

 

 

37,608

 

 

37,288

 

 

37,696

 
NM - not meaningful

Table 3: Commission Revenue Detail

In thousands, except fee per million data
(unaudited)		 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

% Change

 

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

 
Variable transaction fees
Credit

$

130,811

$

134,863

(3

)

%

$

409,628

$

404,012

1

 

%
Rates

 

6,549

 

7,018

(7

)

 

21,503

 

17,903

20

 
Other

 

8,589

 

4,856

77

 

 

20,882

 

14,781

41

 
Total variable transaction fees

 

145,949

 

146,737

(1

)

 

452,013

 

436,696

4

 
Fixed distribution fees
Credit

 

34,137

 

33,584

2

 

 

101,018

 

100,049

1

 
Rates

 

85

 

71

20

 

 

253

 

199

27

 
Total fixed distribution fees

 

34,222

 

33,655

2

 

 

101,271

 

100,248

1

 
Total commission revenue

$

180,171

$

180,392

 

$

553,284

$

536,944

3

 
Average variable transaction fee per million
Credit

$

140

$

149

(6

)

%

$

139

$

150

(7

)

%
Rates

 

4.21

 

4.15

1

 

 

4.14

 

4.42

(6

)

Table 4: Trading Volume Detail*

Three Months Ended September 30,
In millions (unaudited)

2025

2024

% Change
Volume ADV Volume ADV Volume ADV
Credit
High-grade

$

419,703

$

6,558

$

449,708

$

7,027

(7

)

%

(7

)

%
High-yield

 

86,228

 

1,347

 

81,761

 

1,278

5

 

5

 
Emerging markets

 

243,387

 

3,803

 

213,341

 

3,333

14

 

14

 
Eurobonds

 

142,772

 

2,196

 

122,914

 

1,891

16

 

16

 
Other credit

 

40,336

 

631

 

37,566

 

587

7

 

7

 
Total credit trading

 

932,426

 

14,535

 

905,290

 

14,116

3

 

3

 
Rates
U.S. government bonds

 

1,480,317

 

23,130

 

1,619,337

 

25,302

(9

)

(9

)
Agency and other government bonds

 

75,714

 

1,166

 

71,261

 

1,098

6

 

6

 
Total rates trading

 

1,556,031

 

24,296

 

1,690,598

 

26,400

(8

)

(8

)
Total trading

$

2,488,457

$

38,831

$

2,595,888

$

40,516

(4

)

(4

)
Number of U.S. Trading Days1

 

64

 

64
Number of U.K. Trading Days2

 

65

 

65
Nine Months Ended September 30,
In millions (unaudited)

2025

2024

% Change
Volume ADV Volume ADV Volume ADV
Credit
High-grade

$

1,362,101

$

7,284

$

1,311,146

$

6,974

4

%

4

%
High-yield

 

281,122

 

1,503

 

251,388

 

1,337

12

12
Emerging markets

 

732,763

 

3,919

 

644,973

 

3,431

14

14
Eurobonds

 

451,562

 

2,402

 

380,029

 

2,011

19

19
Other credit

 

116,783

 

625

 

97,271

 

517

20

21
Total credit trading

 

2,944,331

 

15,733

 

2,684,807

 

14,270

10

10
Rates
U.S. government bonds

 

4,969,290

 

26,574

 

3,902,050

 

20,756

27

28
Agency and other government bonds

 

229,164

 

1,218

 

151,393

 

801

51

52
Total rates trading

 

5,198,454

 

27,792

 

4,053,443

 

21,557

28

29
Total trading

$

8,142,785

$

43,525

$

6,738,250

$

35,827

21

21
Number of U.S. Trading Days1

 

187

 

188
Number of U.K. Trading Days2

 

188

 

189
1The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar.
The number of U.K. trading days is based on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.
*Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties. Consistent with industry standards, U.S. government bond trades are single-counted.

Table 5: Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet Data

 

 

As of

 

 

In thousands (unaudited)

 

September 30, 2025

 

 

December 31, 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

473,299

 

 

$

544,478

 

 

Cash segregated under federal regulations

 

 

48,351

 

 

 

47,107

 

 

Investments, at fair value

 

 

168,472

 

 

 

165,260

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

110,519

 

 

 

91,845

 

 

Receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers

 

 

606,667

 

 

 

357,728

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

283,667

 

 

 

236,706

 

 

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

 

 

115,880

 

 

 

98,078

 

 

Furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized software, net

 

 

111,622

 

 

 

107,298

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

53,412

 

 

 

58,132

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

42,019

 

 

 

82,584

 

 

Total assets

 

$

2,013,908

 

 

$

1,789,216

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued employee compensation

 

$

60,374

 

 

$

68,054

 

 

Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers

 

 

365,828

 

 

 

218,845

 

 

Income and other tax liabilities

 

 

98,744

 

 

 

3,683

 

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

31,907

 

 

 

37,320

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

66,872

 

 

 

72,654

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

623,725

 

 

 

400,556

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

 

11,733

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

123

 

 

 

123

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

358,607

 

 

 

350,701

 

 

Treasury stock

 

 

(451,403

)

 

 

(333,369

)

 

Retained earnings

 

 

1,474,752

 

 

 

1,405,904

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

 

 

(3,629

)

 

 

(34,699

)

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

1,378,450

 

 

 

1,388,660

 

 

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity

 

$

2,013,908

 

 

$

1,789,216

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 6: Reconciliation of Notable Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$ in thousands, except per share data (unaudited)

 

3Q 2025

 

 

2Q 2025

 

 

3Q 2024

 

 

YTD 2025

 

 

YTD 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Expenses, GAAP-basis

 

$

123,242

 

 

$

127,598

 

 

$

119,660

 

 

$

371,034

 

 

$

353,799

 

 

Exclude: Notable items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repositioning charges1

 

 

 

 

 

(3,970

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,970

)

 

 

 

 

Total Expenses, excluding notable items

 

$

123,242

 

 

$

123,628

 

 

$

119,660

 

 

$

367,064

 

 

$

353,799

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), GAAP-basis

 

$

8,060

 

 

$

5,552

 

 

$

5,842

 

 

$

21,384

 

 

$

15,057

 

 

Exclude: Notable items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related charge/(credit)2

 

 

 

 

 

557

 

 

 

 

 

 

557

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), excluding notable items

 

$

8,060

 

 

$

6,109

 

 

$

5,842

 

 

$

21,941

 

 

$

15,057

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income, GAAP-basis

 

$

68,273

 

 

$

71,180

 

 

$

71,489

 

 

$

154,518

 

 

$

209,042

 

 

Exclude: Notable items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repositioning charges1

 

 

 

 

 

3,970

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,970

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related charge/(credit)2

 

 

 

 

 

557

 

 

 

 

 

 

557

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax impact from notable items

 

 

 

 

 

(1,218

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,218

)

 

 

 

 

Reserve for uncertain tax positions related to prior periods

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

54,939

 

 

 

 

 

Net income, excluding notable items

 

$

68,273

 

 

$

74,489

 

 

$

71,489

 

 

$

212,766

 

 

$

209,042

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS, GAAP-basis

 

$

1.84

 

 

$

1.91

 

 

$

1.90

 

 

$

4.14

 

 

$

5.55

 

 

Notable items as reconciled above

 

 

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.56

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS, excluding notable items

 

$

1.84

 

 

$

2.00

 

 

$

1.90

 

 

$

5.70

 

 

$

5.55

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective tax rate, GAAP-basis

 

 

27.1

%

 

 

26.9

%

 

 

23.0

%

 

 

46.2

%

 

 

24.2

%

 

Notable items as reconciled above

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(19.1

)

 

 

 

 

Effective tax rate, excluding notable items

 

 

27.1

%

 

 

26.9

%

 

 

23.0

%

 

 

27.1

%

 

 

24.2

%

 

1 Repositioning charges consist of severance included in employee compensation and benefits

2 Consists of loss on remeasurement of previous equity interest in RFQ-hub to fair value

Table 7: Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Net Income Margin to EBITDA Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In thousands (unaudited)

 

 

3Q 2025

 

 

2Q 2025

 

 

3Q 2024

 

 

 

YTD 2025

 

 

YTD 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

$

68,273

 

 

$

71,180

 

 

$

71,489

 

 

 

$

154,518

 

 

$

209,042

 

 

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

 

(5,850

)

 

 

(5,930

)

 

 

(6,953

)

 

 

 

(18,949

)

 

 

(19,327

)

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

171

 

 

 

139

 

 

 

346

 

 

 

 

523

 

 

 

1,283

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

25,366

 

 

 

26,236

 

 

 

21,408

 

 

 

 

132,691

 

 

 

66,909

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

19,662

 

 

 

19,195

 

 

 

18,728

 

 

 

 

57,093

 

 

 

55,284

 

 

EBITDA

 

 

$

107,622

 

 

$

110,820

 

 

$

105,018

 

 

 

$

325,876

 

 

$

313,191

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income margin1

 

 

 

32.7

%

 

 

32.4

%

 

 

34.6

%

 

 

 

24.3

%

 

 

34.0

%

 

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

 

(2.8

)

 

 

(2.7

)

 

 

(3.4

)

 

 

 

(3.0

)

 

 

(3.1

)

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

12.1

 

 

 

12.0

 

 

 

10.3

 

 

 

 

20.8

 

 

 

10.9

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

9.4

 

 

 

8.7

 

 

 

9.1

 

 

 

 

9.0

 

 

 

9.0

 

 

EBITDA margin2

 

 

 

51.5

%

 

 

50.5

%

 

 

50.8

%

 

 

 

51.2

%

 

 

51.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Net income margin is derived by dividing net income by total revenues for the applicable period.

2 EBITDA margin is derived by dividing EBITDA by total revenues for the applicable period.

Table 8: Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In thousands (unaudited)

 

 

3Q 2025

 

 

2Q 2025

 

 

3Q 2024

 

 

 

YTD 2025

 

 

YTD 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities

 

 

$

90,164

 

 

$

103,714

 

 

$

95,089

 

 

 

$

223,507

 

 

$

208,989

 

 

Exclude: Net change in trading investments

 

 

 

264

 

 

 

(66

)

 

 

784

 

 

 

 

198

 

 

 

629

 

 

Exclude: Net change in fail-to-deliver/receive from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers

 

 

 

34,338

 

 

 

22,053

 

 

 

2,578

 

 

 

 

90,790

 

 

 

50,715

 

 

Less: Purchases of furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements

 

 

 

(1,496

)

 

 

(1,206

)

 

 

(835

)

 

 

 

(4,632

)

 

 

(9,727

)

 

Less: Capitalization of software development costs

 

 

 

(11,494

)

 

 

(11,510

)

 

 

(11,331

)

 

 

 

(38,035

)

 

 

(35,790

)

 

Free cash flow

 

 

$

111,776

 

 

$

112,985

 

 

$

86,285

 

 

 

$

271,828

 

 

$

214,816

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
