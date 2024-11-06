MarketAxess Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue Growth of 20% Driven by Strong Growth in Total Credit ADV on Higher Market Volumes

Record Portfolio Trading ADV; Record Municipal Bonds ADV and Estimated Market Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

3Q24 select financial and operational highlights*

20% increase in total revenues to $206.7 million , including Pragma revenue of $7.7 million and an increase of approximately $0.9 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. 24% growth in U.S. high-grade commission revenue on strong growth in market volumes. 20% growth in emerging markets and Eurobonds commission revenue reflecting strong geographic diversification. Record portfolio trading ADV of $1.1 billion . Record rates commission revenue, up 35% . 21% increase in services revenue (combined information, post-trade and technology services revenue) to $26.3 million , including Pragma revenue of $2.8 million .

increase in total revenues to , including Pragma revenue of and an increase of approximately from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Total expenses of $119.7 million , up 14% , including Pragma operating expenses of $8.2 million and an increase of approximately $0.7 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

, up , including Pragma operating expenses of and an increase of approximately from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. 30% increase in diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) to $1.90 on net income of $71.5 million .

increase in diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) to on net income of . Record 2,125 (+2%) active client firms and 1,079 (+2%) international active client firms on the platform.

active client firms and international active client firms on the platform. Record automation suite trading volume (+28%) , trade count (+37%) and active client firms (+49%) ; dealer algorithmic responses up 24% .

*All comparisons versus 3Q23.

Chris Concannon, CEO of MarketAxess, commented:

“We delivered significantly improved financial results in the third quarter, as we continued to make progress in executing our strategy.

The initial roll-out of X-Pro to our international client base is underway. In the third quarter, we delivered several hundred basis points in market share gains in U.S. credit portfolio trading compared to second quarter 2024 levels. Additionally, a record 74% of our portfolio trading volume was executed on X-Pro in September. We are looking to build on these gains in the coming quarters with the initial launch of our targeted block trading solutions last month, designed to minimize market impact and optimize trading success. Additionally, we are enhancing our dealer liquidity solutions by extending our suite of automation services to our dealer clients.

In summary, we exited the quarter in September with a constructive market backdrop, characterized by strong market volumes, a robust new issue calendar and an increase in the velocity of trading in U.S. high-grade. We believe we are well positioned to deliver continued growth in the coming quarters.”



Table 1: 3Q24 select financial results

$ in millions, except per share data

(unaudited) Revenues Operating Income Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income

Margin (%) EBITDA 1 EBITDA

Margin (%) 1 3Q24 $207 $87 $71 $1.90 34.6% $105 50.8% 2Q24 $198 $81 $65 $1.72 32.9% $99 50.0% 3Q23 $172 $67 $55 $1.46 31.9% $83 48.1% YoY % Change 20% 30% 30% 30% +270 bps 27% +270 bps QoQ % Change 5% 7% 10% 10% +170 bps 6% +80 bps YTD 2024 $615 $261 $209 $5.55 34.0% $313 51.0% YTD 2023 $555 $238 $188 $5.01 33.9% $284 51.2% % Change 11% 10% 11% 11% +10 bps 10% (20) bps

Table 1A: 3Q24 trading volume (ADV)

CREDIT RATES $ in millions

(unaudited) US/UK Trading Days 2 Total

ADV Total

Credit High-Grade High-Yield Emerging

Markets Eurobonds Municipal Bonds Total

Rates US Govt.

Bonds Agcy./Other

Govt. Bonds 3Q24 64/65 $40,516 $14,116 $7,027 $1,278 $3,333 $1,891 $577 $26,400 $25,302 $1,098 2Q24 63/61 $34,169 $13,743 $6,436 $1,337 $3,337 $2,103 $522 $20,426 $19,634 $792 3Q23 63/64 $29,285 $11,156 $5,179 $1,294 $2,799 $1,484 $388 $18,129 $17,713 $416 YoY % Change 38% 27% 36% (1%) 19% 27% 49% 46% 43% 164% QoQ % Change 19% 3% 9% (4%) – (10%) 11% 29% 29% 39%

Table 1B: 3Q24 estimated market share

CREDIT RATES

(unaudited) High-Grade High-Yield High-Grade/High-Yield Combined Municipals 3 US Govt.

Bonds 3 3Q24 19.5% 13.0% 18.1% 8.7% 2.6% 2Q24 18.7% 13.5% 17.6% 7.4% 2.3% 3Q23 20.0% 16.1% 19.1% 5.5% 2.5% YoY Bps Change (50) bps (310) bps (100) bps +320 bps +10 bps QoQ Bps Change +80 bps (50) bps +50 bps +130 bps +30 bps

3Q24 overview of results

Commission revenue and trading volume

Credit

Credit Commission Revenue

Total credit commission revenue of $168.4 million (including $33.6 million in fixed-distribution fees) increased $23.2 million , or 16% , compared to $145.2 million (including $36.2 million in fixed-distribution fees) in the prior year. The increase in total credit commission revenue was driven principally by 24% growth in U.S. high-grade commission revenue on a 39% increase in U.S. high-grade TRACE market ADV. The decline in variable transaction fees per million (“FPM”) to $148.97 from $154.85 in the prior year was mainly due to product and protocol mix-shift, principally lower levels of U.S. high-yield activity and increased portfolio trading, partially offset by the higher duration of bonds traded in U.S. high-grade, principally driven by an increase in the weighted average years to maturity. The decrease in fixed-distribution fees was principally driven by the consolidation of two global dealers and migrations to variable fee plans, partially offset by the addition of new dealer fixed fee plans.

Credit Trading Volumes

Total credit ADV of $14.1 billion increased 27% compared to the prior year, and increased 3% compared to 2Q24 levels.

of increased compared to the prior year, and increased compared to 2Q24 levels. Record $1.1 billion in total portfolio trading ADV, up 163% compared to the prior year, and up 31% compared to 2Q24.

in total portfolio trading ADV, up compared to the prior year, and up compared to 2Q24. 35% Open Trading share 4 of total credit trading volume, up from 34% in each of the prior year and 2Q24. The Company delivered estimated price improvement 5 for clients via Open Trading of approximately $119 million in the quarter.

U.S. Credit 6

U.S. high-grade ADV of $7.0 billion increased 36% compared to the prior year, and increased 9% compared to 2Q24. Estimated market ADV increased 39% compared to the prior year, and increased 5% compared to 2Q24. Estimated market share was 19.5% , down from 20.0% in the prior year, but up from 18.7% in 2Q24. Including the impact of single-dealer portfolio trades , estimated market share was 20.0% , in line with 20.1% in the prior year, but up from 19.2% in 2Q24.

increased compared to the prior year, and increased compared to 2Q24. Estimated market ADV increased compared to the prior year, and increased compared to 2Q24. Estimated market share was , down from in the prior year, but up from in 2Q24. , estimated market share was , in line with in the prior year, but up from in 2Q24. U.S. high-yield ADV of $1.3 billion decreased 1% compared to the prior year, and decreased 4% compared to 2Q24. Estimated market ADV increased 23% compared to the prior year, but was in line with 2Q24. Estimated market share was 13.0% ( 13.4% including single-dealer portfolio trades), down from 16.1% in the prior year, and down from 13.5% ( 13.8% including single-dealer portfolio trades) in 2Q24.

Other Credit

Emerging markets ADV of $3.3 billion increased 19% compared to the prior year, but was in line with 2Q24. The year-over-year increase was driven by a 20% increase in hard currency ADV, and an 18% increase in local currency ADV.

increased compared to the prior year, but was in line with 2Q24. The year-over-year increase was driven by a increase in hard currency ADV, and an increase in local currency ADV. Eurobonds ADV of $1.9 bi llion increased 27% compared to the prior year, but decreased 10% compared to 2Q24.

of increased compared to the prior year, but decreased compared to 2Q24. Record Municipal bond ADV of $577 million increased 49% compared to the prior year, and increased 11% compared to 2Q24. Estimated market ADV was down 5% compared to the prior year, and down 6% compared to 2Q24. Record estimated market share of 8.7% , up from 5.5% in the prior year, and up from 7.4% in 2Q24. 3

Strategic Priority Related Protocols & Workflow Tools

Our estimated market share of U.S. high grade and U.S. high-yield TRACE portfolio trading was 20.0% in 3Q24. Portfolio trading represented an estimated 10.7% of U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield TRACE in 3Q24.

in 3Q24. Portfolio trading represented an estimated of U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield TRACE in 3Q24. A record 59% of our portfolio trading volume was executed on X-Pro in 3Q24.

of our portfolio trading volume was executed on X-Pro in 3Q24. Dealer RFQ ADV of $1.2 billion across all credit products increased 26% compared to the prior year, and was in line with 2Q24 levels.

across all credit products increased compared to the prior year, and was in line with 2Q24 levels. AxessIQ, the order and execution workflow solution designed for wealth management and private banking clients, achieved ADV of $131 million , up 32% compared to the prior year, but down 3% compared to 2Q24.

Rates

Record total rates commission revenue of $7.1 million increased $1.8 million , or 35% . Record total rates ADV of $26.4 billion increased 46% compared to the prior year, and increased 29% compared to 2Q24.

Other

Total other commission revenue was $4.9 million , which consists of Pragma commission revenue.

Services revenue

Information services

Information services revenue of $13.0 million increased $1.2 million , or 10% , compared to the prior year. The increase in revenue was principally driven by net new data contract revenue and an increase of $0.3 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

Post-trade services

Post-trade services revenue of $10.4 million increased $0.5 million , or 6% , compared to the prior year mainly due to net new contract revenue and an increase of $0.2 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

Technology services

Total technology services revenue of $3.0 million , up from $0.2 million in the prior year. The current quarter includes $2.8 million of Pragma revenue.

Expenses

Total expenses of $119.7 million , up 14% , including Pragma operating expenses of $8.2 million and an increase of $0.7 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

Non-operating

Other income (expense): Other income was $5.8 million , up from $4.8 million in the prior year. The current quarter included a $0.8 million unrealized gain on U.S. Treasury investments compared to a $0.2 million unrealized loss in the prior year.

Other income was , up from in the prior year. The current quarter included a unrealized gain on U.S. Treasury investments compared to a unrealized loss in the prior year. Tax rate: The effective tax rate was 23.0% , down slightly from 23.4% in the prior year.

Capital

The Company had $602.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, corporate bond investments and U.S. Treasury investments as of September 30, 2024 , up from $558.8 million as of June 30, 2024 . There were no outstanding borrowings under the Company’s credit facility.

in cash, cash equivalents, corporate bond investments and U.S. Treasury investments as of , up from as of . There were no outstanding borrowings under the Company’s credit facility. Year-to-date through October 2024 , a total of 296,505 shares were repurchased at a cost of $63.9 million , including 66,349 shares repurchased during the third quarter at a cost of $15.0 million . As of October 31, 2024 , a total of $236.1 million remained under the aggregate authorizations by the Company’s Board of Directors.

, a total of shares were repurchased at a cost of , including shares repurchased during the third quarter at a cost of . As of , a total of remained under the aggregate authorizations by the Company’s Board of Directors. The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.74 per share, payable on December 4 , 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 20, 2024 .

Other

Employee headcount was 881 as of September 30, 2024 , in line with 881 as of December 31, 2023 , but up from 853 as of September 30, 2023 .

1 EBITDA and EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to “Non-GAAP financial measures and other items” for a discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures. 2 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar and the number of U.K. trading days is based primarily on the U.K. bank holiday schedule. 3 See “General Notes Regarding the Data Presented” below. 4 Open Trading share of total credit trading volume is derived by taking total Open Trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered and dividing by total credit trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered. 5 Estimated price improvement consists of estimated liquidity taker price improvement (defined as the difference between the winning price and the best disclosed dealer cover price) and estimated liquidity provider price improvement (defined as the difference between the winning price and then current Composite+ bid or offer level, offer if the provider is buying, bid if provider is selling) at the time of the inquiry. 6 The Company is highlighting the impact of single-dealer portfolio trading volume on U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield trading volume and estimated market share, where material, but will continue to exclude single-dealer portfolio trading activity from each product’s aggregated trading volume and estimated market share and the total credit FPM calculation.

Non-GAAP financial measures and other items

To supplement the Company’s unaudited financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin and free cash flow. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA divided by revenues. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities excluding the net change in trading investments and net change in securities failed-to-deliver and securities failed-to-receive from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers, less expenditures for furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements and capitalized software development costs. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken into consideration with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide additional information regarding the Company’s operating results because they assist both investors and management in analyzing and evaluating the performance of our business. See the attached schedule for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA, GAAP net income margin to EBITDA margin and GAAP net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities to free cash flow.

Please refer to Tables 6 & 7 for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

General Notes Regarding the Data Presented

Reported MarketAxess volume in all product categories includes only fully electronic trading volume. MarketAxess trading volumes and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (“TRACE”) reported volumes are available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.

For periods beginning with January 2024, the Company has made changes to the market volume data used to calculate estimated market share for Municipal and U.S. Government Bonds. For Municipal Bonds, the Company previously used estimates, derived from data issued by the Municipal Securities Rule Making Board (“MSRB”), including estimates for new issuance, commercial paper and variable-rate trading activity, and excluded these volumes from the estimated market volume data. While the Company still uses estimates, the new methodology for identifying and excluding these volumes from the market volume data is now based on MSRB “flags” to identify new issuance, commercial paper, and variable-rate volumes. For U.S. Government Bonds, the previous data source for estimated market volumes was the Federal Reserve Bank’s Reported Primary Dealer U.S. Treasury Bond Trading Volumes, which was reported on a one-week lag. The new source for U.S. Government Bond trading volumes is FINRA’s U.S. Treasury TRACE data. The Company believes that the refined methodology used for Municipal Bonds, and the new data source for U.S. Government Bonds, provides more accurate measures of estimated market volumes and estimated market share. Prior comparable periods have been recast retrospectively for both Municipal and U.S. Government Bonds to conform to the updated presentation of the data. The new estimated market volume data is also available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.

Table 2: Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, In thousands, except per share data (unaudited) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenues Commissions $ 180,392 $ 150,496 20 % $ 536,944 $ 491,073 9 % Information services 12,960 11,801 10 37,385 34,466 8 Post-trade services 10,382 9,833 6 31,512 29,228 8 Technology services 2,981 154 NM 8,852 532 NM Total revenues 206,715 172,284 20 614,693 555,299 11 Expenses Employee compensation and benefits 58,431 48,872 20 176,485 149,570 18 Depreciation and amortization 18,728 17,561 7 55,284 51,027 8 Technology and communications 18,553 15,339 21 53,375 45,573 17 Professional and consulting fees 6,989 9,181 (24 ) 21,053 24,331 (13 ) Occupancy 3,835 3,503 9 10,974 10,313 6 Marketing and advertising 2,898 2,100 38 7,741 8,403 (8 ) Clearing costs 4,387 3,665 20 13,420 12,392 8 General and administrative 5,839 5,154 13 15,467 15,698 (1 ) Total expenses 119,660 105,375 14 353,799 317,307 12 Operating income 87,055 66,909 30 260,894 237,992 10 Other income (expense) Interest income 6,953 6,590 6 19,327 16,151 20 Interest expense (346 ) (164 ) 111 (1,283 ) (347 ) 270 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 340 125 172 1,064 579 84 Other, net (1,105 ) (1,717 ) (36 ) (4,051 ) (5,487 ) (26 ) Total other income (expense) 5,842 4,834 21 15,057 10,896 38 Income before income taxes 92,897 71,743 29 275,951 248,888 11 Provision for income taxes 21,408 16,802 27 66,909 60,460 11 Net income $ 71,489 $ 54,941 30 $ 209,042 $ 188,428 11 Per Share Data: Net income per common share Basic $ 1.90 $ 1.47 $ 5.55 $ 5.03 Diluted $ 1.90 $ 1.46 $ 5.55 $ 5.01 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.74 $ 0.72 $ 2.22 $ 2.16 Weighted-average common shares: Basic 37,527 37,491 37,641 37,485 Diluted 37,608 37,574 37,696 37,603 NM - not meaningful

Table 3: Commission Revenue Detail In thousands, except fee per million data Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Variable transaction fees Credit $ 134,863 $ 109,065 24 % $ 404,012 $ 368,745 10 % Rates 7,018 5,209 35 17,903 16,014 12 Other 4,856 — NM 14,781 — NM Total variable transaction fees 146,737 114,274 28 436,696 384,759 13 Fixed distribution fees Credit 33,584 36,167 (7 ) 100,049 106,119 (6 ) Rates 71 55 29 199 195 2 Total fixed distribution fees 33,655 36,222 (7 ) 100,248 106,314 (6 ) Total commission revenue $ 180,392 $ 150,496 20 $ 536,944 $ 491,073 9 Average variable transaction fee per million Credit $ 148.97 $ 154.85 (4 ) % $ 150.48 $ 159.43 (6 ) % Rates 4.15 4.56 (9 ) 4.42 4.41 — Table 4: Trading Volume Detail* Three Months Ended September 30, In millions (unaudited) 2024 2023 % Change Volume ADV Volume ADV Volume ADV Credit High-grade $ 449,708 $ 7,027 $ 326,304 $ 5,179 38 % 36 % High-yield 81,761 1,278 81,511 1,294 — (1 ) Emerging markets 213,341 3,333 176,334 2,799 21 19 Eurobonds 122,914 1,891 94,980 1,484 29 27 Other credit 37,566 587 25,185 400 49 47 Total credit trading 905,290 14,116 704,314 11,156 29 27 Rates U.S. government bonds 1,619,337 25,302 1,115,889 17,713 45 43 Agency and other government bonds 71,261 1,098 26,467 416 169 164 Total rates trading 1,690,598 26,400 1,142,356 18,129 48 46 Total trading $ 2,595,888 $ 40,516 $ 1,846,670 $ 29,285 41 38 Number of U.S. Trading Days 1 64 63 Number of U.K. Trading Days 2 65 64 Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions (unaudited) 2024 2023 % Change Volume ADV Volume ADV Volume ADV Credit High-grade $ 1,311,146 $ 6,974 $ 1,072,258 $ 5,734 22 % 22 % High-yield 251,388 1,337 295,774 1,582 (15 ) (15 ) Emerging markets 644,973 3,431 536,432 2,869 20 20 Eurobonds 380,029 2,011 329,841 1,754 15 15 Other credit 97,271 517 78,597 420 24 23 Total credit trading 2,684,807 14,270 2,312,902 12,359 16 15 Rates U.S. government bonds 3,902,050 20,756 3,547,308 18,970 10 9 Agency and other government bonds 151,393 801 80,249 428 89 87 Total rates trading 4,053,443 21,557 3,627,557 19,398 12 11 Total trading $ 6,738,250 $ 35,827 $ 5,940,459 $ 31,757 13 13 Number of U.S. Trading Days 1 188 187 Number of U.K. Trading Days 2 189 188 1 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar. 2 The number of U.K. trading days is based on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule. *Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties. Consistent with industry standards, U.S. government bond trades are single-counted. NM - not meaningful

Table 5: Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet Data As of In thousands (unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 446,347 $ 451,280 Cash segregated under federal regulations 46,657 45,122 Investments, at fair value 167,213 134,861 Accounts receivable, net 102,760 89,839 Receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers 474,989 687,936 Goodwill 236,706 236,706 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 104,331 119,108 Furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized software, net 109,482 102,671 Operating lease right-of-use assets 59,998 63,045 Prepaid expenses and other assets 84,566 84,499 Total assets $ 1,833,049 $ 2,015,067 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Accrued employee compensation $ 52,816 $ 60,124 Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers 283,314 537,398 Income and other tax liabilities 2,151 7,892 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 33,437 37,013 Operating lease liabilities 75,077 79,677 Total liabilities 446,795 722,104 Stockholders' equity Common stock 123 123 Additional paid-in capital 344,138 333,292 Treasury stock (316,524 ) (260,298 ) Retained earnings 1,368,661 1,244,216 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,144 ) (24,370 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,386,254 1,292,963 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,833,049 $ 2,015,067