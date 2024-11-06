Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

MarketAxess Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Date 06/11/2024

  • Revenue Growth of 20% Driven by Strong Growth in Total Credit ADV on Higher Market Volumes
  • Record Portfolio Trading ADV; Record Municipal Bonds ADV and Estimated Market Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

3Q24 select financial and operational highlights*

  • 20% increase in total revenues to $206.7 million , including Pragma revenue of $7.7 million and an increase of  approximately $0.9 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.
    • 24% growth in U.S. high-grade commission revenue on strong growth in market volumes.
    • 20% growth in emerging markets and Eurobonds commission revenue reflecting strong geographic diversification.
    • Record portfolio trading ADV of $1.1 billion .
    • Record rates commission revenue, up 35% .
    • 21% increase in services revenue (combined information, post-trade and technology services revenue) to $26.3 million , including Pragma revenue of $2.8 million .
  • Total expenses of $119.7 million , up 14% , including Pragma operating expenses of $8.2 million and an increase of approximately $0.7 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.
  • 30% increase in diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) to $1.90 on net income of $71.5 million .
  • Record 2,125 (+2%) active client firms and 1,079 (+2%) international active client firms on the platform.
  • Record automation suite trading volume (+28%) , trade count (+37%) and active client firms (+49%) ; dealer algorithmic responses up 24% .

*All comparisons versus 3Q23.

Chris Concannon, CEO of MarketAxess, commented:

“We delivered significantly improved financial results in the third quarter, as we continued to make progress in executing our strategy.

The initial roll-out of X-Pro to our international client base is underway. In the third quarter, we delivered several hundred basis points in market share gains in U.S. credit portfolio trading compared to second quarter 2024 levels. Additionally, a record 74% of our portfolio trading volume was executed on X-Pro in September. We are looking to build on these gains in the coming quarters with the initial launch of our targeted block trading solutions last month, designed to minimize market impact and optimize trading success. Additionally, we are enhancing our dealer liquidity solutions by extending our suite of automation services to our dealer clients.

In summary, we exited the quarter in September with a constructive market backdrop, characterized by strong market volumes, a robust new issue calendar and an increase in the velocity of trading in U.S. high-grade. We believe we are well positioned to deliver continued growth in the coming quarters.”


Table 1: 3Q24 select financial results

$ in millions, except per share data
(unaudited)		 Revenues Operating Income Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income
Margin (%)		 EBITDA 1 EBITDA
Margin (%) 1

3Q24

$207

$87

$71

$1.90

34.6%

$105

50.8%

2Q24

$198

$81

$65

$1.72

32.9%

$99

50.0%

3Q23

$172

$67

$55

$1.46

31.9%

$83

48.1%

YoY % Change

20%

30%

30%

30%

+270 bps

27%

+270 bps

QoQ % Change

5%

7%

10%

10%

+170 bps

6%

+80 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

YTD 2024

$615

$261

$209

$5.55

34.0%

$313

51.0%

YTD 2023

$555

$238

$188

$5.01

33.9%

$284

51.2%

% Change

11%

10%

11%

11%

+10 bps

10%

(20) bps

Table 1A: 3Q24 trading volume (ADV)

CREDIT

RATES
$ in millions
(unaudited)

US/UK Trading Days 2

Total
ADV

Total
Credit

High-Grade

High-Yield

Emerging
Markets

Eurobonds

Municipal Bonds

Total
Rates

US Govt.
Bonds

Agcy./Other
Govt. Bonds

3Q24

64/65

$40,516

$14,116

$7,027

$1,278

$3,333

$1,891

$577

$26,400

$25,302

$1,098

2Q24

63/61

$34,169

$13,743

$6,436

$1,337

$3,337

$2,103

$522

$20,426

$19,634

$792

3Q23

63/64

$29,285

$11,156

$5,179

$1,294

$2,799

$1,484

$388

$18,129

$17,713

$416

YoY % Change

 

38%

27%

36%

(1%)

19%

27%

49%

46%

43%

164%

QoQ % Change

 

19%

3%

9%

(4%)

(10%)

11%

29%

29%

39%

Table 1B: 3Q24 estimated market share

CREDIT RATES

(unaudited)		 High-Grade High-Yield High-Grade/High-Yield Combined Municipals 3 US Govt.
Bonds 3

3Q24

19.5%

13.0%

18.1%

8.7%

2.6%

2Q24

18.7%

13.5%

17.6%

7.4%

2.3%

3Q23

20.0%

16.1%

19.1%

5.5%

2.5%

YoY Bps Change

(50) bps

(310) bps

(100) bps

+320 bps

+10 bps

QoQ Bps Change

+80 bps

(50) bps

+50 bps

+130 bps

+30 bps

3Q24 overview of results

Commission revenue and trading volume

Credit

Credit Commission Revenue

  • Total credit commission revenue of $168.4 million (including $33.6 million in fixed-distribution fees) increased $23.2 million , or 16% , compared to $145.2 million (including $36.2 million in fixed-distribution fees) in the prior year. The increase in total credit commission revenue was driven principally by 24% growth in U.S. high-grade commission revenue on a 39% increase in U.S. high-grade TRACE market ADV. The decline in variable transaction fees per million (“FPM”) to $148.97 from $154.85 in the prior year was mainly due to product and protocol mix-shift, principally lower levels of U.S. high-yield activity and increased portfolio trading, partially offset by the higher duration of bonds traded in U.S. high-grade, principally driven by an increase in the weighted average years to maturity. The decrease in fixed-distribution fees was principally driven by the consolidation of two global dealers and migrations to variable fee plans, partially offset by the addition of new dealer fixed fee plans.

Credit Trading Volumes

  • Total credit ADV of $14.1 billion increased 27% compared to the prior year, and increased 3% compared to 2Q24 levels.
  • Record $1.1 billion in total portfolio trading ADV, up 163% compared to the prior year, and up 31% compared to 2Q24.
  • 35% Open Trading share 4 of total credit trading volume, up from 34% in each of the prior year and 2Q24. The Company delivered estimated price improvement 5 for clients via Open Trading of approximately $119 million in the quarter.

U.S. Credit 6

  • U.S. high-grade ADV of $7.0 billion increased 36% compared to the prior year, and increased 9% compared to 2Q24. Estimated market ADV increased 39% compared to the prior year, and increased 5% compared to 2Q24. Estimated market share was 19.5% , down from 20.0% in the prior year, but up from 18.7% in 2Q24. Including the impact of single-dealer portfolio trades , estimated market share was 20.0% , in line with 20.1% in the prior year, but up from 19.2% in 2Q24.
  • U.S. high-yield ADV of $1.3 billion decreased 1% compared to the prior year, and decreased 4% compared to 2Q24. Estimated market ADV increased 23% compared to the prior year, but was in line with 2Q24. Estimated market share was 13.0% 13.4% including single-dealer portfolio trades), down from 16.1% in the prior year, and down from 13.5% 13.8% including single-dealer portfolio trades) in 2Q24.

Other Credit

  • Emerging markets ADV of $3.3 billion increased 19% compared to the prior year, but was in line with 2Q24. The year-over-year increase was driven by a 20% increase in hard currency ADV, and an 18% increase in local currency ADV.
  • Eurobonds ADV of $1.9 bi llion increased 27% compared to the prior year, but decreased 10% compared to 2Q24.
  • Record Municipal bond ADV of $577 million increased 49% compared to the prior year, and increased 11% compared to 2Q24. Estimated market ADV was down 5% compared to the prior year, and down 6% compared to 2Q24. Record estimated market share of 8.7% , up from 5.5% in the prior year, and up from 7.4% in 2Q24. 3

Strategic Priority Related Protocols & Workflow Tools

  • Our estimated market share of U.S. high grade and U.S. high-yield TRACE portfolio trading was 20.0% in 3Q24. Portfolio trading represented an estimated 10.7% of U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield TRACE in 3Q24.
  • record 59% of our portfolio trading volume was executed on X-Pro in 3Q24.
  • Dealer RFQ ADV of $1.2 billion across all credit products increased 26% compared to the prior year, and was in line with 2Q24 levels.
  • AxessIQ, the order and execution workflow solution designed for wealth management and private banking clients, achieved ADV of $131 million , up 32% compared to the prior year, but down 3% compared to 2Q24.

Rates

  • Record total rates commission revenue of $7.1 million increased $1.8 million , or 35% . Record total rates ADV of $26.4 billion increased 46% compared to the prior year, and increased 29% compared to 2Q24.

Other

  • Total other commission revenue was $4.9 million , which consists of Pragma commission revenue.

Services revenue

Information services

  • Information services revenue of $13.0 million increased $1.2 million , or 10% , compared to the prior year. The increase in revenue was principally driven by net new data contract revenue and an increase of $0.3 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

Post-trade services

  • Post-trade services revenue of $10.4 million increased $0.5 million , or 6% , compared to the prior year mainly due to net new contract revenue and an increase of $0.2 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

Technology services

  • Total technology services revenue of $3.0 million , up from $0.2 million in the prior year. The current quarter includes $2.8 million of Pragma revenue.

Expenses

  • Total expenses of $119.7 million , up 14% , including Pragma operating expenses of $8.2 million and an increase of $0.7 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

Non-operating

  • Other income (expense): Other income was $5.8 million , up from $4.8 million in the prior year. The current quarter included a $0.8 million unrealized gain on U.S. Treasury investments compared to a $0.2 million unrealized loss in the prior year.
  • Tax rate: The effective tax rate was 23.0% , down slightly from 23.4% in the prior year.

Capital

  • The Company had $602.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, corporate bond investments and U.S. Treasury investments as of September 30, 2024 , up from $558.8 million as of June 30, 2024 . There were no outstanding borrowings under the Company’s credit facility.
  • Year-to-date through October 2024 , a total of 296,505 shares were repurchased at a cost of $63.9 million , including 66,349 shares repurchased during the third quarter at a cost of $15.0 million . As of October 31, 2024 , a total of $236.1 million remained under the aggregate authorizations by the Company’s Board of Directors.
  • The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.74 per share, payable on December 4 , 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 20, 2024 .

Other

  • Employee headcount was 881 as of September 30, 2024 , in line with 881 as of December 31, 2023 , but up from 853 as of September 30, 2023 .

1

EBITDA and EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to “Non-GAAP financial measures and other items” for a discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures.

2

The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar and the number of U.K. trading days is based primarily on the U.K. bank holiday schedule.

3

See “General Notes Regarding the Data Presented” below.

4

Open Trading share of total credit trading volume is derived by taking total Open Trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered and dividing by total credit trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered.

5

Estimated price improvement consists of estimated liquidity taker price improvement (defined as the difference between the winning price and the best disclosed dealer cover price) and estimated liquidity provider price improvement (defined as the difference between the winning price and then current Composite+ bid or offer level, offer if the provider is buying, bid if provider is selling) at the time of the inquiry.

6

The Company is highlighting the impact of single-dealer portfolio trading volume on U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield trading volume and estimated market share, where material, but will continue to exclude single-dealer portfolio trading activity from each product’s aggregated trading volume and estimated market share and the total credit FPM calculation.

Non-GAAP financial measures and other items

To supplement the Company’s unaudited financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin and free cash flow. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA divided by revenues. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities excluding the net change in trading investments and net change in securities failed-to-deliver and securities failed-to-receive from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers, less expenditures for furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements and capitalized software development costs. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken into consideration with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide additional information regarding the Company’s operating results because they assist both investors and management in analyzing and evaluating the performance of our business. See the attached schedule for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA, GAAP net income margin to EBITDA margin and GAAP net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities to free cash flow.

Please refer to Tables 6 & 7 for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Webcast and conference call information

Chris Concannon, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Schiffman, Global Head of Trading Solutions, and Ilene Fiszel Bieler, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access the conference call, please dial 646-307-1963 (U.S./International) and use the ID 1832176. The Company will also host a live audio Webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.marketaxess.com. The Webcast will be archived on http://investor.marketaxess.com for 90 days following the announcement.

General Notes Regarding the Data Presented

Reported MarketAxess volume in all product categories includes only fully electronic trading volume. MarketAxess trading volumes and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (“TRACE”) reported volumes are available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.

For periods beginning with January 2024, the Company has made changes to the market volume data used to calculate estimated market share for Municipal and U.S. Government Bonds. For Municipal Bonds, the Company previously used estimates, derived from data issued by the Municipal Securities Rule Making Board (“MSRB”), including estimates for new issuance, commercial paper and variable-rate trading activity, and excluded these volumes from the estimated market volume data. While the Company still uses estimates, the new methodology for identifying and excluding these volumes from the market volume data is now based on MSRB “flags” to identify new issuance, commercial paper, and variable-rate volumes. For U.S. Government Bonds, the previous data source for estimated market volumes was the Federal Reserve Bank’s Reported Primary Dealer U.S. Treasury Bond Trading Volumes, which was reported on a one-week lag. The new source for U.S. Government Bond trading volumes is FINRA’s U.S. Treasury TRACE data. The Company believes that the refined methodology used for Municipal Bonds, and the new data source for U.S. Government Bonds, provides more accurate measures of estimated market volumes and estimated market share. Prior comparable periods have been recast retrospectively for both Municipal and U.S. Government Bonds to conform to the updated presentation of the data. The new estimated market volume data is also available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about the outlook and prospects for the Company, product/protocol availability and ability to increase estimated market share, market conditions and industry growth, as well as statements about the Company’s future financial and operating performance. These and other statements that relate to future results and events are based on MarketAxess’ current expectations. The Company’s actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties, including: global economic, political and market factors; the level of trading volume transacted on the MarketAxess platform; the rapidly evolving nature of the electronic financial services industry; the level and intensity of competition in the fixed-income electronic trading industry and the pricing pressures that may result; the variability of our growth rate; our ability to introduce new fee plans and our clients’ response; our ability to attract clients or adapt our technology and marketing strategy to new markets; risks related to our growing international operations; our dependence on our broker-dealer clients; the loss of any of our significant institutional investor clients; our exposure to risks resulting from non-performance by counterparties to transactions executed between our clients in which we act as an intermediary in matched principal trades; risks related to self-clearing; risks related to sanctions levied against states or individuals that could expose us to operational or regulatory risks; the effect of rapid market or technological changes on us and the users of our technology; our dependence on third-party suppliers for key products and services; our ability to successfully maintain the integrity of our trading platform and our response to system failures, capacity constraints and business interruptions; the occurrence of design defects, errors, failures or delays with our platforms, products or services; our vulnerability to malicious cyber-attacks and attempted cybersecurity breaches; our actual or perceived failure to comply with privacy and data protection laws; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or technology and defend against intellectual property infringement or other claims; our ability to enter into strategic alliances and to acquire other businesses and successfully integrate them with our business; our dependence on our management team and our ability to attract and retain talent; limitations on our flexibility because we operate in a highly regulated industry; the increasing government regulation of us and our clients; risks related to the divergence of U.K. and European Union legal and regulatory requirements following the U.K.’s exit from the European Union; our exposure to costs and penalties related to our extensive regulation; our risks of litigation and securities laws liability; adverse effects as a result of climate change or other ESG risks that could affect our reputation; our future capital needs and our ability to obtain capital when needed; limitations on our operating flexibility contained in our credit agreement; our exposure to financial institutions by holding cash in excess of federally insured limits; and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about these and other factors affecting MarketAxess’ business and prospects is contained in MarketAxess’ periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed at www.marketaxess.com.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess (Nasdaq: MKTX) operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading efficiency, a diversified pool of liquidity and significant cost savings to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global fixed-income markets. Over 2,000 firms leverage MarketAxess’ patented technology to efficiently trade fixed-income securities. Our automated and algorithmic trading solutions, combined with our integrated and actionable data offerings, help our clients make faster, better-informed decisions on when and how to trade on our platform. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets. Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through an advanced full trading lifecycle solution that includes automated trading solutions, intelligent data and index products and a range of post-trade services. Learn more at www.marketaxess.com and on X @MarketAxess.

 
Table 2: Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

In thousands, except per share data (unaudited)

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

% Change

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commissions

 

$

180,392

 

 

$

150,496

 

 

 

20

 

%

 

$

536,944

 

 

$

491,073

 

 

 

9

 

%

Information services

 

 

12,960

 

 

 

11,801

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

37,385

 

 

 

34,466

 

 

 

8

 

 

Post-trade services

 

 

10,382

 

 

 

9,833

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

31,512

 

 

 

29,228

 

 

 

8

 

 

Technology services

 

 

2,981

 

 

 

154

 

 

NM

 

 

 

 

8,852

 

 

 

532

 

 

NM

 

 

Total revenues

 

 

206,715

 

 

 

172,284

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

614,693

 

 

 

555,299

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

 

 

58,431

 

 

 

48,872

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

176,485

 

 

 

149,570

 

 

 

18

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

18,728

 

 

 

17,561

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

55,284

 

 

 

51,027

 

 

 

8

 

 

Technology and communications

 

 

18,553

 

 

 

15,339

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

53,375

 

 

 

45,573

 

 

 

17

 

 

Professional and consulting fees

 

 

6,989

 

 

 

9,181

 

 

 

(24

)

 

 

 

21,053

 

 

 

24,331

 

 

 

(13

)

 

Occupancy

 

 

3,835

 

 

 

3,503

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

10,974

 

 

 

10,313

 

 

 

6

 

 

Marketing and advertising

 

 

2,898

 

 

 

2,100

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

 

7,741

 

 

 

8,403

 

 

 

(8

)

 

Clearing costs

 

 

4,387

 

 

 

3,665

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

13,420

 

 

 

12,392

 

 

 

8

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

5,839

 

 

 

5,154

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

15,467

 

 

 

15,698

 

 

 

(1

)

 

Total expenses

 

 

119,660

 

 

 

105,375

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

353,799

 

 

 

317,307

 

 

 

12

 

 

Operating income

 

 

87,055

 

 

 

66,909

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

 

260,894

 

 

 

237,992

 

 

 

10

 

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

6,953

 

 

 

6,590

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

19,327

 

 

 

16,151

 

 

 

20

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(346

)

 

 

(164

)

 

 

111

 

 

 

 

(1,283

)

 

 

(347

)

 

 

270

 

 

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

 

 

340

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

172

 

 

 

 

1,064

 

 

 

579

 

 

 

84

 

 

Other, net

 

 

(1,105

)

 

 

(1,717

)

 

 

(36

)

 

 

 

(4,051

)

 

 

(5,487

)

 

 

(26

)

 

Total other income (expense)

 

 

5,842

 

 

 

4,834

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

15,057

 

 

 

10,896

 

 

 

38

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

92,897

 

 

 

71,743

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

 

275,951

 

 

 

248,888

 

 

 

11

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

21,408

 

 

 

16,802

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

 

66,909

 

 

 

60,460

 

 

 

11

 

 

Net income

 

$

71,489

 

 

$

54,941

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

$

209,042

 

 

$

188,428

 

 

 

11

 

 

Per Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.90

 

 

$

1.47

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

5.55

 

 

$

5.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

1.90

 

 

$

1.46

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

5.55

 

 

$

5.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per common share

 

$

0.74

 

 

$

0.72

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2.22

 

 

$

2.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

37,527

 

 

 

37,491

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

37,641

 

 

 

37,485

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

37,608

 

 

 

37,574

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

37,696

 

 

 

37,603

 

 

 

 

 

 

NM - not meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

Table 3: Commission Revenue Detail

In thousands, except fee per million data

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

% Change

 

 

Variable transaction fees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit

 

 

$

134,863

 

 

$

109,065

 

 

 

24

 

%

 

$

404,012

 

 

$

368,745

 

 

 

10

 

%

Rates

 

 

 

7,018

 

 

 

5,209

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

 

17,903

 

 

 

16,014

 

 

 

12

 

 

Other

 

 

 

4,856

 

 

 

 

 

NM

 

 

 

 

14,781

 

 

 

 

 

NM

 

 

Total variable transaction fees

 

 

 

146,737

 

 

 

114,274

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

 

436,696

 

 

 

384,759

 

 

 

13

 

 

Fixed distribution fees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit

 

 

 

33,584

 

 

 

36,167

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

 

100,049

 

 

 

106,119

 

 

 

(6

)

 

Rates

 

 

 

71

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

 

199

 

 

 

195

 

 

 

2

 

 

Total fixed distribution fees

 

 

 

33,655

 

 

 

36,222

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

 

100,248

 

 

 

106,314

 

 

 

(6

)

 

Total commission revenue

 

 

$

180,392

 

 

$

150,496

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

$

536,944

 

 

$

491,073

 

 

 

9

 

 

Average variable transaction fee per million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit

 

 

$

148.97

 

 

$

154.85

 

 

 

(4

)

%

 

$

150.48

 

 

$

159.43

 

 

 

(6

)

%

Rates

 

 

 

4.15

 

 

 

4.56

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

 

4.42

 

 

 

4.41

 

 

 

 

 
 

Table 4: Trading Volume Detail*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

In millions (unaudited)

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Volume

 

 

 

ADV

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High-grade

 

 

$

449,708

 

 

$

7,027

 

 

$

326,304

 

 

 

$

5,179

 

 

 

38

 

%

 

36

 

%

High-yield

 

 

 

81,761

 

 

 

1,278

 

 

 

81,511

 

 

 

 

1,294

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

Emerging markets

 

 

 

213,341

 

 

 

3,333

 

 

 

176,334

 

 

 

 

2,799

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

19

 

 

Eurobonds

 

 

 

122,914

 

 

 

1,891

 

 

 

94,980

 

 

 

 

1,484

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

27

 

 

Other credit

 

 

 

37,566

 

 

 

587

 

 

 

25,185

 

 

 

 

400

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

47

 

 

Total credit trading

 

 

 

905,290

 

 

 

14,116

 

 

 

704,314

 

 

 

 

11,156

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

27

 

 

Rates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. government bonds

 

 

 

1,619,337

 

 

 

25,302

 

 

 

1,115,889

 

 

 

 

17,713

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

43

 

 

Agency and other government bonds

 

 

 

71,261

 

 

 

1,098

 

 

 

26,467

 

 

 

 

416

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

164

 

 

Total rates trading

 

 

 

1,690,598

 

 

 

26,400

 

 

 

1,142,356

 

 

 

 

18,129

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

46

 

 

Total trading

 

 

$

2,595,888

 

 

$

40,516

 

 

$

1,846,670

 

 

 

$

29,285

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

38

 

 

Number of U.S. Trading Days 1

 

 

 

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of U.K. Trading Days 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

In millions (unaudited)

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Volume

 

 

 

ADV

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High-grade

 

 

$

1,311,146

 

 

$

6,974

 

 

$

1,072,258

 

 

 

$

5,734

 

 

 

22

 

%

 

22

 

%

High-yield

 

 

 

251,388

 

 

 

1,337

 

 

 

295,774

 

 

 

 

1,582

 

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(15

)

 

Emerging markets

 

 

 

644,973

 

 

 

3,431

 

 

 

536,432

 

 

 

 

2,869

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

20

 

 

Eurobonds

 

 

 

380,029

 

 

 

2,011

 

 

 

329,841

 

 

 

 

1,754

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

15

 

 

Other credit

 

 

 

97,271

 

 

 

517

 

 

 

78,597

 

 

 

 

420

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

23

 

 

Total credit trading

 

 

 

2,684,807

 

 

 

14,270

 

 

 

2,312,902

 

 

 

 

12,359

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

15

 

 

Rates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. government bonds

 

 

 

3,902,050

 

 

 

20,756

 

 

 

3,547,308

 

 

 

 

18,970

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

9

 

 

Agency and other government bonds

 

 

 

151,393

 

 

 

801

 

 

 

80,249

 

 

 

 

428

 

 

 

89

 

 

 

87

 

 

Total rates trading

 

 

 

4,053,443

 

 

 

21,557

 

 

 

3,627,557

 

 

 

 

19,398

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

11

 

 

Total trading

 

 

$

6,738,250

 

 

$

35,827

 

 

$

5,940,459

 

 

 

$

31,757

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

13

 

 

Number of U.S. Trading Days 1

 

 

 

 

 

 

188

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

187

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of U.K. Trading Days 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

189

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

188

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar.

The number of U.K. trading days is based on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.

*Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties. Consistent with industry standards, U.S. government bond trades are single-counted.

NM - not meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 5: Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

 

In thousands (unaudited)

 

September 30, 2024

 

 

December 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

446,347

 

 

$

451,280

 

 

Cash segregated under federal regulations

 

 

46,657

 

 

 

45,122

 

 

Investments, at fair value

 

 

167,213

 

 

 

134,861

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

102,760

 

 

 

89,839

 

 

Receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers

 

 

474,989

 

 

 

687,936

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

236,706

 

 

 

236,706

 

 

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

 

 

104,331

 

 

 

119,108

 

 

Furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized software, net

 

 

109,482

 

 

 

102,671

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

59,998

 

 

 

63,045

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

84,566

 

 

 

84,499

 

 

Total assets

 

$

1,833,049

 

 

$

2,015,067

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued employee compensation

 

$

52,816

 

 

$

60,124

 

 

Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers

 

 

283,314

 

 

 

537,398

 

 

Income and other tax liabilities

 

 

2,151

 

 

 

7,892

 

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses

and other liabilities

 

 

33,437

 

 

 

37,013

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

75,077

 

 

 

79,677

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

446,795

 

 

 

722,104

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

123

 

 

 

123

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

344,138

 

 

 

333,292

 

 

Treasury stock

 

 

(316,524

)

 

 

(260,298

)

 

Retained earnings

 

 

1,368,661

 

 

 

1,244,216

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(10,144

)

 

 

(24,370

)

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

1,386,254

 

 

 

1,292,963

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

1,833,049

 

 

$

2,015,067

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 6: Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Net Income Margin to EBITDA Margin

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

In thousands (unaudited)

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

71,489

 

 

$

54,941

 

 

 

$

209,042

 

 

$

188,428

 

 

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(6,953

)

 

 

(6,590

)

 

 

 

(19,327

)

 

 

(16,151

)

 

Interest expense

 

 

346

 

 

 

164

 

 

 

 

1,283

 

 

 

347

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

21,408

 

 

 

16,802

 

 

 

 

66,909

 

 

 

60,460

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

18,728

 

 

 

17,561

 

 

 

 

55,284

 

 

 

51,027

 

 

EBITDA

 

$

105,018

 

 

$

82,878

 

 

 

$

313,191

 

 

$

284,111

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income margin 1

 

 

34.6

%

 

 

31.9

%

 

 

 

34.0

%

 

 

33.9

%

 

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(3.4

)

 

 

(3.8

)

 

 

 

(3.1

)

 

 

(2.9

)

 

Interest expense

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

10.3

 

 

 

9.7

 

 

 

 

10.9

 

 

 

10.9

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

9.1

 

 

 

10.2

 

 

 

 

9.0

 

 

 

9.2

 

 

EBITDA margin 2

 

 

50.8

%

 

 

48.1

%

 

 

 

51.0

%

 

 

51.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 7: Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

In thousands (unaudited)

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities

 

$

95,089

 

 

$

79,161

 

 

 

$

208,989

 

 

$

192,082

 

 

Exclude: Net change in trading investments

 

 

784

 

 

 

24,771

 

 

 

 

629

 

 

 

24,300

 

 

Exclude: Net change in fail-to-deliver/receive from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers

 

 

2,578

 

 

 

(13,099

)

 

 

 

50,715

 

 

 

(12,342

)

 

Less: Purchases of furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements

 

 

(835

)

 

 

(5,983

)

 

 

 

(9,727

)

 

 

(7,255

)

 

Less: Capitalization of software development costs

 

 

(11,331

)

 

 

(10,087

)

 

 

 

(35,790

)

 

 

(31,802

)

 

Free cash flow

 

$

86,285

 

 

$

74,763

 

 

 

$

214,816

 

 

$

164,983

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Net income margin is derived by dividing net income by total revenues for the applicable period.

 

 

2 EBITDA margin is derived by dividing EBITDA by total revenues for the applicable period.
