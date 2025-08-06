Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
MarketAxess Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Date 06/08/2025

  • 11% Increase in Revenue to Record $219.5 Million; Strong Progress with New Initiatives to Drive Growth
  • Record Block Trading ADV, Record Total Portfolio Trading ADV and Strong Growth in Dealer-Initiated ADV
  • EPS of $1.91; $2.00 Excluding Notable Items1

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

2Q25 select financial and operational highlights*

  • 11% increase in total revenues to a record$219.5 million, including an approximately $2.1 million increase from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.
    • Record total commission revenue of $191.8 million increased 12%, driven by record total credit commission revenue, up 10%, and record total rates commission revenue, up 40%.
      • Record emerging markets (+16%)record eurobonds (+22%) and record U.S. government bond (+49%) commission revenue.
    • Record services revenue (combined information, post-trade and technology services revenue) of $27.7 million, up 7%.
  • Strong progress with our new initiatives across our three strategic channels:
    • Client-Initiated Channel - strong growth in block trading average daily volume (“ADV”) with record ADV across U.S. credit block trading (+37%), emerging markets (+27%), and eurobonds (+100%).
    • Portfolio Trading Channel - 69% increase in total portfolio trading ADV to record $1.5 billion.
    • Dealer-Initiated Channel - dealer-initiated ADV increased 40% to $1.8 billion, including record levels of eurobonds activity.
  • Total expenses of $127.6 million increased 10%, including an approximately $1.7 million increase from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Total expenses excluding notable items of $123.6 million increased 6%.
  • Diluted earnings-per-share (“EPS”) of $1.91 increased 11%; EPS excluding notable items 1 of $2.00 increased 16%.

*All comparisons versus 2Q24

Chris Concannon, CEO of MarketAxess, commented:

“In the second quarter, we made significant strides in enhancing our client franchise, increasing client engagement with X-Pro, and delivering on our new initiatives across our client-initiated, portfolio trading and dealer-initiated channels. Strong progress with our new initiatives, combined with a favorable market backdrop, helped drive record levels of revenue and ADV across most product areas and regions in the quarter.

As we move through the back-half of 2025, we are focused on growing our targeted block trading solution in the client-initiated channel, continuing to enhance our portfolio trading solution for clients, and launching our new Mid-X solution in the dealer-initiated channel. Additionally, over the last several months, we have made several strategic hires in key roles that we believe will enhance our ability to drive growth.

We are executing our long-term strategy to drive growth, we are showing strong progress with our new initiatives, and we now have key leaders in place to help drive growth in 2025 and beyond.”

Table 1: 2Q25 select financial results

Quarter % Change YTD % Change
$ in millions, except per share data (unaudited)

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

2Q 2024

QoQ

YoY

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

YoY
Selected GAAP-basis financial results
Revenues

$

219

 

$

209

 

$

198

 

5

 

%

11

 

%

$

428

 

$

408

 

5

 

%
Expenses

 

128

 

 

120

 

 

116

 

6

 

 

10

 

 

 

248

 

 

234

 

6

 

 
Net Income

 

71

 

 

15

 

 

65

 

NM

 

 

10

 

 

 

86

 

 

138

 

(37

)

 
Diluted EPS

 

1.91

 

 

0.40

 

 

1.72

 

NM

 

 

11

 

 

 

2.31

 

 

3.64

 

(37

)

 
Net Income Margin

 

32.4

%

 

7.2

%

 

32.9

%

NM

 

 

(50

)

bps

 

20.1

%

 

33.7

%

NM

 

 
Selected GAAP-basis financial results ex-notable items (non-GAAP)1
Revenues

 

219

 

 

209

 

 

198

 

5

 

 

11

 

 

 

428

 

 

408

 

5

 

 
Expenses

 

124

 

 

120

 

 

116

 

3

 

 

6

 

 

 

244

 

 

234

 

4

 

 
Net Income

 

74

 

 

70

 

 

65

 

6

 

 

15

 

 

 

144

 

 

138

 

5

 

 
Diluted EPS

 

2.00

 

 

1.87

 

 

1.72

 

7

 

 

16

 

 

 

3.87

 

 

3.64

 

6

 

 
Other Non-GAAP financial measures
EBITDA2

 

111

 

 

107

 

 

99

 

3

 

 

12

 

 

 

218

 

 

208

 

5

 

 
EBITDA Margin2

 

50.5

%

 

51.5

%

 

50.0

%

(100

)

bps

+50

 

bps

 

51.0

%

 

51.0

%

 

bps

2Q25 overview of results

Table 1A: Notable items1

Quarter

YTD

 

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

 2Q 2024

YTD 2025

YTD 2024
$ in millions, except per share data (unaudited)
Repositioning charges

$

4.0

 

$

$

$

4.0

 

$

Acquisition-related charge/(credit)

 

0.6

 

 

 

 

0.6

 

 

Notable items (pre-tax)

 

4.6

 

 

 

 

4.6

 

 

Income tax impact from notable items

 

(1.2

)

 

 

 

(1.2

)

 

Reserve for uncertain tax positions related to prior periods

 

 

 

54.9

 

 

54.9

 

 

Total notable items

$

3.4

 

$

54.9

$

$

58.3

 

$

EPS impact

$

0.09

 

$

1.47

$

$

1.56

 

$

Notable items1

  • Notable items in 2Q25 include repositioning charges of $4.0 million, which were principally severance costs related to changes in management structure, and an acquisition-related charge of $0.6 million.

Commission revenue

Table 1B: 2Q25 variable transaction fees per million (FPM)

Quarter % Change YTD % Change

 

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

QoQ

YoY

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

YoY
AVG. VARIABLE TRANS. FEE PER MILLION (FPM)
Total Credit

$

138

$

139

$

148

(1

)

%

(7

)

%

$

139

$

151

(8

)

%
Total Rates

4.03

4.20

4.45

(4

 )

(9

 )

4.11

4.61

(11

 )

Credit

  • Record total credit commission revenue of $176.6million(including $33.6million in fixed-distribution fees) increased $15.8million, or 10%, compared to $160.8million(including $33.2 million in fixed-distribution fees) in the prior year, and increased 4% from 1Q25 levels. A 22% increase in total credit ADV compared to the prior year, driven in part by strong growth in market volumes, was partially offset by a 7% decrease in total credit variable transaction fee per million (“FPM”). The 10% increase in total credit commission revenue was driven by strong growth in U.S. credit commission revenue, up 7%record emerging markets commission revenue, up 16%, and record eurobonds commission revenue, up 22%, reflecting continued product and geographic diversification. The decline in 2Q25 total credit FPM both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter was due principally to protocol mix.

Rates

  • Record total rates commission revenue of $8.1 million increased $2.3 million, or 40%, compared to the prior year, and increased 16% from 1Q25 levels. A 58% increase in total rates ADV compared to the prior year, driven in part by strong growth in market volumes, was partially offset by a 9% decrease in FPM. The decrease in 2Q25 total rates FPM both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter was driven by the impact of product mix.

Other

  • Record total other commission revenue of $7.1million increased $2.0 million, or 39%, compared to the prior year driven by the inclusion of approximately $1.8million from RFQ-Hub, which was acquired in mid-May 2025.

Services revenue

  • Record services revenue of $27.7million increased $1.7million, or 7%, compared to the prior year, driven by growth across information, post-trade and technology services.

Information services

  • Information services revenue of $13.1million increased $0.5million, or 4%, compared to the prior year. The increase was principally driven by an increase of $0.4 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and net new data contract revenue.

Post-trade services

  • Post-trade services revenue of $11.1 million increased $0.7 million, or 7%, compared to the prior year mainly due to an increase of $0.6 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and net new contract revenue.

Technology services

  • Total technology services revenue of $3.5million increased $0.5 million, or 16%, compared to the prior year. The increase was driven by higher license fees of $0.3 million and connectivity fees of $0.2 million from RFQ-hub, which was acquired in mid-May 2025.

Expenses

  • Total expenses of $127.6 million increased 10% from the prior year, including an increase of $1.7 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Total expenses excluding notable items were $123.6 million, an increase of 6%.

Non-operating

  • Other income (expense): Other income was $5.6million, up from $5.0million in the prior year. The increase was driven by foreign exchange gains in the current quarter compared to foreign exchange losses in the prior quarter, offset by acquisition-related charges.
  • Tax rate: The effective tax rate was 26.9%, up from 24.8% in the prior year. The higher effective tax rate is due to an increase in current period accruals for the uncertain tax position reserve established in 1Q25.

Capital

  • The Company had $620.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, corporate bond investments and U.S. Treasury investments as of June 30, 2025, down from $698.6 million as of December 31, 2024. There were no outstanding borrowings under the Company’s credit facility.
  • A total of 379,667 shares were repurchased year-to-date through July 2025 at a cost of $80.0 million, including 167,783 shares repurchased during the second quarter at a cost of $36.7 million. As of July31, 2025, a total of $145.0 million remained under the Board of Directors’ share repurchase authorization.
  • The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per share, payable on September 3, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2025.

Other

  • Employee headcount was 881 as of June 30, 2025, up from 864 as of June 30,2024, and up from 870 as of March 31, 2025.

1

See Table 1A in this release for a listing of notable items. Results excluding notable items are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to “Non-GAAP financial measures and other items” for a discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures and Table 6 for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2

EBITDA and EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to “Non-GAAP financial measures and other items” for a discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures and Table 7 for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures and other items

To supplement the Company’s unaudited financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin and free cash flow. From time to time, we present selected GAAP-basis financial results, excluding notable items. Notable items are revenues, expenses, other income (expense) and tax related items that are non-recurring and outside of the Company’s normal course of business or other notables, such as acquisition and restructuring charges or gains/losses on sales (collectively, “notable items”). We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA divided by revenues. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities excluding the net change in trading investments and net change in securities failed-to-deliver and securities failed-to-receive from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers, less expenditures for furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements and capitalized software development costs. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in conformity with GAAP. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken into consideration with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide additional information regarding the Company’s operating results because they assist both investors and management in analyzing and evaluating the performance of our business. Please refer to Tables 6, 7 & 8 for a reconciliation of: (i) selected GAAP-basis financial results, each excluding notable items, to their most directly comparable GAAP measure; (ii) GAAP net income to EBITDA and GAAP net income margin to EBITDA margin; and (iii) GAAP net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities to free cash flow, in each case, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Webcast and conference call information

Chris Concannon, Chief Executive Officer and Ilene Fiszel Bieler, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access the conference call, please dial 646-307-1963 (U.S./International) and use the ID 1832176. The Company will also host a live audio Webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.marketaxess.com. The Webcast will be archived on http://investor.marketaxess.com for 90 days following the announcement.

General Notes Regarding the Data Presented

Reported MarketAxess volume in all product categories includes only fully electronic trading volume. MarketAxess trading volumes and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (“TRACE”) reported volumes are available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about the outlook and prospects for the Company, market conditions and industry growth, as well as statements about the Company’s future financial and operating performance. These and other statements that relate to future results and events are based on MarketAxess’ current expectations. The Company’s actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties, including: global economic, political and market factors; the level of trading volume transacted on the MarketAxess platform; the rapidly evolving nature of the electronic financial services industry; the level and intensity of competition in the fixed-income electronic trading industry and the pricing pressures that may result; the variability of our growth rate; our ability to introduce new fee plans and our clients’ response; our ability to attract clients or adapt our technology and marketing strategy to new markets; risks related to our growing international operations; our dependence on our broker-dealer clients; the loss of any of our significant institutional investor clients; our exposure to risks resulting from non-performance by counterparties to transactions executed between our clients in which we act as an intermediary in matched principal trades; risks related to self-clearing; risks related to sanctions levied against states or individuals that could expose us to operational or regulatory risks; the effect of rapid market or technological changes on us and the users of our technology; issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; our dependence on third-party suppliers for key products and services; our ability to successfully maintain the integrity of our trading platform and our response to system failures, capacity constraints and business interruptions; the occurrence of design defects, errors, failures or delays with our platforms, products or services; our vulnerability to malicious cyber-attacks and attempted cybersecurity breaches; our actual or perceived failure to comply with privacy and data protection laws; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or technology and defend against intellectual property infringement or other claims; our use of open-source software; our ability to enter into strategic alliances and to acquire other businesses and successfully integrate them with our business; our dependence on our management team and our ability to attract and retain talent; limitations on our flexibility because we operate in a highly regulated industry; the increasing government regulation of us and our clients; risks related to the divergence of U.K. and European Union legal and regulatory requirements following the U.K.’s exit from the European Union; our exposure to costs and penalties related to our extensive regulation; our risks of litigation and securities laws liability; our tax filing positions; the effects of climate change or other sustainability risks that could affect our operations or reputation; our future capital needs and our ability to obtain capital when needed; limitations on our operating flexibility contained in our credit agreement; our exposure to financial institutions by holding cash in excess of federally insured limits; and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about these and other factors affecting MarketAxess’ business and prospects is contained in MarketAxess’ periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed at www.marketaxess.com.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess (Nasdaq: MKTX) operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading efficiency, a diversified pool of liquidity and significant cost savings to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global fixed-income markets. Approximately 2,100 firms leverage MarketAxess’ patented technology to efficiently trade fixed-income securities. Our automated and algorithmic trading solutions, combined with our integrated and actionable data offerings, help our clients make faster, better-informed decisions on when and how to trade on our platform. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets. Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through an advanced full trading lifecycle solution that includes automated trading solutions, intelligent data and index products and a range of post-trade services. Learn more at www.marketaxess.com and on X @MarketAxess.

Table 2: Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

In thousands, except per share data (unaudited)

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commissions

 

$

191,770

 

 

$

171,679

 

 

 

12

 

%

 

$

373,113

 

 

$

356,552

 

 

 

5

 

%

Information services

 

 

13,087

 

 

 

12,544

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

25,991

 

 

 

24,425

 

 

 

6

 

 

Post-trade services

 

 

11,076

 

 

 

10,400

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

22,164

 

 

 

21,130

 

 

 

5

 

 

Technology services

 

 

3,529

 

 

 

3,037

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

6,770

 

 

 

5,871

 

 

 

15

 

 

Total revenues

 

 

219,462

 

 

 

197,660

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

428,038

 

 

 

407,978

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

 

 

65,237

 

 

 

56,790

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

127,153

 

 

 

118,054

 

 

 

8

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

19,195

 

 

 

18,356

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

37,431

 

 

 

36,556

 

 

 

2

 

 

Technology and communications

 

 

19,421

 

 

 

17,771

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

37,469

 

 

 

34,822

 

 

 

8

 

 

Professional and consulting fees

 

 

7,190

 

 

 

7,669

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

 

13,600

 

 

 

14,064

 

 

 

(3

)

 

Occupancy

 

 

3,753

 

 

 

3,714

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

7,375

 

 

 

7,139

 

 

 

3

 

 

Marketing and advertising

 

 

2,952

 

 

 

3,010

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

5,013

 

 

 

4,843

 

 

 

4

 

 

Clearing costs

 

 

4,447

 

 

 

4,122

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

8,632

 

 

 

9,033

 

 

 

(4

)

 

General and administrative

 

 

5,403

 

 

 

4,889

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

11,119

 

 

 

9,628

 

 

 

15

 

 

Total expenses

 

 

127,598

 

 

 

116,321

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

247,792

 

 

 

234,139

 

 

 

6

 

 

Operating income

 

 

91,864

 

 

 

81,339

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

180,246

 

 

 

173,839

 

 

 

4

 

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

5,930

 

 

 

6,401

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

 

13,099

 

 

 

12,374

 

 

 

6

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(139

)

 

 

(621

)

 

 

(78

)

 

 

 

(352

)

 

 

(937

)

 

 

(62

)

 

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

 

 

168

 

 

 

354

 

 

 

(53

)

 

 

 

457

 

 

 

724

 

 

 

(37

)

 

Other, net

 

 

(407

)

 

 

(1,136

)

 

 

(64

)

 

 

 

120

 

 

 

(2,946

)

 

NM

 

 

Total other income (expense)

 

 

5,552

 

 

 

4,998

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

13,324

 

 

 

9,215

 

 

 

45

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

97,416

 

 

 

86,337

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

193,570

 

 

 

183,054

 

 

 

6

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

26,236

 

 

 

21,399

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

 

107,325

 

 

 

45,501

 

 

 

136

 

 

Net income

 

$

71,180

 

 

$

64,938

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

$

86,245

 

 

$

137,553

 

 

 

(37

)

 

Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(31

)

 

 

 

 

NM

 

 

 

 

(31

)

 

 

 

 

NM

 

 

Net income available for common stockholders

 

$

71,149

 

 

$

64,938

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

$

86,214

 

 

$

137,553

 

 

 

(37

)

 

Per Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.91

 

 

$

1.72

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2.31

 

 

$

3.65

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

1.91

 

 

$

1.72

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2.31

 

 

$

3.64

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per common share

 

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.74

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1.52

 

 

$

1.48

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

37,210

 

 

 

37,655

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

37,299

 

 

 

37,698

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

37,298

 

 

 

37,689

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

37,377

 

 

 

37,740

 

 

 

 

 

 

NM - not meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 3: Commission Revenue Detail

In thousands, except fee per million data

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

 

 

Variable transaction fees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit

 

 

$

142,977

 

 

$

127,645

 

 

 

12

 

%

 

$

278,817

 

 

$

269,149

 

 

 

4

 

%

Rates

 

 

 

8,035

 

 

 

5,719

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

 

14,954

 

 

 

10,885

 

 

 

37

 

 

Other

 

 

 

7,061

 

 

 

5,076

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

 

12,293

 

 

 

9,925

 

 

 

24

 

 

Total variable transaction fees

 

 

 

158,073

 

 

 

138,440

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

306,064

 

 

 

289,959

 

 

 

6

 

 

Fixed distribution fees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit

 

 

 

33,616

 

 

 

33,177

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

66,881

 

 

 

66,465

 

 

 

1

 

 

Rates

 

 

 

81

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

168

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

31

 

 

Total fixed distribution fees

 

 

 

33,697

 

 

 

33,239

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

67,049

 

 

 

66,593

 

 

 

1

 

 

Total commission revenue

 

 

$

191,770

 

 

$

171,679

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

$

373,113

 

 

$

356,552

 

 

 

5

 

 

Average variable transaction fee per million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit

 

 

$

138

 

 

$

148

 

 

 

(7

)

%

 

$

139

 

 

$

151

 

 

 

(8

)

%

Rates

 

 

 

4.03

 

 

 

4.45

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

 

4.11

 

 

 

4.61

 

 

 

(11

)

 

Table 4: Trading Volume Detail*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

In millions (unaudited)

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Volume

 

 

 

ADV

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High-grade

 

 

$

481,090

 

 

$

7,760

 

 

$

405,440

 

 

 

$

6,436

 

 

 

19

 

%

 

21

 

%

High-yield

 

 

 

104,897

 

 

 

1,692

 

 

 

84,248

 

 

 

 

1,337

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

27

 

 

Emerging markets

 

 

 

249,091

 

 

 

4,018

 

 

 

210,205

 

 

 

 

3,337

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

20

 

 

Eurobonds

 

 

 

160,873

 

 

 

2,681

 

 

 

128,266

 

 

 

 

2,103

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

27

 

 

Other credit

 

 

 

39,965

 

 

 

644

 

 

 

33,376

 

 

 

 

530

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

22

 

 

Total credit trading

 

 

 

1,035,916

 

 

 

16,795

 

 

 

861,535

 

 

 

 

13,743

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

22

 

 

Rates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. government bonds

 

 

 

1,906,892

 

 

 

30,756

 

 

 

1,236,917

 

 

 

 

19,634

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

57

 

 

Agency and other government bonds

 

 

 

87,625

 

 

 

1,458

 

 

 

48,506

 

 

 

 

792

 

 

 

81

 

 

 

84

 

 

Total rates trading

 

 

 

1,994,517

 

 

 

32,214

 

 

 

1,285,423

 

 

 

 

20,426

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

58

 

 

Total trading

 

 

$

3,030,433

 

 

$

49,009

 

 

$

2,146,958

 

 

 

$

34,169

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

43

 

 

Number of U.S. Trading Days1

 

 

 

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of U.K. Trading Days2

 

 

 

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

In millions (unaudited)

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Volume

 

 

 

ADV

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High-grade

 

 

$

942,398

 

 

$

7,662

 

 

$

861,438

 

 

 

$

6,947

 

 

 

9

 

%

 

10

 

%

High-yield

 

 

 

194,894

 

 

 

1,585

 

 

 

169,627

 

 

 

 

1,368

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

16

 

 

Emerging markets

 

 

 

489,376

 

 

 

3,979

 

 

 

431,632

 

 

 

 

3,481

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

14

 

 

Eurobonds

 

 

 

308,790

 

 

 

2,510

 

 

 

257,115

 

 

 

 

2,074

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

21

 

 

Other credit

 

 

 

76,447

 

 

 

621

 

 

 

59,705

 

 

 

 

481

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

29

 

 

Total credit trading

 

 

 

2,011,905

 

 

 

16,357

 

 

 

1,779,517

 

 

 

 

14,351

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

14

 

 

Rates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. government bonds

 

 

 

3,488,973

 

 

 

28,366

 

 

 

2,282,713

 

 

 

 

18,409

 

 

 

53

 

 

 

54

 

 

Agency and other government bonds

 

 

 

153,450

 

 

 

1,248

 

 

 

80,132

 

 

 

 

646

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

93

 

 

Total rates trading

 

 

 

3,642,423

 

 

 

29,614

 

 

 

2,362,845

 

 

 

 

19,055

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

55

 

 

Total trading

 

 

$

5,654,328

 

 

$

45,971

 

 

$

4,142,362

 

 

 

$

33,406

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

38

 

 

Number of U.S. Trading Days1

 

 

 

 

 

 

123

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

124

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of U.K. Trading Days2

 

 

 

 

 

 

123

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

124

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar.

The number of U.K. trading days is based on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.

*Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties. Consistent with industry standards, U.S. government bond trades are single-counted.

 

Table 5: Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

In thousands (unaudited)

 

June 30, 2025

 

 

December 31, 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

462,837

 

 

$

544,478

 

Cash segregated under federal regulations

 

 

47,930

 

 

 

47,107

 

Investments, at fair value

 

 

169,349

 

 

 

165,260

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

113,242

 

 

 

91,845

 

Receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers

 

 

559,120

 

 

 

357,728

 

Goodwill

 

 

286,020

 

 

 

236,706

 

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

 

 

121,397

 

 

 

98,078

 

Furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized software, net

 

 

109,206

 

 

 

107,298

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

55,382

 

 

 

58,132

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

50,455

 

 

 

82,584

 

Total assets

 

$

1,974,938

 

 

$

1,789,216

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued employee compensation

 

$

48,198

 

 

$

68,054

 

Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers

 

 

329,785

 

 

 

218,845

 

Income and other tax liabilities

 

 

95,197

 

 

 

3,683

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

31,628

 

 

 

37,320

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

69,230

 

 

 

72,654

 

Total liabilities

 

 

574,038

 

 

 

400,556

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

 

14,715

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

123

 

 

 

123

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

356,817

 

 

 

350,701

 

Treasury stock

 

 

(407,029

)

 

 

(333,369

)

Retained earnings

 

 

1,434,953

 

 

 

1,405,904

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

 

 

1,321

 

 

 

(34,699

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

1,386,185

 

 

 

1,388,660

 

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity

 

$

1,974,938

 

 

$

1,789,216

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 6: Reconciliation of Notable Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$ in thousands, except per share data (unaudited)

 

2Q 2025

 

 

1Q 2025

 

 

2Q 2024

 

 

YTD 2025

 

 

YTD 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Expenses, GAAP-basis

 

$

127,598

 

 

$

120,194

 

 

$

116,321

 

 

$

247,792

 

 

$

234,139

 

Exclude: Notable items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repositioning charges1

 

 

(3,970

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,970

)

 

 

 

Total Expenses, excluding notable items

 

$

123,628

 

 

$

120,194

 

 

$

116,321

 

 

$

243,822

 

 

$

234,139

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), GAAP-basis

 

$

5,552

 

 

$

7,772

 

 

$

4,998

 

 

$

13,324

 

 

$

9,215

 

Exclude: Notable items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related charge/(credit)2

 

 

557

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

557

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), excluding notable items

 

$

6,109

 

 

$

7,772

 

 

$

4,998

 

 

$

13,881

 

 

$

9,215

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income, GAAP-basis

 

$

71,180

 

 

$

15,065

 

 

$

64,938

 

 

$

86,245

 

 

$

137,553

 

Exclude: Notable items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repositioning charges1

 

 

3,970

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,970

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related charge/(credit)2

 

 

557

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

557

 

 

 

 

Income tax impact from notable items

 

 

(1,218

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,218

)

 

 

 

Reserve for uncertain tax positions related to prior periods

 

 

 

 

 

54,939

 

 

 

 

 

 

54,939

 

 

 

 

Net income, excluding notable items

 

$

74,489

 

 

$

70,004

 

 

$

64,938

 

 

$

144,493

 

 

$

137,553

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS, GAAP-basis

 

$

1.91

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

1.72

 

 

$

2.31

 

 

$

3.64

 

Notable items as reconciled above

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

1.47

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.56

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS, excluding notable items

 

$

2.00

 

 

$

1.87

 

 

$

1.72

 

 

$

3.87

 

 

$

3.64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective tax rate, GAAP-basis

 

 

26.9

%

 

 

84.3

%

 

 

24.8

%

 

 

55.4

%

 

 

24.9

%

Notable items as reconciled above

 

 

 

 

 

(57.1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(28.3

)

 

 

 

Effective tax rate, excluding notable items

 

 

26.9

%

 

 

27.2

%

 

 

24.8

%

 

 

27.1

%

 

 

24.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Repositioning charges consist of severance included in employee compensation and benefits

 

2 Consists of loss on remeasurement of previous equity interest in RFQ-hub to fair value

 

Table 7: Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Net Income Margin to EBITDA Margin

 

 

 

 

 

In thousands (unaudited)

 

2Q 2025

 

 

1Q 2025

 

 

2Q 2024

 

 

YTD 2025

 

 

YTD 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

71,180

 

 

$

15,065

 

 

$

64,938

 

 

$

86,245

 

 

$

137,553

 

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(5,930

)

 

 

(7,169

)

 

 

(6,401

)

 

 

(13,099

)

 

 

(12,374

)

Interest expense

 

 

139

 

 

 

213

 

 

 

621

 

 

 

352

 

 

 

937

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

26,236

 

 

 

81,089

 

 

 

21,399

 

 

 

107,325

 

 

 

45,501

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

19,195

 

 

 

18,236

 

 

 

18,356

 

 

 

37,431

 

 

 

36,556

 

EBITDA

 

$

110,820

 

 

$

107,434

 

 

$

98,913

 

 

$

218,254

 

 

$

208,173

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income margin1

 

 

32.4

%

 

 

7.2

%

 

 

32.9

%

 

 

20.1

%

 

 

33.7

%

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(2.7

)

 

 

(3.4

)

 

 

(3.2

)

 

 

(3.1

)

 

 

(3.0

)

Interest expense

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

0.2

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

12.0

 

 

 

38.9

 

 

 

10.7

 

 

 

25.1

 

 

 

11.1

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

8.7

 

 

 

8.7

 

 

 

9.3

 

 

 

8.8

 

 

 

9.0

 

EBITDA margin2

 

 

50.5

%

 

 

51.5

%

 

 

50.0

%

 

 

51.0

%

 

 

51.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 8: Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

In thousands (unaudited)

 

2Q 2025

 

 

1Q 2025

 

 

2Q 2024

 

 

YTD 2025

 

 

YTD 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities

 

$

103,714

 

 

$

29,629

 

 

$

118,849

 

 

$

133,343

 

 

$

113,900

 

Exclude: Net change in trading investments

 

 

(66

)

 

 

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

(66

)

 

 

(155

)

Exclude: Net change in fail-to-deliver/receive from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers

 

 

22,053

 

 

 

34,399

 

 

 

(3,151

)

 

 

56,452

 

 

 

48,137

 

Less: Purchases of furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements

 

 

(1,206

)

 

 

(1,930

)

 

 

(7,695

)

 

 

(3,136

)

 

 

(8,892

)

Less: Capitalization of software development costs

 

 

(11,510

)

 

 

(15,031

)

 

 

(10,496

)

 

 

(26,541

)

 

 

(24,459

)

Free cash flow

 

$

112,985

 

 

$

47,067

 

 

$

97,607

 

 

$

160,052

 

 

$

128,531

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Net income margin is derived by dividing net income by total revenues for the applicable period.

2 EBITDA margin is derived by dividing EBITDA by total revenues for the applicable period.
