MarketAxess Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

11% Increase in Revenue to Record $219.5 Million; Strong Progress with New Initiatives to Drive Growth

Record Block Trading ADV, Record Total Portfolio Trading ADV and Strong Growth in Dealer-Initiated ADV

EPS of $1.91; $2.00 Excluding Notable Items1

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

2Q25 select financial and operational highlights*

11% increase in total revenues to a record $219.5 million , including an approximately $2.1 million increase from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Record total commission revenue of $191.8 million increased 12% , driven by record total credit commission revenue, up 10% , and record total rates commission revenue, up 40% . Record emerging markets (+16%) , record eurobonds (+22%) and record U.S. government bond (+49%) commission revenue. Record services revenue (combined information, post-trade and technology services revenue) of $27.7 million , up 7% .

increase in total revenues to a , including an approximately increase from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Strong progress with our new initiatives across our three strategic channels : Client-Initiated Channel - strong growth in block trading average daily volume (“ADV”) with record ADV across U.S. credit block trading (+37%) , emerging markets (+27%) , and eurobonds (+100%) . Portfolio Trading Channel - 69% increase in total portfolio trading ADV to record $1.5 billion . Dealer-Initiated Channel - dealer-initiated ADV increased 40% to $1.8 billion , including record levels of eurobonds activity.

: Total expenses of $127.6 million increased 10% , including an approximately $1.7 million increase from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Total expenses excluding notable items 1 of $123.6 million increased 6% .

increased , including an approximately increase from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Total expenses excluding notable items of increased . Diluted earnings-per-share (“EPS”) of $1.91 increased 11%; EPS excluding notable items 1 of $2.00 increased 16%.

*All comparisons versus 2Q24

Chris Concannon, CEO of MarketAxess, commented:

“In the second quarter, we made significant strides in enhancing our client franchise, increasing client engagement with X-Pro, and delivering on our new initiatives across our client-initiated, portfolio trading and dealer-initiated channels. Strong progress with our new initiatives, combined with a favorable market backdrop, helped drive record levels of revenue and ADV across most product areas and regions in the quarter.

As we move through the back-half of 2025, we are focused on growing our targeted block trading solution in the client-initiated channel, continuing to enhance our portfolio trading solution for clients, and launching our new Mid-X solution in the dealer-initiated channel. Additionally, over the last several months, we have made several strategic hires in key roles that we believe will enhance our ability to drive growth.

We are executing our long-term strategy to drive growth, we are showing strong progress with our new initiatives, and we now have key leaders in place to help drive growth in 2025 and beyond.”

Table 1: 2Q25 select financial results

Quarter % Change YTD % Change $ in millions, except per share data (unaudited) 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 2Q 2024 QoQ YoY YTD 2025 YTD 2024 YoY Selected GAAP-basis financial results Revenues $ 219 $ 209 $ 198 5 % 11 % $ 428 $ 408 5 % Expenses 128 120 116 6 10 248 234 6 Net Income 71 15 65 NM 10 86 138 (37 ) Diluted EPS 1.91 0.40 1.72 NM 11 2.31 3.64 (37 ) Net Income Margin 32.4 % 7.2 % 32.9 % NM (50 ) bps 20.1 % 33.7 % NM Selected GAAP-basis financial results ex-notable items (non-GAAP)1 Revenues 219 209 198 5 11 428 408 5 Expenses 124 120 116 3 6 244 234 4 Net Income 74 70 65 6 15 144 138 5 Diluted EPS 2.00 1.87 1.72 7 16 3.87 3.64 6 Other Non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA2 111 107 99 3 12 218 208 5 EBITDA Margin2 50.5 % 51.5 % 50.0 % (100 ) bps +50 bps 51.0 % 51.0 % – bps

2Q25 overview of results

Table 1A: Notable items1

Quarter YTD 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 2Q 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 $ in millions, except per share data (unaudited) Repositioning charges $ 4.0 $ — $ — $ 4.0 $ — Acquisition-related charge/(credit) 0.6 — — 0.6 — Notable items (pre-tax) 4.6 — — 4.6 — Income tax impact from notable items (1.2 ) — — (1.2 ) — Reserve for uncertain tax positions related to prior periods — 54.9 — 54.9 — Total notable items $ 3.4 $ 54.9 $ — $ 58.3 $ — EPS impact $ 0.09 $ 1.47 $ — $ 1.56 $ —

Notable items1

Notable items in 2Q25 include repositioning charges of $4.0 million, which were principally severance costs related to changes in management structure, and an acquisition-related charge of $0.6 million.

Commission revenue

Table 1B: 2Q25 variable transaction fees per million (FPM)

Quarter % Change YTD % Change 2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 QoQ YoY YTD 2025 YTD 2024 YoY AVG. VARIABLE TRANS. FEE PER MILLION (FPM) Total Credit $ 138 $ 139 $ 148 (1 ) % (7 ) % $ 139 $ 151 (8 ) % Total Rates 4.03 4.20 4.45 (4 ) (9 ) 4.11 4.61 (11 )

Credit

Record total credit commission revenue of $176.6million(including $33.6million in fixed-distribution fees) increased $15.8million, or 10%, compared to $160.8million(including $33.2 million in fixed-distribution fees) in the prior year, and increased 4% from 1Q25 levels. A 22% increase in total credit ADV compared to the prior year, driven in part by strong growth in market volumes, was partially offset by a 7% decrease in total credit variable transaction fee per million (“FPM”). The 10% increase in total credit commission revenue was driven by strong growth in U.S. credit commission revenue, up 7%, record emerging markets commission revenue, up 16%, and record eurobonds commission revenue, up 22%, reflecting continued product and geographic diversification. The decline in 2Q25 total credit FPM both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter was due principally to protocol mix.

Rates

Record total rates commission revenue of $8.1 million increased $2.3 million, or 40%, compared to the prior year, and increased 16% from 1Q25 levels. A 58% increase in total rates ADV compared to the prior year, driven in part by strong growth in market volumes, was partially offset by a 9% decrease in FPM. The decrease in 2Q25 total rates FPM both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter was driven by the impact of product mix.

Other

Record total other commission revenue of $7.1million increased $2.0 million, or 39%, compared to the prior year driven by the inclusion of approximately $1.8million from RFQ-Hub, which was acquired in mid-May 2025.

Services revenue

Record services revenue of $27.7million increased $1.7million, or 7%, compared to the prior year, driven by growth across information, post-trade and technology services.

Information services

Information services revenue of $13.1million increased $0.5million, or 4%, compared to the prior year. The increase was principally driven by an increase of $0.4 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and net new data contract revenue.

Post-trade services

Post-trade services revenue of $11.1 million increased $0.7 million, or 7%, compared to the prior year mainly due to an increase of $0.6 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and net new contract revenue.

Technology services

Total technology services revenue of $3.5million increased $0.5 million, or 16%, compared to the prior year. The increase was driven by higher license fees of $0.3 million and connectivity fees of $0.2 million from RFQ-hub, which was acquired in mid-May 2025.

Expenses

Total expenses of $127.6 million increased 10% from the prior year, including an increase of $1.7 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Total expenses excluding notable items 1 were $123.6 million, an increase of 6%.

Non-operating

Other income (expense): Other income was $5.6 million , up from $5.0 million in the prior year. The increase was driven by foreign exchange gains in the current quarter compared to foreign exchange losses in the prior quarter, offset by acquisition-related charges.

Other income was , up from in the prior year. The increase was driven by foreign exchange gains in the current quarter compared to foreign exchange losses in the prior quarter, offset by acquisition-related charges. Tax rate: The effective tax rate was 26.9%, up from 24.8% in the prior year. The higher effective tax rate is due to an increase in current period accruals for the uncertain tax position reserve established in 1Q25.

Capital

The Company had $620.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, corporate bond investments and U.S. Treasury investments as of June 30, 2025 , down from $698.6 million as of December 31, 2024 . There were no outstanding borrowings under the Company’s credit facility.

in cash, cash equivalents, corporate bond investments and U.S. Treasury investments as of , down from as of . There were no outstanding borrowings under the Company’s credit facility. A total of 379,667 shares were repurchased year-to-date through July 2025 at a cost of $80.0 million , including 167,783 shares repurchased during the second quarter at a cost of $36.7 million . As of July 31, 2025 , a total of $145.0 million remained under the Board of Directors’ share repurchase authorization.

shares were repurchased year-to-date through July 2025 at a cost of , including shares repurchased during the second quarter at a cost of . As of , a total of remained under the Board of Directors’ share repurchase authorization. The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per share, payable on September 3, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2025.

Other

Employee headcount was 881 as of June 30, 2025, up from 864 as of June 30,2024, and up from 870 as of March 31, 2025.

1 See Table 1A in this release for a listing of notable items. Results excluding notable items are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to “Non-GAAP financial measures and other items” for a discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures and Table 6 for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. 2 EBITDA and EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to “Non-GAAP financial measures and other items” for a discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures and Table 7 for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures and other items

To supplement the Company’s unaudited financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin and free cash flow. From time to time, we present selected GAAP-basis financial results, excluding notable items. Notable items are revenues, expenses, other income (expense) and tax related items that are non-recurring and outside of the Company’s normal course of business or other notables, such as acquisition and restructuring charges or gains/losses on sales (collectively, “notable items”). We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA divided by revenues. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities excluding the net change in trading investments and net change in securities failed-to-deliver and securities failed-to-receive from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers, less expenditures for furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements and capitalized software development costs. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in conformity with GAAP. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken into consideration with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide additional information regarding the Company’s operating results because they assist both investors and management in analyzing and evaluating the performance of our business. Please refer to Tables 6, 7 & 8 for a reconciliation of: (i) selected GAAP-basis financial results, each excluding notable items, to their most directly comparable GAAP measure; (ii) GAAP net income to EBITDA and GAAP net income margin to EBITDA margin; and (iii) GAAP net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities to free cash flow, in each case, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Table 2: Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, In thousands, except per share data (unaudited) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Revenues Commissions $ 191,770 $ 171,679 12 % $ 373,113 $ 356,552 5 % Information services 13,087 12,544 4 25,991 24,425 6 Post-trade services 11,076 10,400 7 22,164 21,130 5 Technology services 3,529 3,037 16 6,770 5,871 15 Total revenues 219,462 197,660 11 428,038 407,978 5 Expenses Employee compensation and benefits 65,237 56,790 15 127,153 118,054 8 Depreciation and amortization 19,195 18,356 5 37,431 36,556 2 Technology and communications 19,421 17,771 9 37,469 34,822 8 Professional and consulting fees 7,190 7,669 (6 ) 13,600 14,064 (3 ) Occupancy 3,753 3,714 1 7,375 7,139 3 Marketing and advertising 2,952 3,010 (2 ) 5,013 4,843 4 Clearing costs 4,447 4,122 8 8,632 9,033 (4 ) General and administrative 5,403 4,889 11 11,119 9,628 15 Total expenses 127,598 116,321 10 247,792 234,139 6 Operating income 91,864 81,339 13 180,246 173,839 4 Other income (expense) Interest income 5,930 6,401 (7 ) 13,099 12,374 6 Interest expense (139 ) (621 ) (78 ) (352 ) (937 ) (62 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 168 354 (53 ) 457 724 (37 ) Other, net (407 ) (1,136 ) (64 ) 120 (2,946 ) NM Total other income (expense) 5,552 4,998 11 13,324 9,215 45 Income before income taxes 97,416 86,337 13 193,570 183,054 6 Provision for income taxes 26,236 21,399 23 107,325 45,501 136 Net income $ 71,180 $ 64,938 10 $ 86,245 $ 137,553 (37 ) Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest (31 ) — NM (31 ) — NM Net income available for common stockholders $ 71,149 $ 64,938 10 $ 86,214 $ 137,553 (37 ) Per Share Data: Net income per common share Basic $ 1.91 $ 1.72 $ 2.31 $ 3.65 Diluted $ 1.91 $ 1.72 $ 2.31 $ 3.64 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.76 $ 0.74 $ 1.52 $ 1.48 Weighted-average common shares: Basic 37,210 37,655 37,299 37,698 Diluted 37,298 37,689 37,377 37,740 NM - not meaningful

Table 3: Commission Revenue Detail In thousands, except fee per million data Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Variable transaction fees Credit $ 142,977 $ 127,645 12 % $ 278,817 $ 269,149 4 % Rates 8,035 5,719 40 14,954 10,885 37 Other 7,061 5,076 39 12,293 9,925 24 Total variable transaction fees 158,073 138,440 14 306,064 289,959 6 Fixed distribution fees Credit 33,616 33,177 1 66,881 66,465 1 Rates 81 62 31 168 128 31 Total fixed distribution fees 33,697 33,239 1 67,049 66,593 1 Total commission revenue $ 191,770 $ 171,679 12 $ 373,113 $ 356,552 5 Average variable transaction fee per million Credit $ 138 $ 148 (7 ) % $ 139 $ 151 (8 ) % Rates 4.03 4.45 (9 ) 4.11 4.61 (11 ) Table 4: Trading Volume Detail* Three Months Ended June 30, In millions (unaudited) 2025 2024 % Change Volume ADV Volume ADV Volume ADV Credit High-grade $ 481,090 $ 7,760 $ 405,440 $ 6,436 19 % 21 % High-yield 104,897 1,692 84,248 1,337 25 27 Emerging markets 249,091 4,018 210,205 3,337 18 20 Eurobonds 160,873 2,681 128,266 2,103 25 27 Other credit 39,965 644 33,376 530 20 22 Total credit trading 1,035,916 16,795 861,535 13,743 20 22 Rates U.S. government bonds 1,906,892 30,756 1,236,917 19,634 54 57 Agency and other government bonds 87,625 1,458 48,506 792 81 84 Total rates trading 1,994,517 32,214 1,285,423 20,426 55 58 Total trading $ 3,030,433 $ 49,009 $ 2,146,958 $ 34,169 41 43 Number of U.S. Trading Days1 62 63 Number of U.K. Trading Days2 60 61 Six Months Ended June 30, In millions (unaudited) 2025 2024 % Change Volume ADV Volume ADV Volume ADV Credit High-grade $ 942,398 $ 7,662 $ 861,438 $ 6,947 9 % 10 % High-yield 194,894 1,585 169,627 1,368 15 16 Emerging markets 489,376 3,979 431,632 3,481 13 14 Eurobonds 308,790 2,510 257,115 2,074 20 21 Other credit 76,447 621 59,705 481 28 29 Total credit trading 2,011,905 16,357 1,779,517 14,351 13 14 Rates U.S. government bonds 3,488,973 28,366 2,282,713 18,409 53 54 Agency and other government bonds 153,450 1,248 80,132 646 91 93 Total rates trading 3,642,423 29,614 2,362,845 19,055 54 55 Total trading $ 5,654,328 $ 45,971 $ 4,142,362 $ 33,406 37 38 Number of U.S. Trading Days1 123 124 Number of U.K. Trading Days2 123 124 1 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar. 2 The number of U.K. trading days is based on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule. *Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties. Consistent with industry standards, U.S. government bond trades are single-counted.

Table 5: Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet Data As of In thousands (unaudited) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 462,837 $ 544,478 Cash segregated under federal regulations 47,930 47,107 Investments, at fair value 169,349 165,260 Accounts receivable, net 113,242 91,845 Receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers 559,120 357,728 Goodwill 286,020 236,706 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 121,397 98,078 Furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized software, net 109,206 107,298 Operating lease right-of-use assets 55,382 58,132 Prepaid expenses and other assets 50,455 82,584 Total assets $ 1,974,938 $ 1,789,216 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Accrued employee compensation $ 48,198 $ 68,054 Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers 329,785 218,845 Income and other tax liabilities 95,197 3,683 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 31,628 37,320 Operating lease liabilities 69,230 72,654 Total liabilities 574,038 400,556 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 14,715 — Stockholders' equity Common stock 123 123 Additional paid-in capital 356,817 350,701 Treasury stock (407,029 ) (333,369 ) Retained earnings 1,434,953 1,405,904 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 1,321 (34,699 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,386,185 1,388,660 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity $ 1,974,938 $ 1,789,216

Table 6: Reconciliation of Notable Items $ in thousands, except per share data (unaudited) 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 2Q 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Total Expenses, GAAP-basis $ 127,598 $ 120,194 $ 116,321 $ 247,792 $ 234,139 Exclude: Notable items Repositioning charges1 (3,970 ) — — (3,970 ) — Total Expenses, excluding notable items $ 123,628 $ 120,194 $ 116,321 $ 243,822 $ 234,139 Other income (expense), GAAP-basis $ 5,552 $ 7,772 $ 4,998 $ 13,324 $ 9,215 Exclude: Notable items Acquisition-related charge/(credit)2 557 — — 557 — Other income (expense), excluding notable items $ 6,109 $ 7,772 $ 4,998 $ 13,881 $ 9,215 Net income, GAAP-basis $ 71,180 $ 15,065 $ 64,938 $ 86,245 $ 137,553 Exclude: Notable items Repositioning charges1 3,970 — — 3,970 — Acquisition-related charge/(credit)2 557 — — 557 — Income tax impact from notable items (1,218 ) — — (1,218 ) — Reserve for uncertain tax positions related to prior periods — 54,939 — 54,939 — Net income, excluding notable items $ 74,489 $ 70,004 $ 64,938 $ 144,493 $ 137,553 Diluted EPS, GAAP-basis $ 1.91 $ 0.40 $ 1.72 $ 2.31 $ 3.64 Notable items as reconciled above 0.09 1.47 — 1.56 — Diluted EPS, excluding notable items $ 2.00 $ 1.87 $ 1.72 $ 3.87 $ 3.64 Effective tax rate, GAAP-basis 26.9 % 84.3 % 24.8 % 55.4 % 24.9 % Notable items as reconciled above — (57.1 ) — (28.3 ) — Effective tax rate, excluding notable items 26.9 % 27.2 % 24.8 % 27.1 % 24.9 % 1 Repositioning charges consist of severance included in employee compensation and benefits 2 Consists of loss on remeasurement of previous equity interest in RFQ-hub to fair value