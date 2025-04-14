MarketAxess Reports Record Trading Week In U.S. Government Bonds, Including $100+ Billion Record Day - Record Day Driven By Market Volatility Prompting Strong Market Volumes And Notable Uptake Of Client And Algo Trading

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced that its Rates business reported an all-time single-day record of $102.3 billion U.S. Government Bonds notional traded on April 9.

“We’re thrilled to see this growth in our client business. We’re seeing clients increasingly seek out firm sources of liquidity like Live Markets® to weather periods of market volatility like we experienced last week,” said Chris Good, Head of Rates at MarketAxess. “We’re also excited to see increased adoption of our algos in times of volatility as we continue to innovate and expand our offering with the addition of Pragma technology.”

Following the launch of an expanded algo suite for Rates, MarketAxess also plans to introduce enhanced Request for Quote (RFQ) for U.S. Government Bonds allowing dealers expanded reach through the MarketAxess client network.

For more information on MarketAxess Rates, visit: https://www.marketaxess.com/trade/rates