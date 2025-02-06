MarketAxess Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results

- Record Full Year Revenue of $817 Million, Up 9%
- Strong Full Year Commission Revenue Growth Across Most Product Areas
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
4Q24 select financial and operational highlights*
- Total revenues of $202.4 million, including an increase of approximately $1.0 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.
- 15%growth in emerging markets and Eurobonds commission revenue, reflecting strong geographic diversification.
- Record rates commission revenue, up 53%.
- Total expenses of $122.4 million, up2%, including an increase of approximately $0.9 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.
- Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of$1.73 on net income of$65.1million.
Full Year 2024 select financial and operational highlights**
- 9%increase in total revenues to arecord$817.1 million, including Pragma revenue of$31.7 millionand an increase of approximately $3.0 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.
- 9%growth in U.S. high-grade commission revenue, helped offset a17%decline in U.S. high-yield commission revenue, driven by low levels of credit spread volatility.
- Record commission revenue across emerging markets, Eurobonds and municipal bonds, up a combined15%.
- Record rates commission revenue, up 21%.
- Record services revenue (combined information, post-trade and technology services revenue) of$105.4 million, up18%,including the benefit from Pragma.
- 9%increase in total expenses to $476.2 million, including Pragma operating expenses of$32.0 millionand an increase of approximately $2.4 millionfrom the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.
- 6%increase in EPS to$7.28 on net income of$274.2million.
*All comparisons versus 4Q23.
** All comparisons versus full year 2023.
Chris Concannon, CEO of MarketAxess, commented:
“In 2024, we made significant strides in enhancing our client franchise, increasing client engagement with X-Pro, delivering progress with our high touch strategy, and achieving record levels of revenue and ADV across most product areas and regions.
We expect to build on this momentum in 2025 by focusing on key initiatives within three market channels. First, in the client-initiated channel, where we hold a clear leadership position, we launched our block trading solution in Eurobonds and emerging markets. We have seen early positive signs of success with a 22% increase in emerging markets block trading. Next, in the portfolio trading channel, in 2024, we gained over 200 basis points of U.S. high-grade market share and launched benchmark pricing for U.S. Credit and Eurobonds. Last, in the dealer-initiated channel, we expect to complete the integration of Dealer RFQ on X-Pro and the migration of Mid-X to Pragma technology in the second half of 2025.
We have clear visibility into the completion of these key initiatives and believe that executing our strategy across these three channels will drive market share growth throughout 2025 and long-term value for our shareholders.”
Table 1: 4Q24 select financial results
|$ in millions, except per share data
(unaudited)
|Revenues
|Operating Income
|Net Income
|Diluted EPS
|Net Income
Margin (%)
|EBITDA1
|EBITDA Margin
(%)1
|
4Q24
|
$202
|
$80
|
$65
|
$1.73
|
32.2%
|
$97
|
47.8%
|
3Q24
|
$207
|
$87
|
$71
|
$1.90
|
34.6%
|
$105
|
50.8%
|
4Q23
|
$197
|
$77
|
$70
|
$1.84
|
35.3%
|
$99
|
50.0%
|
YoY % Change
|
3%
|
4%
|
(6%)
|
(6%)
|
(310) bps
|
(2%)
|
(220) bps
|
QoQ % Change
|
(2%)
|
(8%)
|
(9%)
|
(9%)
|
(240) bps
|
(8%)
|
(300) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2024
|
$817
|
$341
|
$274
|
$7.28
|
33.6%
|
$410
|
50.2%
|
FY 2023
|
$753
|
$315
|
$258
|
$6.85
|
34.3%
|
$383
|
50.9%
|
% Change
|
9%
|
8%
|
6%
|
6%
|
(70) bps
|
7%
|
(70) bps
Table 1A: 4Q24 trading volume (ADV)
|CREDIT
|
RATES
|$ in millions
(unaudited)
|US/UK
Trading
Days2
|Total
ADV
|Total
Credit
|High-
Grade
|High-
Yield
|Emerging
Markets
|Eurobonds
|Municipal
Bonds
|Total
Rates
|US Govt.
Bonds
|Agcy./Other
Govt.
Bonds
|
4Q24
|
62/64
|
$41,030
|
$13,883
|
$6,454
|
$1,345
|
$3,459
|
$2,001
|
$620
|
$27,147
|
$25,952
|
$1,195
|
3Q24
|
64/65
|
$40,516
|
$14,116
|
$7,027
|
$1,278
|
$3,333
|
$1,891
|
$577
|
$26,400
|
$25,302
|
$1,098
|
4Q23
|
62/63
|
$29,641
|
$13,108
|
$6,215
|
$1,653
|
$2,927
|
$1,767
|
$539
|
$16,533
|
$16,106
|
$427
|
YoY % Change
|
|
38%
|
6%
|
4%
|
(19%)
|
18%
|
13%
|
15%
|
64%
|
61%
|
180%
|
QoQ % Change
|
|
1%
|
(2%)
|
(8%)
|
5%
|
4%
|
6%
|
7%
|
3%
|
3%
|
9%
Table 1B: 4Q24 estimated market share
|CREDIT
|RATES
|
|High-Grade
|High-Yield
|High-Grade/High-Yield
Combined
|Municipals3
|US Govt.
Bonds3
|
4Q24
|
18.4%
|
13.4%
|
17.3%
|
7.1%
|
2.8%
|
3Q24
|
19.5%
|
13.0%
|
18.1%
|
8.7%
|
2.6%
|
4Q23
|
20.9%
|
17.2%
|
20.0%
|
5.6%
|
2.0%
|
YoY Bps Change
|
(250) bps
|
(380) bps
|
(270) bps
|
+150 bps
|
+80 bps
|
QoQ Bps Change
|
(110) bps
|
+40 bps
|
(80) bps
|
(160) bps
|
+20 bps
4Q24 overview of results
Commission revenue and trading volume
Credit
Credit Commission Revenue
- Total credit commission revenue of$162.2million(including$32.8millionin fixed-distribution fees) increased $0.3million, or 0.2%, compared to$161.9million(including$34.6 millionin fixed-distribution fees) in the prior year. Strong growth in our international product areas, including18%growth in emerging markets and10%growth in Eurobonds, was mostly offset by lower estimated market share in U.S. high grade, and historically low levels of credit spread volatility in U.S. high-yield, resulting in lower estimated market share. Variable transaction fees per million (“FPM”) were$150, compared to$156in the prior year and$149in 3Q24. The decline in FPM compared to the prior year was mainly due to product mix-shift, principally lower levels of U.S. high-yield activity. The decrease in fixed-distribution fees was principally driven by migrations to variable fee plans.
Credit Trading Volumes
U.S. Credit5
- U.S. high-grade ADV of$6.5billion increased4%compared to the prior year, but decreased8% compared to 3Q24. Estimated market ADV increased18% compared to the prior year, but decreased3% compared to 3Q24. Estimated market share was18.4%, down from20.9%in the prior year, and down from19.5%in 3Q24.Including the impact of single-dealer portfolio trades, estimated market share was18.8%,down from21.0%in the prior year, and down from20.0%in 3Q24.
- U.S. high-yield ADV of$1.3 billiondecreased19% compared to the prior year, but increased5%compared to 3Q24. Estimated market ADV increased5% compared to the prior year, and increased 2%compared to 3Q24. Estimated market share was13.4%, down from17.2%in the prior year, but up from13.0% in 3Q24.Including the impact of single-dealer portfolio trades, estimated market share was13.7%, down from17.3%in the prior year, but up from13.4%in 3Q24.
Other Credit
- Emerging markets ADV of$3.5 billionincreased18% compared to the prior year, and increased4%compared to 3Q24. The year-over-year increase was driven by a 26%increase in hard currency ADV, and a7% increase in local currency ADV.
- Eurobonds ADV of$2.0 billionincreased13% compared to the prior year, and increased6%compared to 3Q24.
- Recordmunicipal bond ADV of$620 millionincreased15% compared to the prior year, and increased7%compared to 3Q24. Estimated market ADV decreased9% compared to the prior year, but increased32%compared to 3Q24. Estimated market share was 7.1%, up from5.6%in the prior year, but down from arecord8.7%in 3Q24.3
Strategic Priority Related Protocols & Workflow Tools
- $1.1 billion in total portfolio trading ADV increased57%compared to the prior year, but decreased8% compared to 3Q24. Arecord 71%of portfolio trading volume was executed over X-Pro.
- Estimated U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield TRACE portfolio trading market ADV was flat compared to 3Q24.
- Our estimated market share of U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield TRACE portfolio trading was16.2%, down from20.0%in 3Q24.
- Portfolio trading represented approximately11%of U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield TRACE in 4Q24, in line with 3Q24.
- Open Trading ADV of $4.1 billionincreased 2%compared to the prior year, and was in line with 3Q24. Open Trading share4of total credit trading volume was35%, down from36%in the prior year, but in line with 3Q24 levels.
- Dealer RFQ ADV of $1.2 billion across all credit products increased 8% compared to the prior year, and increased 5% compared to 3Q24.
- AxessIQ, the order and execution workflow solution designed for wealth management and private banking clients, achieved recordADV of$147 million, up6%compared to the prior year, and up14%compared to 3Q24.
Rates
- Recordtotal rates commission revenue of$7.3 millionincreased$2.5 million, or53%.Recordtotal rates ADV of$27.1 billionincreased64% compared to the prior year, and increased3%compared to 3Q24. U.S. Treasury ADV on the platform in November 2023 was negatively impacted by an outage at ICBC, the third-party the Company was then using for U.S. Treasury settlement services.
Other
- Total other commission revenue was$5.2million, which consists of Pragma commission revenue.
Services revenue
Information services
- Information services revenue of$13.2millionincreased$1.2million, or10%compared to the prior year. The increase in revenue was principally driven by net new data contract revenue and an increase of$0.3 millionfrom the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.
Post-trade services
- Post-trade services revenue of$11.0 millionwas flat compared to the prior year mainly due to an increase of$0.2 millionfrom the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, offset by lower end-of-year resubmissions revenue.
Technology services
- Total technology services revenue of$3.5million, up from $2.5 million in the prior year. The increase was driven by higher Pragma-related license fees.
Expenses
- Total expenses of$122.4 millionincreased2% from the prior year, including an increase of$0.9 millionfrom the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.
Non-operating
- Other income (expense): Other income was$4.6million, down from $6.8millionin the prior year. The current year includes an unrealized loss on U.S. Treasury investments of$1.9 millioncompared to an unrealized gain in the prior year of$0.9 million.
- Tax rate:The effective tax rate was23.0%, up from16.9%in the prior year. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to lower one-time tax benefits recognized in 4Q24 compared to 4Q23.
Capital
- The Company had $698.6 millionin cash, cash equivalents, corporate bond investments and U.S. Treasury investments as ofDecember 31, 2024, up from$602.5 millionas ofSeptember 30, 2024 and$575.7 million as of December 31, 2023. There were no outstanding borrowings under the Company’s credit facility.
- For the full year 2024, a total of341,477shares were repurchased at a cost of$75.0 million, including63,873shares repurchased during the fourth quarter at a cost of $16.4 million. As ofJanuary 31, 2025, a total of $220.0 millionremained under the aggregate authorizations by the Company’s Board of Directors.
- The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of$0.76per share, payable onMarch 5, 2025to stockholders of record as of the close of business onFebruary 19, 2025.
Other
- Employee headcount was891as ofDecember 31, 2024, up from881as ofDecember 31, 2023, and up from 881as ofSeptember 30, 2024.
Guidance
For the full year 2025, the Company is providing the following guidance which is based on foreign exchange rates as of December 31, 2024:
- Services revenue (combined Information Services, Post-Trade Services and Technology Services) is expected to grow in themid-single digits (percent).
- Expenses are expected to be in the range of$505.0 millionto$525.0 million. Based on the midpoint of the stated guidance range, total expenses are expected to increase by approximately8%.
- The effective tax rate is expected to be between23.5%and24.5%, assuming no material changes in applicable tax laws.
- Capital expenditures to support new protocols, products and trading platform enhancements are expected to be in the range of$65.0millionto$70.0 million.
|1
|
EBITDA and EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to “Non-GAAP financial measures and other items” for a discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures.
|2
|
The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar and the number of U.K. trading days is based primarily on the U.K. bank holiday schedule.
|3
|
See “General Notes Regarding the Data Presented” below.
|4
|
Open Trading share of total credit trading volume is derived by taking total Open Trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered and dividing by total credit trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered.
|5
|
The Company is currently highlighting the impact of single-dealer portfolio trading volume on U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield trading volume and estimated market share, but will continue to exclude single-dealer portfolio trading activity from each product’s aggregated trading volume and estimated market share and the total credit FPM calculation.
Non-GAAP financial measures and other items
To supplement the Company’s unaudited financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin and free cash flow. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA divided by revenues. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities excluding the net change in trading investments and net change in securities failed-to-deliver and securities failed-to-receive from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers, less expenditures for furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements and capitalized software development costs. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken into consideration with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide additional information regarding the Company’s operating results because they assist both investors and management in analyzing and evaluating the performance of our business. See the attached schedule for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA, GAAP net income margin to EBITDA margin and GAAP net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities to free cash flow.
Please refer to Tables 6 & 7 for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
General Notes Regarding the Data Presented
Reported MarketAxess volume in all product categories includes only fully electronic trading volume. MarketAxess trading volumes and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (“TRACE”) reported volumes are available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.
For periods beginning with January 2024, the Company has made changes to the market volume data used to calculate estimated market share for Municipal and U.S. Government Bonds. For Municipal Bonds, the Company previously used estimates, derived from data issued by the Municipal Securities Rule Making Board (“MSRB”), including estimates for new issuance, commercial paper and variable-rate trading activity, and excluded these volumes from the estimated market volume data. While the Company still uses estimates, the new methodology for identifying and excluding these volumes from the market volume data is now based on MSRB “flags” to identify new issuance, commercial paper, and variable-rate volumes. For U.S. Government Bonds, the previous data source for estimated market volumes was the Federal Reserve Bank’s Reported Primary Dealer U.S. Treasury Bond Trading Volumes, which was reported on a one-week lag. The new source for U.S. Government Bond trading volumes is FINRA’s U.S. Treasury TRACE data. The Company believes that the refined methodology used for Municipal Bonds, and the new data source for U.S. Government Bonds, provides more accurate measures of estimated market volumes and estimated market share. Prior comparable periods have been recast retrospectively for both Municipal and U.S. Government Bonds to conform to the updated presentation of the data. The new estimated market volume data is also available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.
|
Table 2: Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
In thousands, except per share data (unaudited)
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commissions
|
|
$
|
174,766
|
|
|
$
|
171,891
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
711,710
|
|
|
$
|
662,964
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
%
|
Information services
|
|
|
13,155
|
|
|
|
11,917
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
50,540
|
|
|
|
46,383
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
Post-trade services
|
|
|
10,975
|
|
|
|
10,950
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
42,487
|
|
|
|
40,178
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
Technology services
|
|
|
3,508
|
|
|
|
2,490
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
|
12,360
|
|
|
|
3,022
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
202,404
|
|
|
|
197,248
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
817,097
|
|
|
|
752,547
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employee compensation and
benefits
|
|
|
59,395
|
|
|
|
57,356
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
235,880
|
|
|
|
206,926
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
18,540
|
|
|
|
19,530
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
73,824
|
|
|
|
70,557
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
Technology and communications
|
|
|
18,791
|
|
|
|
17,228
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
72,166
|
|
|
|
62,801
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
Professional and consulting fees
|
|
|
6,329
|
|
|
|
7,604
|
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
|
27,382
|
|
|
|
31,935
|
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
3,716
|
|
|
|
3,903
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
14,690
|
|
|
|
14,216
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
Marketing and advertising
|
|
|
3,972
|
|
|
|
2,646
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
11,713
|
|
|
|
11,049
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
Clearing costs
|
|
|
4,443
|
|
|
|
4,610
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
|
17,863
|
|
|
|
17,002
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
7,242
|
|
|
|
7,344
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
|
22,709
|
|
|
|
23,042
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
|
122,428
|
|
|
|
120,221
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
476,227
|
|
|
|
437,528
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
79,976
|
|
|
|
77,027
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
340,870
|
|
|
|
315,019
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
6,719
|
|
|
|
6,274
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
26,046
|
|
|
|
22,425
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(318
|
)
|
|
|
(1,636
|
)
|
|
|
(81
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,601
|
)
|
|
|
(1,983
|
)
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
Equity in earnings of
unconsolidated affiliate
|
|
|
331
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
|
1,395
|
|
|
|
735
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
(2,113
|
)
|
|
|
1,991
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
(6,164
|
)
|
|
|
(3,496
|
)
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
Total other income (expense)
|
|
|
4,619
|
|
|
|
6,785
|
|
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
|
|
19,676
|
|
|
|
17,681
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
84,595
|
|
|
|
83,812
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
360,546
|
|
|
|
332,700
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
19,456
|
|
|
|
14,185
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
|
86,365
|
|
|
|
74,645
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
65,139
|
|
|
$
|
69,627
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
274,181
|
|
|
$
|
258,055
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
Per Share Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
1.74
|
|
|
$
|
1.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7.29
|
|
|
$
|
6.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
1.73
|
|
|
$
|
1.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7.28
|
|
|
$
|
6.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends declared per
common share
|
|
$
|
0.74
|
|
|
$
|
0.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.96
|
|
|
$
|
2.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
37,479
|
|
|
|
37,730
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37,600
|
|
|
|
37,546
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
37,601
|
|
|
|
37,809
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37,672
|
|
|
|
37,654
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NM - not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 3: Commission Revenue Detail
|
In thousands, except fee per million data
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
Variable transaction fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit
|
|
|
$
|
129,351
|
|
|
$
|
127,283
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
533,363
|
|
|
$
|
496,028
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
%
|
Rates
|
|
|
|
7,262
|
|
|
|
4,735
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
25,165
|
|
|
|
20,749
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
5,235
|
|
|
|
4,979
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
20,016
|
|
|
|
4,979
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
Total variable transaction fees
|
|
|
|
141,848
|
|
|
|
136,997
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
578,544
|
|
|
|
521,756
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
Fixed distribution fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit
|
|
|
|
32,849
|
|
|
|
34,581
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
132,898
|
|
|
|
140,700
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
Rates
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
268
|
|
|
|
252
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
Total fixed distribution fees
|
|
|
|
32,918
|
|
|
|
34,894
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
|
133,166
|
|
|
|
141,208
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
Total commission revenue
|
|
|
$
|
174,766
|
|
|
$
|
171,891
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
$
|
711,710
|
|
|
$
|
662,964
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
Average variable transaction fee per million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit
|
|
|
$
|
149.59
|
|
|
$
|
156.28
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
%
|
|
$
|
150.26
|
|
|
$
|
158.61
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
%
|
Rates
|
|
|
|
4.31
|
|
|
|
4.62
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
|
4.39
|
|
|
|
4.46
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
Table 4: Trading Volume Detail*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
In millions (unaudited)
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
ADV
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
|
ADV
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
ADV
|
|
|
Credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
High-grade
|
|
|
$
|
400,129
|
|
|
$
|
6,454
|
|
|
$
|
385,301
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,215
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
%
|
|
4
|
|
%
|
High-yield
|
|
|
|
83,373
|
|
|
|
1,345
|
|
|
|
102,501
|
|
|
|
|
1,653
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
Emerging markets
|
|
|
|
214,439
|
|
|
|
3,459
|
|
|
|
181,445
|
|
|
|
|
2,927
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
Eurobonds
|
|
|
|
128,064
|
|
|
|
2,001
|
|
|
|
111,330
|
|
|
|
|
1,767
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
Other credit
|
|
|
|
38,698
|
|
|
|
624
|
|
|
|
33,854
|
|
|
|
|
546
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
Total credit trading
|
|
|
|
864,703
|
|
|
|
13,883
|
|
|
|
814,431
|
|
|
|
|
13,108
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
Rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. government bonds
|
|
|
|
1,608,995
|
|
|
|
25,952
|
|
|
|
998,542
|
|
|
|
|
16,106
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
Agency and other government bonds
|
|
|
|
76,221
|
|
|
|
1,195
|
|
|
|
26,684
|
|
|
|
|
427
|
|
|
|
186
|
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
Total rates trading
|
|
|
|
1,685,216
|
|
|
|
27,147
|
|
|
|
1,025,226
|
|
|
|
|
16,533
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
Total trading
|
|
|
$
|
2,549,919
|
|
|
$
|
41,030
|
|
|
$
|
1,839,657
|
|
|
|
$
|
29,641
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
Number of U.S. Trading Days1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of U.K. Trading Days2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
In millions (unaudited)
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
ADV
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
|
ADV
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
ADV
|
|
|
Credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
High-grade
|
|
|
$
|
1,711,275
|
|
|
$
|
6,845
|
|
|
$
|
1,457,559
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,854
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
%
|
|
17
|
|
%
|
High-yield
|
|
|
|
334,761
|
|
|
|
1,339
|
|
|
|
398,275
|
|
|
|
|
1,599
|
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
Emerging markets
|
|
|
|
859,412
|
|
|
|
3,438
|
|
|
|
717,877
|
|
|
|
|
2,883
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
Eurobonds
|
|
|
|
508,093
|
|
|
|
2,008
|
|
|
|
441,171
|
|
|
|
|
1,758
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
Other credit
|
|
|
|
135,975
|
|
|
|
543
|
|
|
|
112,451
|
|
|
|
|
451
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
Total credit trading
|
|
|
|
3,549,516
|
|
|
|
14,173
|
|
|
|
3,127,333
|
|
|
|
|
12,545
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
Rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. government bonds
|
|
|
|
5,511,045
|
|
|
|
22,044
|
|
|
|
4,545,850
|
|
|
|
|
18,256
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
Agency and other government bonds
|
|
|
|
227,614
|
|
|
|
902
|
|
|
|
106,933
|
|
|
|
|
427
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
Total rates trading
|
|
|
|
5,738,659
|
|
|
|
22,946
|
|
|
|
4,652,783
|
|
|
|
|
18,683
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
Total trading
|
|
|
$
|
9,288,175
|
|
|
$
|
37,119
|
|
|
$
|
7,780,116
|
|
|
|
$
|
31,228
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
Number of U.S. Trading Days1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
249
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of U.K. Trading Days2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
253
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
251
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar.
|
2 The number of U.K. trading days is based on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.
|
*Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties. Consistent with industry standards, U.S. government bond trades are single-counted.
|
NM - not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 5: Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
In thousands (unaudited)
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
December 31, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
544,478
|
|
|
$
|
451,280
|
|
Cash segregated under federal regulations
|
|
|
47,107
|
|
|
|
45,122
|
|
Investments, at fair value
|
|
|
165,260
|
|
|
|
134,861
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
91,845
|
|
|
|
89,839
|
|
Receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations
and customers
|
|
|
357,728
|
|
|
|
687,936
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
236,706
|
|
|
|
236,706
|
|
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|
|
|
98,078
|
|
|
|
119,108
|
|
Furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements and
capitalized software, net
|
|
|
107,298
|
|
|
|
102,671
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
58,132
|
|
|
|
63,045
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
82,584
|
|
|
|
84,499
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,789,216
|
|
|
$
|
2,015,067
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued employee compensation
|
|
$
|
68,054
|
|
|
$
|
60,124
|
|
Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations
and customers
|
|
|
218,845
|
|
|
|
537,398
|
|
Income and other tax liabilities
|
|
|
3,683
|
|
|
|
7,892
|
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses
and other liabilities
|
|
|
37,320
|
|
|
|
37,013
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
72,654
|
|
|
|
79,677
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
400,556
|
|
|
|
722,104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
350,701
|
|
|
|
333,292
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
|
(333,369
|
)
|
|
|
(260,298
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
1,405,904
|
|
|
|
1,244,216
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(34,699
|
)
|
|
|
(24,370
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
1,388,660
|
|
|
|
1,292,963
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
1,789,216
|
|
|
$
|
2,015,067
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 6: Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Net Income Margin to EBITDA Margin
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
In thousands (unaudited)
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
65,139
|
|
|
$
|
69,627
|
|
|
|
$
|
274,181
|
|
|
$
|
258,055
|
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
(6,719
|
)
|
|
|
(6,274
|
)
|
|
|
|
(26,046
|
)
|
|
|
(22,425
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
318
|
|
|
|
1,636
|
|
|
|
|
1,601
|
|
|
|
1,983
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
19,456
|
|
|
|
14,185
|
|
|
|
|
86,365
|
|
|
|
74,645
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
18,540
|
|
|
|
19,530
|
|
|
|
|
73,824
|
|
|
|
70,557
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
96,734
|
|
|
$
|
98,704
|
|
|
|
$
|
409,925
|
|
|
$
|
382,815
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income margin1
|
|
|
32.2
|
%
|
|
|
35.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
33.6
|
%
|
|
|
34.3
|
%
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
(3.3
|
)
|
|
|
(3.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3.2
|
)
|
|
|
(3.0
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
9.5
|
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
|
9.9
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
9.9
|
|
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
9.4
|
|
EBITDA margin2
|
|
|
47.8
|
%
|
|
|
50.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
50.2
|
%
|
|
|
50.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 7: Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
In thousands (unaudited)
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities
|
|
$
|
176,248
|
|
|
$
|
141,685
|
|
|
|
$
|
385,237
|
|
|
$
|
333,767
|
|
Exclude: Net change in trading investments
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
948
|
|
|
|
|
629
|
|
|
|
25,248
|
|
Exclude: Net change in fail-to-deliver/receive
from broker-dealers, clearing organizations
and customers
|
|
|
(51,833
|
)
|
|
|
(34,354
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,118
|
)
|
|
|
(46,696
|
)
|
Less: Purchases of furniture, equipment and
leasehold improvements
|
|
|
(215
|
)
|
|
|
(2,071
|
)
|
|
|
|
(9,942
|
)
|
|
|
(9,326
|
)
|
Less: Capitalization of software development
costs
|
|
|
(10,833
|
)
|
|
|
(11,320
|
)
|
|
|
|
(46,623
|
)
|
|
|
(43,122
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
113,367
|
|
|
$
|
94,888
|
|
|
|
$
|
328,183
|
|
|
$
|
259,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Net income margin is derived by dividing net income by total revenues for the applicable period.
|
|
2 EBITDA margin is derived by dividing EBITDA by total revenues for the applicable period.