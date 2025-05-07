MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

EPS of $0.40; $1.87 Excluding Notable Items 1

Record Total ADV Driven by Record Credit ADV with Record Open Trading ADV of $4.8 billion

Record Total Portfolio Trading ADV and Record Levels of Block Trading in Emerging Markets and Eurobonds

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

1Q25 select financial and operational highlights*

Total revenues of $208.6 million , including a decrease of approximately $0.3 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, decreased 1% compared to the prior year. 2% decline in total commission revenue driven by 3% decline in total credit commissions, partially offset by 34% increase in total rates commission revenue. Record emerging markets (+6%) and record eurobonds (+5%) commission revenue helped to partially offset 7% decline in U.S. credit commission revenue. Record services revenue (combined information, post-trade and technology services revenue) of $27 million , up 7%.

, including a decrease of approximately from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, decreased compared to the prior year. Record ADV achieved across strategic priority related protocols and workflow tools, including: Emerging markets and eurobonds block trading ADV, up 22% and 68% , respectively. Total portfolio trading ADV of $1.3 billion , up 78% . Dealer RFQ ADV of $1.8 billion , up 40% . Open Trading ADV of $4.8 billion , up 8% .

ADV achieved across strategic priority related protocols and workflow tools, including: Total expenses of $120.2 million , up 2% , including a decrease of approximately $0.3 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

, up , including a decrease of approximately from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Effective tax rate of 84.3% . 1 The effective tax rate excluding notable items 1 was 27.2% .

. The effective tax rate excluding notable items was . Diluted earnings-per-share (“EPS”) of $0.40 on net income of$15.1million; EPS of$1.87on net income of$70.0 million, each excluding notable items.1

*All comparisons versus 1Q24

Chris Concannon, CEO of MarketAxess, commented:

“We generated record daily volumes across most of our product areas in the first quarter, including record portfolio trading ADV and record block trading ADV across both emerging markets and eurobonds.

During 1Q25 and continuing in early 2Q25, we have been encouraged by the performance of our platform and protocols as our clients have navigated the ongoing credit market volatility. Open Trading activity reached record levels in 1Q25, and we continue to see higher levels of velocity. We believe that MarketAxess’ platform is well-positioned in this environment. Looking ahead, we expect the new capabilities launched with our targeted block solution and enhancements to portfolio trading should help drive higher levels of market share in U.S. credit in the coming quarters.”

Table 1: 1Q25 select financial results

Quarter % Change 1Q25 4Q24 1Q24 YoY QoQ $ in millions, except per share data (unaudited) Revenues $ 209 $ 202 $ 210 (1 ) % 3 % Operating Income 88 80 93 (4 ) 11 Net Income 15 65 73 (79 ) (77 ) Diluted EPS 0.40 1.73 1.92 (79 ) (77 ) Net Income Margin 7.2 % 32.2 % 34.5 % (79 ) (78 ) EBITDA2 107 97 109 (2 ) 11 EBITDA Margin2 51.5 % 47.8 % 51.9 % (1 ) 8

1Q25 overview of results

Table 1A: Notable items

Quarter 1Q25 4Q24 1Q24 $ in millions, except per share data (unaudited) Reserve for uncertain tax positions related to prior periods 54.9 - - EPS impact 1.47 - -

Notable items1

Reserve for uncertain tax positions of approximately$54.9 milliontaken related to prior periods. The Company established a reserve in 1Q25 following a NY state tax court’s issuance of an opinion that impacted the Company’s uncertain tax positions. The Company was not a party to the case, but its historical tax filing position was not supported by the Court’s decision.

Commission revenue

Table 1B: 1Q25 variable transaction fees per million (FPM)

Quarter % Change 1Q25 4Q24 1Q24 YoY QoQ AVG. VARIABLE TRANS. FEE PER MILLION (FPM) Total Credit $ 139 $ 150 $ 154 (10 ) % (7 ) % Total Rates 4.20 4.31 4.79 (12 ) (3 )

Credit

Total credit commission revenue of$169.1million(including$33.3millionin fixed-distribution fees) decreased $5.7million, or 3%, compared to$174.8million(including$33.3 millionin fixed-distribution fees) in the prior year, but increased4%from 4Q24 levels. A7%decline in U.S. credit commission revenue, principally due to lower total credit variable transaction fee per million (“FPM”) and lower estimated market share, was partially offset by a6%increase in emerging markets and Eurobonds commission revenue, as well as a6%increase in municipal bonds commission revenue, reflecting continued strong product and geographic diversification. The decline in 1Q25 total credit FPM both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter was due principally to product mix.

Rates

Total rates commission revenue of$7.0 millionincreased$1.8 million, or34%, compared to the prior year. Total rates ADV of$27.0 billionincreased53% compared to the prior year, but decreased1%compared to 4Q24. The decrease in 1Q25 total rates FPM compared to the prior year and the prior quarter was driven by the impact of product mix.

Other

Total other commission revenue of$5.2million, which consists of Pragma-related commission revenue, increased8%driven by higher equities commissions.

Services revenue

Recordservices revenue of$27.2millionincreased$1.8million, or7%, compared to the prior year, driven principally by a9%increase in information services revenue.

Information services

Information services revenue of$12.9millionincreased$1.0million, or9%, compared to the prior year. The increase was principally driven by net new data contract revenue.

Post-trade services

Post-trade services revenue of$11.1 millionincreased$0.4 million, or3%, compared to the prior year mainly due to net new contract revenue, partially offset by a decrease of$0.2 millionfrom the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

Technology services

Total technology services revenue of$3.2millionincreased$0.4 million, or 14%, compared to the prior year. The increase was driven by higher Pragma-related license and connectivity fees.

Expenses

Total expenses of$120.2 millionincreased2% from the prior year, including a decrease of$0.3 millionfrom the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

Non-operating

Other income (expense): Other income was $7.8 million , up from $4.2 million in the prior year. The increase was driven by higher interest income earned on our cash and investments, unrealized gains on our U.S. treasury investments compared to unrealized losses in the prior year, and lower foreign exchange losses compared to the prior period.

Other income was , up from in the prior year. The increase was driven by higher interest income earned on our cash and investments, unrealized gains on our U.S. treasury investments compared to unrealized losses in the prior year, and lower foreign exchange losses compared to the prior period. Tax rate:The effective tax rate was 84.3%, up from24.9%in the prior year. The effective tax rate excluding notable items1was27.2%.

Capital

The Company had $642.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, corporate bond investments and U.S. Treasury investments as of March 31, 2025 , down from $698.6 million as of December 31, 2024 . There were no outstanding borrowings under the Company’s credit facility.

in cash, cash equivalents, corporate bond investments and U.S. Treasury investments as of , down from as of . There were no outstanding borrowings under the Company’s credit facility. A total of 250,792 shares were repurchased year-to-date through April 2025 at a cost of $51.7 million , including 187,905 shares repurchased during the first quarter at a cost of $38.1 million . As of April 30, 2025 , a total of $173.4 million remained under the Board of Directors’ share repurchase authorization.

shares were repurchased year-to-date through April 2025 at a cost of , including shares repurchased during the first quarter at a cost of . As of , a total of remained under the Board of Directors’ share repurchase authorization. The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of$0.76per share, payable onJune 4, 2025to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 21, 2025.

Other

Employee headcount was870as ofMarch 31, 2025, consistent withMarch 31, 2024, but down from 891as ofDecember 31, 2024.

Guidance

Due to the reserve noted above, the GAAP-basis effective tax rate for full year 2025 is now expected to be between41.0%and42.0%, assuming no material changes in applicable tax laws; the effective tax rate excluding notable items1is expected to be between 26.0%and27.0%. Previously, the GAAP-basis effective tax rate stated guidance range was between23.5%and24.5%.

1 See Table 1A in this release for a listing of notable items. Results excluding notable items are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to “Non-GAAP financial measures and other items” for a discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures. 2 EBITDA and EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to “Non-GAAP financial measures and other items” for a discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures and other items

To supplement the Company’s unaudited financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin and free cash flow. From time to time, we present selected GAAP-basis financial results, excluding notable items. Notable items are revenues, expenses, other income (expense) and tax related items that are non-recurring and outside of the Company’s normal course of business or other notables, such as acquisition and restructuring charges or gains/losses on sales (collectively, “notable items”). We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA divided by revenues. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities excluding the net change in trading investments and net change in securities failed-to-deliver and securities failed-to-receive from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers, less expenditures for furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements and capitalized software development costs. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in conformity with GAAP. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken into consideration with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide additional information regarding the Company’s operating results because they assist both investors and management in analyzing and evaluating the performance of our business. Please refer to Tables 6, 7 & 8 for a reconciliation of: (i) GAAP net income, EPS and the effective tax rate to net income, EPS and the effective tax rate, each excluding notable items; (ii) GAAP net income to EBITDA and GAAP net income margin to EBITDA margin; and (iii) GAAP net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities to free cash flow, in each case, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Table 2: Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended March 31, In thousands, except per share data (unaudited) 2025 2024 % Change Revenues Commissions $ 181,343 $ 184,873 (2 ) % Information services 12,904 11,881 9 Post-trade services 11,088 10,730 3 Technology services 3,241 2,834 14 Total revenues 208,576 210,318 (1 ) Expenses Employee compensation and benefits 61,916 61,264 1 Depreciation and amortization 18,236 18,200 — Technology and communications 18,048 17,051 6 Professional and consulting fees 6,410 6,395 — Occupancy 3,622 3,425 6 Marketing and advertising 2,061 1,833 12 Clearing costs 4,185 4,911 (15 ) General and administrative 5,716 4,739 21 Total expenses 120,194 117,818 2 Operating income 88,382 92,500 (4 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 7,169 5,973 20 Interest expense (213 ) (316 ) (33 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 289 370 (22 ) Other, net 527 (1,810 ) NM Total other income (expense) 7,772 4,217 84 Income before income taxes 96,154 96,717 (1 ) Provision for income taxes 81,089 24,102 236 Net income $ 15,065 $ 72,615 (79 ) Per Share Data: Net income per common share Basic $ 0.40 $ 1.92 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 1.92 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.76 $ 0.74 Weighted-average common shares: Basic 37,388 37,740 Diluted 37,456 37,790 NM - not meaningful

Table 3: Commission Revenue Detail In thousands, except fee per million data Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited) 2025 2024 % Change Variable transaction fees Credit $ 135,840 $ 141,504 (4 ) % Rates 6,919 5,166 34 Other 5,232 4,849 8 Total variable transaction fees 147,991 151,519 (2 ) Fixed distribution fees Credit 33,265 33,288 — Rates 87 66 32 Total fixed distribution fees 33,352 33,354 — Total commission revenue $ 181,343 $ 184,873 (2 ) Average variable transaction fee per million Credit $ 139 $ 154 (10 ) % Rates 4.20 4.79 (12 ) Table 4: Trading Volume Detail* Three Months Ended March 31, In millions (unaudited) 2025 2024 % Change Volume ADV Volume ADV Volume ADV Credit High-grade $ 461,308 $ 7,562 $ 455,998 $ 7,475 1 % 1 % High-yield 89,997 1,475 85,379 1,400 5 5 Emerging markets 240,285 3,939 221,427 3,630 9 9 Eurobonds 147,917 2,348 128,849 2,045 15 15 Other credit 36,482 598 26,335 432 39 38 Total credit trading 975,989 15,922 917,988 14,982 6 6 Rates U.S. government bonds 1,582,081 25,936 1,045,796 17,144 51 51 Agency and other government bonds 65,825 1,047 31,626 506 108 107 Total rates trading 1,647,906 26,983 1,077,422 17,650 53 53 Total trading $ 2,623,895 $ 42,905 $ 1,995,410 $ 32,632 31 31 Number of U.S. Trading Days1 61 61 Number of U.K. Trading Days2 63 63 1 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar. 2 The number of U.K. trading days is based on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule. *Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties. Consistent with industry standards, U.S. government bond trades are single-counted.

Table 5: Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet Data As of In thousands (unaudited) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 486,224 $ 544,478 Cash segregated under federal regulations 47,514 47,107 Investments, at fair value 166,113 165,260 Accounts receivable, net 109,171 91,845 Receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers 493,613 357,728 Goodwill 236,706 236,706 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 94,430 98,078 Furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized software, net 107,858 107,298 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,624 58,132 Prepaid expenses and other assets 79,843 82,584 Total assets $ 1,878,096 $ 1,789,216 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Accrued employee compensation $ 30,912 $ 68,054 Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers 318,866 218,845 Income and other tax liabilities 80,987 3,683 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 29,215 37,320 Operating lease liabilities 70,803 72,654 Total liabilities 530,783 400,556 Stockholders' equity Common stock 123 123 Additional paid-in capital 348,708 350,701 Treasury stock (370,342 ) (333,369 ) Retained earnings 1,392,279 1,405,904 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,455 ) (34,699 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,347,313 1,388,660 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,878,096 $ 1,789,216

Table 6: Reconciliation of Notable Items $ in thousands, except per share data (unaudited) 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 1Q 2024 Net income, GAAP-basis $ 15,065 $ 65,139 $ 72,615 Exclude: Notable items Reserve for uncertain tax positions related to prior periods 54,939 — — Net income, excluding notable items $ 70,004 $ 65,139 $ 72,615 Diluted EPS, GAAP-basis $ 0.40 $ 1.73 $ 1.92 Notable items as reconciled above 1.47 — — Diluted EPS, excluding notable items $ 1.87 $ 1.73 $ 1.92 Effective tax rate, GAAP-basis 84.3 % 23.0 % 24.9 % Notable items as reconciled above (57.1 ) — — Effective tax rate, excluding notable items 27.2 % 23.0 % 24.9 %