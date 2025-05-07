Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Date 07/05/2025

  • EPS of $0.40; $1.87 Excluding Notable Items1
  • Record Total ADV Driven by Record Credit ADV with Record Open Trading ADV of $4.8 billion
  • Record Total Portfolio Trading ADV and Record Levels of Block Trading in Emerging Markets and Eurobonds

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

1Q25 select financial and operational highlights*

  • Total revenues of $208.6 million, including a decrease of approximately $0.3 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, decreased1%compared to the prior year.
    • 2%decline in total commission revenue driven by3%decline in total credit commissions, partially offset by34%increase in total rates commission revenue.
    • Record emerging markets(+6%)andrecordeurobonds(+5%)commission revenue helped to partially offset7%decline in U.S. credit commission revenue.
    • Record services revenue (combined information, post-trade and technology services revenue) of $27 million, up 7%.
  • Record ADV achieved across strategic priority related protocols and workflow tools, including:
    • Emerging markets and eurobonds block trading ADV, up22%and68%, respectively.
    • Total portfolio trading ADV of $1.3 billion, up 78%.
    • Dealer RFQ ADV of $1.8 billion, up 40%.
    • Open Trading ADV of $4.8 billion, up 8%.
  • Total expenses of $120.2 million, up2%, including a decrease of approximately $0.3 million from the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.
  • Effective tax rate of84.3%.1The effective tax rate excluding notable items1was27.2%.
  • Diluted earnings-per-share (“EPS”) of $0.40 on net income of$15.1million; EPS of$1.87on net income of$70.0 million, each excluding notable items.1

*All comparisons versus 1Q24

Chris Concannon, CEO of MarketAxess, commented:

“We generated record daily volumes across most of our product areas in the first quarter, including record portfolio trading ADV and record block trading ADV across both emerging markets and eurobonds.

During 1Q25 and continuing in early 2Q25, we have been encouraged by the performance of our platform and protocols as our clients have navigated the ongoing credit market volatility. Open Trading activity reached record levels in 1Q25, and we continue to see higher levels of velocity. We believe that MarketAxess’ platform is well-positioned in this environment. Looking ahead, we expect the new capabilities launched with our targeted block solution and enhancements to portfolio trading should help drive higher levels of market share in U.S. credit in the coming quarters.”

Table 1: 1Q25 select financial results

Quarter % Change

 

1Q25

 

 

4Q24

 

 

1Q24

 

 YoY QoQ
$ in millions, except per share data (unaudited)
Revenues

$

209

 

$

202

 

$

210

 

(1

)

%

3

 

%
Operating Income

 

88

 

 

80

 

 

93

 

(4

)

11

 
Net Income

 

15

 

 

65

 

 

73

 

(79

)

(77

)
Diluted EPS

 

0.40

 

 

1.73

 

 

1.92

 

(79

)

(77

)
Net Income Margin

 

7.2

%

 

32.2

%

 

34.5

%

(79

)

(78

)
EBITDA2

 

107

 

 

97

 

 

109

 

(2

)

11

 
EBITDA Margin2

 

51.5

%

 

47.8

%

 

51.9

%

(1

)

8

 

1Q25 overview of results

Table 1A: Notable items

Quarter

1Q25

4Q24

1Q24
$ in millions, except per share data (unaudited)
Reserve for uncertain tax positions related to prior periods

54.9

-

-
EPS impact

1.47

-

-

Notable items1

  • Reserve for uncertain tax positions of approximately$54.9 milliontaken related to prior periods. The Company established a reserve in 1Q25 following a NY state tax court’s issuance of an opinion that impacted the Company’s uncertain tax positions. The Company was not a party to the case, but its historical tax filing position was not supported by the Court’s decision.

Commission revenue

Table 1B: 1Q25 variable transaction fees per million (FPM)

Quarter % Change

 

1Q25

 

4Q24

 

1Q24

 YoY QoQ
AVG. VARIABLE TRANS. FEE PER MILLION (FPM)
Total Credit

$

139

$

150

$

154

(10

)

%

(7

)

%
Total Rates

 

4.20

 

4.31

 

4.79

(12

)

(3

)

Credit

  • Total credit commission revenue of$169.1million(including$33.3millionin fixed-distribution fees) decreased $5.7million, or 3%, compared to$174.8million(including$33.3 millionin fixed-distribution fees) in the prior year, but increased4%from 4Q24 levels. A7%decline in U.S. credit commission revenue, principally due to lower total credit variable transaction fee per million (“FPM”) and lower estimated market share, was partially offset by a6%increase in emerging markets and Eurobonds commission revenue, as well as a6%increase in municipal bonds commission revenue, reflecting continued strong product and geographic diversification. The decline in 1Q25 total credit FPM both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter was due principally to product mix.

Rates

  • Total rates commission revenue of$7.0 millionincreased$1.8 million, or34%, compared to the prior year. Total rates ADV of$27.0 billionincreased53% compared to the prior year, but decreased1%compared to 4Q24. The decrease in 1Q25 total rates FPM compared to the prior year and the prior quarter was driven by the impact of product mix.

Other

  • Total other commission revenue of$5.2million, which consists of Pragma-related commission revenue, increased8%driven by higher equities commissions.

Services revenue

  • Recordservices revenue of$27.2millionincreased$1.8million, or7%, compared to the prior year, driven principally by a9%increase in information services revenue.

Information services

  • Information services revenue of$12.9millionincreased$1.0million, or9%, compared to the prior year. The increase was principally driven by net new data contract revenue.

Post-trade services

  • Post-trade services revenue of$11.1 millionincreased$0.4 million, or3%, compared to the prior year mainly due to net new contract revenue, partially offset by a decrease of$0.2 millionfrom the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

Technology services

  • Total technology services revenue of$3.2millionincreased$0.4 million, or 14%, compared to the prior year. The increase was driven by higher Pragma-related license and connectivity fees.

Expenses

  • Total expenses of$120.2 millionincreased2% from the prior year, including a decrease of$0.3 millionfrom the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

Non-operating

  • Other income (expense): Other income was$7.8million, up from $4.2millionin the prior year. The increase was driven by higher interest income earned on our cash and investments, unrealized gains on our U.S. treasury investments compared to unrealized losses in the prior year, and lower foreign exchange losses compared to the prior period.
  • Tax rate:The effective tax rate was 84.3%, up from24.9%in the prior year. The effective tax rate excluding notable items1was27.2%.

Capital

  • The Company had $642.1 millionin cash, cash equivalents, corporate bond investments and U.S. Treasury investments as ofMarch 31, 2025, down from$698.6 millionas ofDecember 31, 2024. There were no outstanding borrowings under the Company’s credit facility.
  • A total of250,792shares were repurchased year-to-date through April 2025 at a cost of$51.7 million, including187,905 shares repurchased during the first quarter at a cost of $38.1 million. As ofApril30, 2025, a total of $173.4 millionremained under the Board of Directors’ share repurchase authorization.
  • The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of$0.76per share, payable onJune 4, 2025to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 21, 2025.

Other

  • Employee headcount was870as ofMarch 31, 2025, consistent withMarch 31, 2024, but down from 891as ofDecember 31, 2024.

Guidance

  • Due to the reserve noted above, the GAAP-basis effective tax rate for full year 2025 is now expected to be between41.0%and42.0%, assuming no material changes in applicable tax laws; the effective tax rate excluding notable items1is expected to be between 26.0%and27.0%. Previously, the GAAP-basis effective tax rate stated guidance range was between23.5%and24.5%.

1

See Table 1A in this release for a listing of notable items. Results excluding notable items are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to “Non-GAAP financial measures and other items” for a discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures.

2

EBITDA and EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to “Non-GAAP financial measures and other items” for a discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures and other items

To supplement the Company’s unaudited financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin and free cash flow. From time to time, we present selected GAAP-basis financial results, excluding notable items. Notable items are revenues, expenses, other income (expense) and tax related items that are non-recurring and outside of the Company’s normal course of business or other notables, such as acquisition and restructuring charges or gains/losses on sales (collectively, “notable items”). We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA divided by revenues. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities excluding the net change in trading investments and net change in securities failed-to-deliver and securities failed-to-receive from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers, less expenditures for furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements and capitalized software development costs. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in conformity with GAAP. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken into consideration with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide additional information regarding the Company’s operating results because they assist both investors and management in analyzing and evaluating the performance of our business. Please refer to Tables 6, 7 & 8 for a reconciliation of: (i) GAAP net income, EPS and the effective tax rate to net income, EPS and the effective tax rate, each excluding notable items; (ii) GAAP net income to EBITDA and GAAP net income margin to EBITDA margin; and (iii) GAAP net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities to free cash flow, in each case, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Webcast and conference call information

Chris Concannon, Chief Executive Officer and Ilene Fiszel Bieler, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access the conference call, please dial 646-307-1963 (U.S./International) and use the ID 1832176. The Company will also host a live audio Webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.marketaxess.com. The Webcast will be archived on http://investor.marketaxess.com for 90 days following the announcement.

General Notes Regarding the Data Presented

Reported MarketAxess volume in all product categories includes only fully electronic trading volume. MarketAxess trading volumes and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (“TRACE”) reported volumes are available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about the outlook and prospects for the Company, market conditions and industry growth, as well as statements about the Company’s future financial and operating performance. These and other statements that relate to future results and events are based on MarketAxess’ current expectations. The Company’s actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties, including: global economic, political and market factors; the level of trading volume transacted on the MarketAxess platform; the rapidly evolving nature of the electronic financial services industry; the level and intensity of competition in the fixed-income electronic trading industry and the pricing pressures that may result; the variability of our growth rate; our ability to introduce new fee plans and our clients’ response; our ability to attract clients or adapt our technology and marketing strategy to new markets; risks related to our growing international operations; our dependence on our broker-dealer clients; the loss of any of our significant institutional investor clients; our exposure to risks resulting from non-performance by counterparties to transactions executed between our clients in which we act as an intermediary in matched principal trades; risks related to self-clearing; risks related to sanctions levied against states or individuals that could expose us to operational or regulatory risks; the effect of rapid market or technological changes on us and the users of our technology; issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; our dependence on third-party suppliers for key products and services; our ability to successfully maintain the integrity of our trading platform and our response to system failures, capacity constraints and business interruptions; the occurrence of design defects, errors, failures or delays with our platforms, products or services; our vulnerability to malicious cyber-attacks and attempted cybersecurity breaches; our actual or perceived failure to comply with privacy and data protection laws; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or technology and defend against intellectual property infringement or other claims; our use of open-source software; our ability to enter into strategic alliances and to acquire other businesses and successfully integrate them with our business; our dependence on our management team and our ability to attract and retain talent; limitations on our flexibility because we operate in a highly regulated industry; the increasing government regulation of us and our clients; risks related to the divergence of U.K. and European Union legal and regulatory requirements following the U.K.’s exit from the European Union; our exposure to costs and penalties related to our extensive regulation; our risks of litigation and securities laws liability; our tax filing positions; the effects of climate change or other sustainability risks that could affect our operations or reputation; our future capital needs and our ability to obtain capital when needed; limitations on our operating flexibility contained in our credit agreement; our exposure to financial institutions by holding cash in excess of federally insured limits; and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about these and other factors affecting MarketAxess’ business and prospects is contained in MarketAxess’ periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed at www.marketaxess.com.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess (Nasdaq: MKTX) operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading efficiency, a diversified pool of liquidity and significant cost savings to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global fixed-income markets. Approximately 2,100 firms leverage MarketAxess’ patented technology to efficiently trade fixed-income securities. Our automated and algorithmic trading solutions, combined with our integrated and actionable data offerings, help our clients make faster, better-informed decisions on when and how to trade on our platform. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets. Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through an advanced full trading lifecycle solution that includes automated trading solutions, intelligent data and index products and a range of post-trade services. Learn more at www.marketaxess.com and on X @MarketAxess.

Table 2: Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

In thousands, except per share data (unaudited)

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commissions

 

$

181,343

 

 

$

184,873

 

 

 

(2

)

%

Information services

 

 

12,904

 

 

 

11,881

 

 

 

9

 

 

Post-trade services

 

 

11,088

 

 

 

10,730

 

 

 

3

 

 

Technology services

 

 

3,241

 

 

 

2,834

 

 

 

14

 

 

Total revenues

 

 

208,576

 

 

 

210,318

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

 

 

61,916

 

 

 

61,264

 

 

 

1

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

18,236

 

 

 

18,200

 

 

 

 

 

Technology and communications

 

 

18,048

 

 

 

17,051

 

 

 

6

 

 

Professional and consulting fees

 

 

6,410

 

 

 

6,395

 

 

 

 

 

Occupancy

 

 

3,622

 

 

 

3,425

 

 

 

6

 

 

Marketing and advertising

 

 

2,061

 

 

 

1,833

 

 

 

12

 

 

Clearing costs

 

 

4,185

 

 

 

4,911

 

 

 

(15

)

 

General and administrative

 

 

5,716

 

 

 

4,739

 

 

 

21

 

 

Total expenses

 

 

120,194

 

 

 

117,818

 

 

 

2

 

 

Operating income

 

 

88,382

 

 

 

92,500

 

 

 

(4

)

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

7,169

 

 

 

5,973

 

 

 

20

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(213

)

 

 

(316

)

 

 

(33

)

 

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

 

 

289

 

 

 

370

 

 

 

(22

)

 

Other, net

 

 

527

 

 

 

(1,810

)

 

NM

 

 

Total other income (expense)

 

 

7,772

 

 

 

4,217

 

 

 

84

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

96,154

 

 

 

96,717

 

 

 

(1

)

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

81,089

 

 

 

24,102

 

 

 

236

 

 

Net income

 

$

15,065

 

 

$

72,615

 

 

 

(79

)

 

Per Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

1.92

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

1.92

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per

common share

 

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.74

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

37,388

 

 

 

37,740

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

37,456

 

 

 

37,790

 

 

 

 

 

 

NM - not meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 3: Commission Revenue Detail

In thousands, except fee per million data

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Variable transaction fees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit

 

 

$

135,840

 

 

$

141,504

 

 

 

(4

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rates

 

 

 

6,919

 

 

 

5,166

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

5,232

 

 

 

4,849

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total variable transaction fees

 

 

 

147,991

 

 

 

151,519

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed distribution fees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit

 

 

 

33,265

 

 

 

33,288

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rates

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

66

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total fixed distribution fees

 

 

 

33,352

 

 

 

33,354

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total commission revenue

 

 

$

181,343

 

 

$

184,873

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average variable transaction fee per million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit

 

 

$

139

 

 

$

154

 

 

 

(10

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rates

 

 

 

4.20

 

 

 

4.79

 

 

 

(12

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 4: Trading Volume Detail*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

In millions (unaudited)

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Volume

 

 

 

ADV

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High-grade

 

 

$

461,308

 

 

$

7,562

 

 

$

455,998

 

 

 

$

7,475

 

 

 

1

 

%

 

1

 

%

High-yield

 

 

 

89,997

 

 

 

1,475

 

 

 

85,379

 

 

 

 

1,400

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

 

Emerging markets

 

 

 

240,285

 

 

 

3,939

 

 

 

221,427

 

 

 

 

3,630

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

9

 

 

Eurobonds

 

 

 

147,917

 

 

 

2,348

 

 

 

128,849

 

 

 

 

2,045

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

15

 

 

Other credit

 

 

 

36,482

 

 

 

598

 

 

 

26,335

 

 

 

 

432

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

38

 

 

Total credit trading

 

 

 

975,989

 

 

 

15,922

 

 

 

917,988

 

 

 

 

14,982

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

6

 

 

Rates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. government bonds

 

 

 

1,582,081

 

 

 

25,936

 

 

 

1,045,796

 

 

 

 

17,144

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

51

 

 

Agency and other government bonds

 

 

 

65,825

 

 

 

1,047

 

 

 

31,626

 

 

 

 

506

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

107

 

 

Total rates trading

 

 

 

1,647,906

 

 

 

26,983

 

 

 

1,077,422

 

 

 

 

17,650

 

 

 

53

 

 

 

53

 

 

Total trading

 

 

$

2,623,895

 

 

$

42,905

 

 

$

1,995,410

 

 

 

$

32,632

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

31

 

 

Number of U.S. Trading Days1

 

 

 

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of U.K. Trading Days2

 

 

 

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar.

The number of U.K. trading days is based on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.

*Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties. Consistent with industry standards, U.S. government bond trades are single-counted.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 5: Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

 

In thousands (unaudited)

 

March 31, 2025

 

 

December 31, 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

486,224

 

 

$

544,478

 

 

Cash segregated under federal regulations

 

 

47,514

 

 

 

47,107

 

 

Investments, at fair value

 

 

166,113

 

 

 

165,260

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

109,171

 

 

 

91,845

 

 

Receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers

 

 

493,613

 

 

 

357,728

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

236,706

 

 

 

236,706

 

 

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

 

 

94,430

 

 

 

98,078

 

 

Furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized software, net

 

 

107,858

 

 

 

107,298

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

56,624

 

 

 

58,132

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

79,843

 

 

 

82,584

 

 

Total assets

 

$

1,878,096

 

 

$

1,789,216

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued employee compensation

 

$

30,912

 

 

$

68,054

 

 

Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers

 

 

318,866

 

 

 

218,845

 

 

Income and other tax liabilities

 

 

80,987

 

 

 

3,683

 

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

29,215

 

 

 

37,320

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

70,803

 

 

 

72,654

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

530,783

 

 

 

400,556

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

123

 

 

 

123

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

348,708

 

 

 

350,701

 

 

Treasury stock

 

 

(370,342

)

 

 

(333,369

)

 

Retained earnings

 

 

1,392,279

 

 

 

1,405,904

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(23,455

)

 

 

(34,699

)

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

1,347,313

 

 

 

1,388,660

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

1,878,096

 

 

$

1,789,216

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 6: Reconciliation of Notable Items

 

 

 

$ in thousands, except per share data (unaudited)

 

1Q 2025

 

 

4Q 2024

 

 

1Q 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income, GAAP-basis

 

$

15,065

 

 

$

65,139

 

 

$

72,615

 

 

Exclude: Notable items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reserve for uncertain tax positions related to prior periods

 

 

54,939

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income, excluding notable items

 

$

70,004

 

 

$

65,139

 

 

$

72,615

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS, GAAP-basis

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

1.73

 

 

$

1.92

 

 

Notable items as reconciled above

 

 

1.47

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS, excluding notable items

 

$

1.87

 

 

$

1.73

 

 

$

1.92

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective tax rate, GAAP-basis

 

 

84.3

%

 

 

23.0

%

 

 

24.9

%

 

Notable items as reconciled above

 

 

(57.1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective tax rate, excluding notable items

 

 

27.2

%

 

 

23.0

%

 

 

24.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 7: Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Net Income Margin to EBITDA Margin

 

 

 

In thousands (unaudited)

 

1Q 2025

 

 

4Q 2024

 

 

1Q 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

15,065

 

 

$

65,139

 

 

$

72,615

 

 

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(7,169

)

 

 

(6,719

)

 

 

(5,973

)

 

Interest expense

 

 

213

 

 

 

318

 

 

 

316

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

81,089

 

 

 

19,456

 

 

 

24,102

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

18,236

 

 

 

18,540

 

 

 

18,200

 

 

EBITDA

 

$

107,434

 

 

$

96,734

 

 

$

109,260

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income margin1

 

 

7.2

%

 

 

32.2

%

 

 

34.5

%

 

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(3.4

)

 

 

(3.3

)

 

 

(2.8

)

 

Interest expense

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

38.9

 

 

 

9.5

 

 

 

11.4

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

8.7

 

 

 

9.2

 

 

 

8.6

 

 

EBITDA margin2

 

 

51.5

%

 

 

47.8

%

 

 

51.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 8: Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

 

 

 

In thousands (unaudited)

 

1Q 2025

 

 

4Q 2024

 

 

1Q 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities

 

$

29,629

 

 

$

176,248

 

 

$

(4,949

)

 

Exclude: Net change in trading investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(255

)

 

Exclude: Net change in fail-to-deliver/receive from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers

 

 

34,399

 

 

 

(51,833

)

 

 

51,288

 

 

Less: Purchases of furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements

 

 

(1,930

)

 

 

(215

)

 

 

(1,197

)

 

Less: Capitalization of software development costs

 

 

(15,031

)

 

 

(10,833

)

 

 

(13,963

)

 

Free cash flow

 

$

47,067

 

 

$

113,367

 

 

$

30,924

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Net income margin is derived by dividing net income by total revenues for the applicable period.

2 EBITDA margin is derived by dividing EBITDA by total revenues for the applicable period.

 
