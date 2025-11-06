MarketAxess Announces Trading Volume Statistics For October 2025

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced trading volume and preliminary variable transaction fees per million (“FPM”) for October 2025.1

Select October 2025 Highlights* (See tables 1-1C and table 2)

Our new initiatives continued to show solid year-over-year progress across the client-initiated, portfolio trading and dealer-initiated channels.

Client-Initiated Channel

21% growth in block trading average daily volume (“ADV”), with strong growth across U.S. credit (+20%), emerging markets (+22%) and eurobonds (+16%).

— Cumulative trading volume from our targeted block trading solution is now approximately $12 billion.

Portfolio Trading Channel

25% increase in total portfolio trading ADV to $1.5 billion , including a 35% increase in U.S. credit portfolio trading ADV.

increase in total portfolio trading ADV to , including a increase in U.S. credit portfolio trading ADV. Our estimated market share of U.S. credit portfolio trading was 20.9%, compared to 17.9% in the prior year.

Dealer-Initiated Channel

22% increase in dealer-initiated ADV to $1.8 billion, with strong growth in Mid-X Eurobonds and the addition of Mid-X for U.S. credit.

October 2025 Variable Transaction Fees Per Million1 (See table 1D)

The decline in total credit FPM compared to the prior year was driven principally by protocol mix . Total credit FPM compared to September 2025 was flat.

. Total credit FPM compared to September 2025 was flat. The decline in total rates FPM year-over-year and the slight decline month-over-month was driven by the impact of product mix.

*All comparisons versus October 2024 unless noted.

Table 1: MarketAxess ADV Month % Change Oct-25 Sep-25 Oct-24 MoM YoY MKTX ADV ($ millions) Credit U.S. High-Grade $ 7,042 $ 7,358 $ 6,894 (4 )% 2 % U.S. High-Grade (incl. SD PT)2 7,200 7,649 7,178 (6 ) - U.S. High-Yield 1,629 1,461 1,493 11 9 U.S. High-Yield (incl. SD PT)2 1,873 1,724 1,555 9 20 Emerging Markets 4,230 4,190 3,718 1 14 Eurobonds 2,486 2,411 2,333 3 7 Other Credit Products3 612 737 584 (17 ) 5 Municipal Bonds 612 737 578 (17 ) 6 Total MKTX Credit ADV (excl. SD PT)2 $ 15,999 $ 16,157 $ 15,022 (1 ) 7 Rates U.S. Government Bonds $ 23,295 $ 25,643 $ 29,927 (9 )% (22 )% Agencies and Other Government Bonds 724 900 1,228 (20 ) (41 ) Total MKTX Rates ADV $ 24,019 $ 26,543 $ 31,155 (10 ) (23 ) Total MKTX Trading ADV $ 40,018 $ 42,700 $ 46,177 (6 ) (13 ) U.S. Trading Days4 22 21 22 U.K. Trading Days4 23 22 23

Table 1A: Market ADV Month % Change Oct-25 Sep-25 Oct-24 MoM YoY MARKET ADV ($ millions) Credit U.S. High-Grade TRACE $ 38,818 $ 43,292 $ 38,285 (10 )% 1 % U.S. High-Yield TRACE 12,428 12,662 11,202 (2 ) 11 Total U.S. Credit TRACE 51,246 55,954 49,487 (8 ) 4 Municipal Bonds MSRB 10,003 11,245 7,316 (11 ) 37 Rates U.S. Government Bonds TRACE $ 998,318 $ 1,078,295 $ 942,918 (7 )% 6 % Agency TRACE 3,724 5,498 4,235 (32 ) (12 ) U.S. Trading Days4 22 21 22 U.K. Trading Days4 23 22 23

Table 1B: Estimated Market Share Month Bps Change Oct-25 Sep-25 Oct-24 MoM YoY MKTX ESTIMATED MARKET SHARE (%) U.S. High-Grade % of U.S. High-Grade TRACE (incl. SD PT)2 18.5% 17.7% 18.7% +80 bps (20) bps % of U.S. High-Grade TRACE (excl. SD PT)2 18.1% 17.0% 18.0% +110 +10 U.S. High-Yield % of U.S. High-Yield TRACE (incl. SD PT)2 15.1% 13.6% 13.9% +150 bps +120 bps % of U.S. High-Yield TRACE (excl. SD PT)2 13.1% 11.5% 13.3% +160 (20) Other Credit Products % of Municipal Bonds MSRB 6.1% 6.6% 7.9% (50) bps (180) bps Rates % of U.S. Government Bonds TRACE 2.3% 2.4% 3.2% (10) bps (90) bps

Table 1C: Strategic Priorities ADV2 Month % Change Oct-25 Sep-25 Oct-24 MoM YoY STRATEGIC PRIORITIES ADV ($ millions) Client-Initiated Channel U.S. Credit Block Trading $ 2,968 $ 3,078 $ 2,464 (4 )% 20 % Emerging Markets Block Trading 1,661 1,761 1,361 (6 ) 22 Eurobonds Block Trading 453 452 390 - 16 Portfolio Trading Channel Total MKTX Portfolio Trading $ 1,536 $ 1,676 $ 1,226 (8 )% 25 % Total MKTX U.S. Credit Portfolio Trading 1,209 1,445 897 (16 ) 35 Total U.S. Credit TRACE Portfolio Trading 5,798 6,417 5,010 (10 ) 16 Dealer-Initiated Channel Total Dealer Initiated (DRFQ & Mid-X) $ 1,773 $ 1,705 $ 1,458 4 % 22 % Other -- Open Trading $ 5,134 $ 4,875 $ 4,468 5 % 15 % AxessIQ 162 181 159 (10 ) 2 U.S. Trading Days4 22 21 22 U.K. Trading Days4 23 22 23

Table 1D: Variable Transaction Fees Per Million (FPM)1 Month % Change Oct-25 Sep-25 Oct-24 MoM YoY AVG. VARIABLE TRANS. FEE PER MILLION (FPM) Total Credit $ 140 $ 140 $ 154 - % (9 )% Total Rates 4.28 4.29 4.49 (- ) (5 )

1 The FPM for total credit and total rates for October 2025 is preliminary and may be revised in subsequent updates and public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any fee information in future press releases. 2 "SD PT” is defined as single-dealer portfolio trades. The Company is currently highlighting the impact of single-dealer portfolio trading volume on U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield trading volume and estimated market share, but will continue to exclude single-dealer portfolio trading activity from each product’s aggregated trading volume and estimated market share and the total credit FPM calculation. 3 “Other Credit Products” includes municipal bonds, leveraged loans, convertible bonds and structured products. 4 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar and the number of U.K. trading days is based primarily on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.

General Notes Regarding the Data Presented

Reported MarketAxess volume in all product categories includes only fully electronic trading volume. MarketAxess trading volumes and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (“TRACE”) reported volumes are available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about the outlook and prospects for the Company, market conditions and industry growth, as well as statements about the Company’s future financial and operating performance. These and other statements that relate to future results and events are based on MarketAxess’ current expectations. The Company’s actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties, including: global economic, political and market factors; the level of trading volume transacted on the MarketAxess platform; the rapidly evolving nature of the electronic financial services industry; the level and intensity of competition in the fixed-income electronic trading industry and the pricing pressures that may result; the variability of our growth rate; our ability to introduce new fee plans and our clients’ response; our ability to attract clients or adapt our technology and marketing strategy to new markets; risks related to our growing international operations; our dependence on our broker-dealer clients; the loss of any of our significant institutional investor clients; our exposure to risks resulting from non-performance by counterparties to transactions executed between our clients in which we act as an intermediary in matched principal trades; risks related to self-clearing; risks related to sanctions levied against states or individuals that could expose us to operational or regulatory risks; the effect of rapid market or technological changes on us and the users of our technology; issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; our dependence on third-party suppliers for key products and services; our ability to successfully maintain the integrity of our trading platform and our response to system failures, capacity constraints and business interruptions; the occurrence of design defects, errors, failures or delays with our platforms, products or services; our vulnerability to malicious cyber-attacks and attempted cybersecurity breaches; our actual or perceived failure to comply with privacy and data protection laws; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or technology and defend against intellectual property infringement or other claims; our use of open-source software; our ability to enter into strategic alliances and to acquire other businesses and successfully integrate them with our business; our dependence on our management team and our ability to attract and retain talent; limitations on our flexibility because we operate in a highly regulated industry; the increasing government regulation of us and our clients; risks related to the divergence of U.K. and European Union legal and regulatory requirements following the U.K.’s exit from the European Union; our exposure to costs and penalties related to our extensive regulation; our risks of litigation and securities laws liability; our tax filing positions; the effects of climate change or other sustainability risks that could affect our operations or reputation; our future capital needs and our ability to obtain capital when needed; limitations on our operating flexibility contained in our credit agreement; our exposure to financial institutions by holding cash in excess of federally insured limits; and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about these and other factors affecting MarketAxess’ business and prospects is contained in MarketAxess’ periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed at www.marketaxess.com.