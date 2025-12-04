Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
MarketAxess Announces Trading Volume Statistics For November 2025

Date 04/12/2025

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced trading volume and preliminary variable transaction fees per million (“FPM”) for November 2025.1

Select November 2025 Highlights* (See tables 1-1C and table 2)

Our new initiatives continued to show solid year-over-year progress across the client-initiated, portfolio trading and dealer-initiated channels. We also unveiled our new Closing Auctions protocol during the month, the first standardized market-wide auction protocol in fixed-income.

Client-Initiated Channel

  • 46% growth in block trading average daily volume (“ADV”), with strong growth across U.S. credit (+34%), emerging markets (+61%) and eurobonds (+83%).
    — Cumulative trading volume from our targeted block trading solution is now approximately $12 billion.

Portfolio Trading Channel

  • 47% increase in total portfolio trading ADV to $1.4 billion, including a 55% increase in U.S. credit portfolio trading ADV.
  • Our estimated market share of U.S. credit portfolio trading was 17.6%, compared to 13.5% in the prior year.

Dealer-Initiated Channel

  • 32% increase in dealer-initiated ADV to $1.9 billion, consisting of a 21% increase in DRFQ ADV and a 153% increase in Mid-X ADV.

November 2025 Variable Transaction Fees Per Million(See table 1D)

  • The decline in total credit FPM compared to the prior year was driven principally by protocol mix, partially offset by the higher duration of bonds traded in U.S. high-grade. The slight decline in total credit FPM compared to October 2025 was driven principally by protocol mix, partially offset by the higher duration of bonds traded in U.S. high-grade.
  • The increase in total rates FPM year-over-year and month-over-month was driven by the impact of product mix.

*All comparisons versus November 2024 unless noted.

Table 1: MarketAxess ADV

 

 

Month

 

% Change

 

 

Nov-25

 

 

Oct-25

 

 

Nov-24

 

MoM

YoY

MKTX ADV ($ millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. High-Grade

 

$

7,594

 

 

$

7,042

 

 

$

6,533

 

 

8

 

%

 

16

 

%

U.S. High-Grade (incl. SD PT)2

 

 

7,763

 

 

 

7,200

 

 

 

6,578

 

 

8

 

 

 

18

 

 

U.S. High-Yield

 

 

1,622

 

 

 

1,629

 

 

 

1,312

 

 

(0

)

 

 

24

 

 

U.S. High-Yield (incl. SD PT)2

 

 

1,791

 

 

 

1,873

 

 

 

1,346

 

 

(4

)

 

 

33

 

 

Emerging Markets

 

 

4,265

 

 

 

4,230

 

 

 

3,811

 

 

1

 

 

 

12

 

 

Eurobonds

 

 

2,741

 

 

 

2,486

 

 

 

2,001

 

 

10

 

 

 

37

 

 

Other Credit Products3

 

 

586

 

 

 

612

 

 

 

634

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(8

)

 

Municipal Bonds

 

 

585

 

 

 

612

 

 

 

631

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(7

)

 

Total MKTX Credit ADV (excl. SD PT)2

 

$

16,808

 

 

$

15,999

 

 

$

14,291

 

 

5

 

 

 

18

 

 

Rates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Government Bonds

 

$

22,966

 

 

$

23,295

 

 

$

29,325

 

 

(1

)

%

 

(22

)

%

Agencies and Other Government Bonds

 

 

715

 

 

 

724

 

 

 

1,329

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(46

)

 

Total MKTX Rates ADV

 

$

23,681

 

 

$

24,019

 

 

$

30,654

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(23

)

 

Total MKTX Trading ADV

 

$

40,489

 

 

$

40,018

 

 

$

44,945

 

 

1

 

 

 

(10

)

 

U.S. Trading Days4

 

18

 

 

22

 

 

19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.K. Trading Days4

 

20

 

 

23

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 1A: Market ADV

 

 

Month

 

% Change

 

 

Nov-25

 

 

Oct-25

 

 

Nov-24

 

MoM

YoY

MARKET ADV ($ millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. High-Grade TRACE

 

$

41,114

 

 

$

38,818

 

 

$

36,296

 

 

6

 

%

 

13

 

%

U.S. High-Yield TRACE

 

 

12,279

 

 

 

12,428

 

 

 

10,692

 

 

(1

)

 

 

15

 

 

Total U.S. Credit TRACE

 

 

53,393

 

 

 

51,246

 

 

 

46,988

 

 

4

 

 

 

14

 

 

Municipal Bonds MSRB

 

 

9,457

 

 

 

10,003

 

 

 

9,456

 

 

(5

)

 

 

0

 

 

Rates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Government Bonds TRACE

 

$

1,091,150

 

 

$

998,318

 

 

$

1,010,226

 

 

9

 

%

 

8

 

%

Agency TRACE

 

 

3,449

 

 

 

3,724

 

 

 

4,172

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(17

)

 

U.S. Trading Days4

 

18

 

 

22

 

 

19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.K. Trading Days4

 

20

 

 

23

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 1B: Estimated Market Share

 

 

Month

 

Bps Change

 

 

Nov-25

 

 

Oct-25

 

 

Nov-24

 

MoM

YoY

MKTX ESTIMATED MARKET SHARE (%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. High-Grade

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of U.S. High-Grade TRACE (incl. SD PT)2

 

 

18.9

%

 

 

18.5

%

 

 

18.1

%

+40

bps

+80

bps

% of U.S. High-Grade TRACE (excl. SD PT)2

 

 

18.5

%

 

 

18.1

%

 

 

18.0

%

+40

 

+50

 

U.S. High-Yield

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of U.S. High-Yield TRACE (incl. SD PT)2

 

 

14.6

%

 

 

15.1

%

 

 

12.6

%

(50)

bps

+200

bps

% of U.S. High-Yield TRACE (excl. SD PT)2

 

 

13.2

%

 

 

13.1

%

 

 

12.3

%

+10

 

+90

 

Other Credit Products

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of Municipal Bonds MSRB

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

6.1

%

 

 

6.7

%

+10

bps

(50)

bps

Rates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of U.S. Government Bonds TRACE

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

2.3

%

 

 

2.9

%

(20)

bps

(80)

bps

Table 1C: Strategic Priorities ADV2

 

 

Month

 

% Change

 

 

Nov-25

 

 

Oct-25

 

 

Nov-24

 

MoM

YoY

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES ADV ($ millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Client-Initiated Channel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Credit Block Trading

 

$

3,245

 

 

$

2,968

 

 

$

2,419

 

 

9

 

%

 

34

 

%

Emerging Markets Block Trading

 

 

1,954

 

 

 

1,661

 

 

 

1,211

 

 

18

 

 

 

61

 

 

Eurobonds Block Trading

 

 

532

 

 

 

453

 

 

 

291

 

 

17

 

 

 

83

 

 

Portfolio Trading Channel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total MKTX Portfolio Trading

 

$

1,364

 

 

$

1,536

 

 

$

928

 

 

(11

)

%

 

47

 

%

Total MKTX U.S. Credit Portfolio Trading

 

 

1,003

 

 

 

1,209

 

 

 

648

 

 

(17

)

 

 

55

 

 

Total U.S. Credit TRACE Portfolio Trading

 

 

5,685

 

 

 

5,798

 

 

 

4,813

 

 

(2

)

 

 

18

 

 

Dealer-Initiated Channel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Dealer Initiated (DRFQ & Mid-X)

 

$

1,916

 

 

$

1,773

 

 

$

1,455

 

 

8

 

%

 

32

 

%

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Open Trading

 

$

5,370

 

 

$

5,134

 

 

$

4,274

 

 

5

 

%

 

26

 

%

AxessIQ

 

 

170

 

 

 

162

 

 

 

147

 

 

5

 

 

 

16

 

 

U.S. Trading Days4

 

18

 

 

22

 

 

19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.K. Trading Days4

 

20

 

 

23

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 1D: Variable Transaction Fees Per Million (FPM)1

 

 

Month

 

% Change

 

 

Nov-25

 

 

Oct-25

 

 

Nov-24

 

MoM

YoY

AVG. VARIABLE TRANS. FEE PER MILLION (FPM)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Credit

 

$

139

 

 

$

140

 

 

$

146

 

 

(1

)

%

 

(5

)

%

Total Rates

 

 

4.52

 

 

 

4.28

 

 

 

4.07

 

 

6

 

 

 

11

 

 

1

The FPM for total credit and total rates for November 2025 is preliminary and may be revised in subsequent updates and public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any fee information in future press releases.

2

“SD PT” is defined as single-dealer portfolio trades. The Company is currently highlighting the impact of single-dealer portfolio trading volume on U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield trading volume and estimated market share, but will continue to exclude single-dealer portfolio trading activity from each product’s aggregated trading volume and estimated market share and the total credit FPM calculation.

3

“Other Credit Products” includes municipal bonds, leveraged loans, convertible bonds and structured products.

4

The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar and the number of U.K. trading days is based primarily on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.

General Notes Regarding the Data Presented

Reported MarketAxess volume in all product categories includes only fully electronic trading volume. MarketAxess trading volumes and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (“TRACE”) reported volumes are available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.

Table 2: Trading Volume Detail

 

 

 

Month Ended November 30,

 

 

In millions (unaudited)

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High-grade

 

 

$

136,689

 

 

$

7,594

 

 

$

124,135

 

 

$

6,533

 

 

 

10

 

%

 

16

 

%

High-yield

 

 

 

29,192

 

 

 

1,622

 

 

 

24,927

 

 

 

1,312

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

24

 

 

Emerging markets

 

 

 

76,765

 

 

 

4,265

 

 

 

72,402

 

 

 

3,811

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

12

 

 

Eurobonds

 

 

 

54,818

 

 

 

2,741

 

 

 

42,017

 

 

 

2,001

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

37

 

 

Other credit

 

 

 

10,552

 

 

 

586

 

 

 

12,051

 

 

 

634

 

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(8

)

 

Total credit trading1

 

 

 

308,016

 

 

 

16,808

 

 

 

275,532

 

 

 

14,291

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

18

 

 

Rates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. government bonds2

 

 

 

413,380

 

 

 

22,966

 

 

 

557,175

 

 

 

29,325

 

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(22

)

 

Agency and other government bonds1

 

 

 

14,145

 

 

 

715

 

 

 

27,710

 

 

 

1,329

 

 

 

(49

)

 

 

(46

)

 

Total rates trading

 

 

 

427,525

 

 

 

23,681

 

 

 

584,885

 

 

 

30,654

 

 

 

(27

)

 

 

(23

)

 

Total trading

 

 

$

735,541

 

 

$

40,489

 

 

$

860,417

 

 

$

44,945

 

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(10

)

 

Number of U.S. Trading Days3

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of U.K. Trading Days4

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year-to-Date Ended November 30,

 

 

In millions (unaudited)

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High-grade

 

 

$

1,653,714

 

 

$

7,285

 

 

$

1,586,941

 

 

$

6,930

 

 

 

4

 

%

 

5

 

%

High-yield

 

 

 

346,162

 

 

 

1,525

 

 

 

309,163

 

 

 

1,350

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

13

 

 

Emerging markets

 

 

 

902,568

 

 

 

3,976

 

 

 

799,172

 

 

 

3,490

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

14

 

 

Eurobonds

 

 

 

563,561

 

 

 

2,440

 

 

 

475,713

 

 

 

2,042

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

19

 

 

Other credit

 

 

 

140,802

 

 

 

620

 

 

 

122,175

 

 

 

533

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

16

 

 

Total credit trading1

 

 

 

3,606,807

 

 

 

15,846

 

 

 

3,293,164

 

 

 

14,345

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

10

 

 

Rates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. government bonds2

 

 

 

5,895,166

 

 

 

25,970

 

 

 

5,117,615

 

 

 

22,348

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

16

 

 

Agency and other government bonds1

 

 

 

259,864

 

 

 

1,127

 

 

 

207,200

 

 

 

891

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

26

 

 

Total rates trading

 

 

 

6,155,030

 

 

 

27,097

 

 

 

5,324,815

 

 

 

23,239

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

17

 

 

Total trading

 

 

$

9,761,837

 

 

$

42,943

 

 

$

8,617,979

 

 

$

37,584

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

14

 

 

Number of U.S. Trading Days3

 

 

 

 

 

 

227

 

 

 

 

 

 

229

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of U.K. Trading Days4

 

 

 

 

 

 

231

 

 

 

 

 

 

233

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties.

2

Consistent with industry standards, U.S. government bond trades are single-counted.

3

The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar.

4

The number of U.K. trading days is based primarily on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.

 

