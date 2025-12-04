MarketAxess Announces Trading Volume Statistics For November 2025

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced trading volume and preliminary variable transaction fees per million (“FPM”) for November 2025.1

Select November 2025 Highlights* (See tables 1-1C and table 2)

Our new initiatives continued to show solid year-over-year progress across the client-initiated, portfolio trading and dealer-initiated channels. We also unveiled our new Closing Auctions protocol during the month, the first standardized market-wide auction protocol in fixed-income.

Client-Initiated Channel

46% growth in block trading average daily volume (“ADV”), with strong growth across U.S. credit (+34%), emerging markets (+61%) and eurobonds (+83%).

— Cumulative trading volume from our targeted block trading solution is now approximately $12 billion.

Portfolio Trading Channel

47% increase in total portfolio trading ADV to $1.4 billion , including a 55% increase in U.S. credit portfolio trading ADV.

increase in total portfolio trading ADV to , including a increase in U.S. credit portfolio trading ADV. Our estimated market share of U.S. credit portfolio trading was 17.6%, compared to 13.5% in the prior year.

Dealer-Initiated Channel

32% increase in dealer-initiated ADV to $1.9 billion, consisting of a 21% increase in DRFQ ADV and a 153% increase in Mid-X ADV.

November 2025 Variable Transaction Fees Per Million1 (See table 1D)

The decline in total credit FPM compared to the prior year was driven principally by protocol mix, partially offset by the higher duration of bonds traded in U.S. high-grade . The slight decline in total credit FPM compared to October 2025 was driven principally by protocol mix , partially offset by the higher duration of bonds traded in U.S. high-grade .

partially offset by the . The slight decline in total credit FPM compared to October 2025 was driven , partially offset by the . The increase in total rates FPM year-over-year and month-over-month was driven by the impact of product mix.

*All comparisons versus November 2024 unless noted.

Table 1: MarketAxess ADV

Month % Change Nov-25 Oct-25 Nov-24 MoM YoY MKTX ADV ($ millions) Credit U.S. High-Grade $ 7,594 $ 7,042 $ 6,533 8 % 16 % U.S. High-Grade (incl. SD PT)2 7,763 7,200 6,578 8 18 U.S. High-Yield 1,622 1,629 1,312 (0 ) 24 U.S. High-Yield (incl. SD PT)2 1,791 1,873 1,346 (4 ) 33 Emerging Markets 4,265 4,230 3,811 1 12 Eurobonds 2,741 2,486 2,001 10 37 Other Credit Products3 586 612 634 (4 ) (8 ) Municipal Bonds 585 612 631 (4 ) (7 ) Total MKTX Credit ADV (excl. SD PT)2 $ 16,808 $ 15,999 $ 14,291 5 18 Rates U.S. Government Bonds $ 22,966 $ 23,295 $ 29,325 (1 ) % (22 ) % Agencies and Other Government Bonds 715 724 1,329 (1 ) (46 ) Total MKTX Rates ADV $ 23,681 $ 24,019 $ 30,654 (1 ) (23 ) Total MKTX Trading ADV $ 40,489 $ 40,018 $ 44,945 1 (10 ) U.S. Trading Days4 18 22 19 U.K. Trading Days4 20 23 21

Table 1A: Market ADV

Month % Change Nov-25 Oct-25 Nov-24 MoM YoY MARKET ADV ($ millions) Credit U.S. High-Grade TRACE $ 41,114 $ 38,818 $ 36,296 6 % 13 % U.S. High-Yield TRACE 12,279 12,428 10,692 (1 ) 15 Total U.S. Credit TRACE 53,393 51,246 46,988 4 14 Municipal Bonds MSRB 9,457 10,003 9,456 (5 ) 0 Rates U.S. Government Bonds TRACE $ 1,091,150 $ 998,318 $ 1,010,226 9 % 8 % Agency TRACE 3,449 3,724 4,172 (7 ) (17 ) U.S. Trading Days4 18 22 19 U.K. Trading Days4 20 23 21

Table 1B: Estimated Market Share

Month Bps Change Nov-25 Oct-25 Nov-24 MoM YoY MKTX ESTIMATED MARKET SHARE (%) U.S. High-Grade % of U.S. High-Grade TRACE (incl. SD PT)2 18.9 % 18.5 % 18.1 % +40 bps +80 bps % of U.S. High-Grade TRACE (excl. SD PT)2 18.5 % 18.1 % 18.0 % +40 +50 U.S. High-Yield % of U.S. High-Yield TRACE (incl. SD PT)2 14.6 % 15.1 % 12.6 % (50) bps +200 bps % of U.S. High-Yield TRACE (excl. SD PT)2 13.2 % 13.1 % 12.3 % +10 +90 Other Credit Products % of Municipal Bonds MSRB 6.2 % 6.1 % 6.7 % +10 bps (50) bps Rates % of U.S. Government Bonds TRACE 2.1 % 2.3 % 2.9 % (20) bps (80) bps

Table 1C: Strategic Priorities ADV2

Month % Change Nov-25 Oct-25 Nov-24 MoM YoY STRATEGIC PRIORITIES ADV ($ millions) Client-Initiated Channel U.S. Credit Block Trading $ 3,245 $ 2,968 $ 2,419 9 % 34 % Emerging Markets Block Trading 1,954 1,661 1,211 18 61 Eurobonds Block Trading 532 453 291 17 83 Portfolio Trading Channel Total MKTX Portfolio Trading $ 1,364 $ 1,536 $ 928 (11 ) % 47 % Total MKTX U.S. Credit Portfolio Trading 1,003 1,209 648 (17 ) 55 Total U.S. Credit TRACE Portfolio Trading 5,685 5,798 4,813 (2 ) 18 Dealer-Initiated Channel Total Dealer Initiated (DRFQ & Mid-X) $ 1,916 $ 1,773 $ 1,455 8 % 32 % Other Open Trading $ 5,370 $ 5,134 $ 4,274 5 % 26 % AxessIQ 170 162 147 5 16 U.S. Trading Days4 18 22 19 U.K. Trading Days4 20 23 21

Table 1D: Variable Transaction Fees Per Million (FPM)1

Month % Change Nov-25 Oct-25 Nov-24 MoM YoY AVG. VARIABLE TRANS. FEE PER MILLION (FPM) Total Credit $ 139 $ 140 $ 146 (1 ) % (5 ) % Total Rates 4.52 4.28 4.07 6 11

1 The FPM for total credit and total rates for November 2025 is preliminary and may be revised in subsequent updates and public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any fee information in future press releases. 2 “SD PT” is defined as single-dealer portfolio trades. The Company is currently highlighting the impact of single-dealer portfolio trading volume on U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield trading volume and estimated market share, but will continue to exclude single-dealer portfolio trading activity from each product’s aggregated trading volume and estimated market share and the total credit FPM calculation. 3 “Other Credit Products” includes municipal bonds, leveraged loans, convertible bonds and structured products. 4 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar and the number of U.K. trading days is based primarily on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.

General Notes Regarding the Data Presented

Reported MarketAxess volume in all product categories includes only fully electronic trading volume. MarketAxess trading volumes and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (“TRACE”) reported volumes are available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.

Table 2: Trading Volume Detail

Month Ended November 30, In millions (unaudited) 2025 2024 % Change Volume ADV Volume ADV Volume ADV Credit High-grade $ 136,689 $ 7,594 $ 124,135 $ 6,533 10 % 16 % High-yield 29,192 1,622 24,927 1,312 17 24 Emerging markets 76,765 4,265 72,402 3,811 6 12 Eurobonds 54,818 2,741 42,017 2,001 30 37 Other credit 10,552 586 12,051 634 (12 ) (8 ) Total credit trading1 308,016 16,808 275,532 14,291 12 18 Rates U.S. government bonds2 413,380 22,966 557,175 29,325 (26 ) (22 ) Agency and other government bonds1 14,145 715 27,710 1,329 (49 ) (46 ) Total rates trading 427,525 23,681 584,885 30,654 (27 ) (23 ) Total trading $ 735,541 $ 40,489 $ 860,417 $ 44,945 (15 ) (10 ) Number of U.S. Trading Days3 18 19 Number of U.K. Trading Days4 20 21

Year-to-Date Ended November 30, In millions (unaudited) 2025 2024 % Change Volume ADV Volume ADV Volume ADV Credit High-grade $ 1,653,714 $ 7,285 $ 1,586,941 $ 6,930 4 % 5 % High-yield 346,162 1,525 309,163 1,350 12 13 Emerging markets 902,568 3,976 799,172 3,490 13 14 Eurobonds 563,561 2,440 475,713 2,042 18 19 Other credit 140,802 620 122,175 533 15 16 Total credit trading1 3,606,807 15,846 3,293,164 14,345 10 10 Rates U.S. government bonds2 5,895,166 25,970 5,117,615 22,348 15 16 Agency and other government bonds1 259,864 1,127 207,200 891 25 26 Total rates trading 6,155,030 27,097 5,324,815 23,239 16 17 Total trading $ 9,761,837 $ 42,943 $ 8,617,979 $ 37,584 13 14 Number of U.S. Trading Days3 227 229 Number of U.K. Trading Days4 231 233