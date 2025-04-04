MarketAxess Announces Trading Volume Statistics For March And First Quarter 2025

Strong Finish to 1Q25 Driven by Record Total Credit ADV in March 2025, Up 20%

Record Total Portfolio Trading ADV in March 2025 and 1Q25

Record Levels of Block Trading in Emerging Markets and Eurobonds in 1Q25

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced trading volume and preliminary variable transaction fees per million (“FPM”) for March 2025 and the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.1

Chris Concannon, CEO of MarketAxess, commented:

“Our record trading results in March, combined with the progress we are seeing from the enhancements we have made to our portfolio trading solution, the launch of our High Touch block trading solution in eurobonds and emerging markets, and our dealer solutions offering, helped drive our record 1Q25 ADV performance. We generated record 1Q25 total ADV on record ADV across most of our product areas, which included record portfolio trading ADV and record block trading ADV across both emerging markets and eurobonds. We also generated record Dealer RFQ ADV, driven in part by improving market share of this important channel. We are encouraged by the increase in volatility in the markets and record levels of Open Trading activity on our platform, which helped drive improved estimated market share in March relative to February. We believe the new capabilities we have launched, combined with continued volatility in the market, should help drive higher levels of market share in U.S. credit in the coming quarters.”

Records for March and First Quarter 2025

Total average daily volume ( “ADV” ) in March 2025 and 1Q25 of $46.5 billion and $42.9 billion , respectively.

in March 2025 and 1Q25 of and , respectively. Total credit ADV in March 2025 and 1Q25 of $17.8 billion and $15.9 billion , respectively.

in March 2025 and 1Q25 of and , respectively. U.S. high-grade ADV March 2025 and 1Q25 of $8.7 billion and $7.6 billion , respectively.

March 2025 and 1Q25 of and , respectively. Emerging markets ADV in 1Q25 of $3.9 billion . Block trading ADV in March 2025 and 1Q25 of $1.7 billion and $1.6 billion , respectively.

in 1Q25 of . Eurobonds ADV in March 2025 and 1Q25 of $2.7 billion and $2.3 billion , respectively. Block trading ADV 1Q25 of $407 million .

in March 2025 and 1Q25 of and , respectively. Total portfolio trading ADV in March 2025 and 1Q25 of $1.5 billion and $1.3 billion , respectively. Portfolio trading volume executed over X-Pro in March 2025 and 1Q25 of 91% and 85% , respectively.

in March 2025 and 1Q25 of and , respectively. Dealer RFQ ADV in March and 1Q25 of $2.0 billion and $1.8 billion , respectively.

in March and 1Q25 of and , respectively. Open Trading ADV in March 2025 and 1Q25 of $5.5 billion and $4.8 billion , respectively.

in March 2025 and 1Q25 of and , respectively. AxessIQ ADVin March 2025 and 1Q25 of$175 millionand$159 million, respectively.

Select March and First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Trading ADV

RecordMarch 2025 total ADV of$46.5 billionincreased46% compared to the prior year, and increased7%compared to February 2025 levels driven byrecordtotal credit ADV.Record1Q25 total ADV of$42.9 billionincreased31% compared to the prior year, and increased5%compared to 4Q24 levels driven byrecordtotal credit ADV.

Table 1: MarketAxess Trading ADV2 Month % Change Quarter % Change Mar-25 Feb-25 Mar-24 YoY MoM 1Q25 4Q24 1Q24 YoY QoQ MKTX TRADING ADV ($ millions) Credit U.S. High-Grade $ 8,666 $ 7,061 $ 7,233 20 % 23 % $ 7,562 $ 6,454 $ 7,475 1 % 17 % U.S. High-Yield 1,701 1,438 1,361 25 18 1,475 1,345 1,400 5 10 Emerging Markets 4,090 4,105 3,533 16 0 3,939 3,459 3,630 9 14 Eurobonds 2,680 2,272 2,255 19 18 2,348 2,001 2,045 15 17 Other Credit Products2 639 617 432 48 4 598 624 432 38 (4 ) Municipal Bonds 635 614 417 52 3 594 620 419 42 (4 ) Total MKTX Credit ADV $ 17,776 $ 15,493 $ 14,814 20 15 $ 15,922 $ 13,883 $ 14,982 6 15 Rates U.S. Government Bonds $ 27,624 $ 26,901 $ 16,450 68 % 3 % $ 25,936 $ 25,952 $ 17,144 51 % (0 ) % Agencies and Other Government Bonds 1,090 969 567 92 12 1,047 1,195 506 107 (12 ) Total MKTX Rates ADV $ 28,714 $ 27,870 $ 17,017 69 3 $ 26,983 $ 27,147 $ 17,650 53 (1 ) Total MKTX Trading ADV $ 46,490 $ 43,363 $ 31,831 46 7 $ 42,905 $ 41,030 $ 32,632 31 5 U.S. Trading Days3 21 19 20 61 62 61 U.K. Trading Days3 21 20 20 63 64 63

Table 1A: Market Trading ADV Month % Change Quarter % Change Mar-25 Feb-25 Mar-24 YoY MoM 1Q25 4Q24 1Q24 YoY QoQ MARKET TRADING ADV ($ millions) Credit U.S. High-Grade TRACE $ 45,024 $ 41,522 $ 37,403 20 % 8 % $ 41,910 $ 34,986 $ 38,672 8 % 20 % U.S. High-Yield TRACE 13,605 12,999 10,718 27 5 12,419 10,061 10,880 14 23 Total U.S. Credit TRACE 58,629 54,522 48,121 22 8 54,329 45,046 49,552 10 21 Municipal Bonds MSRB 9,895 8,943 6,331 56 11 9,347 8,755 6,424 46 7 Rates U.S. Government Bonds TRACE $ 1,097,090 $ 999,242 $ 803,810 36 % 10 % $ 1,002,379 $ 926,037 $ 878,389 14 % 8 % Agency TRACE 3,957 5,144 3,383 17 (23 ) 4,290 3,897 3,817 12 10 U.S. Trading Days3 21 19 20 61 62 61 U.K. Trading Days3 21 20 20 63 64 63

Estimated Market Share4

U.S. high-grade estimated market share, including the impact of single-dealer portfolio trades , was 20.0% in March 2025, up from 19.8% in the prior year, and up from 17.8% in February 2025. In 1Q25, including the impact of single-dealer portfolio trades , U.S. high-grade estimated market share was 18.6% , down from 19.7% in the prior year, and down slightly from 18.8% in 4Q24.

, was in March 2025, up from in the prior year, and up from in February 2025. In 1Q25, , U.S. high-grade estimated market share was , down from in the prior year, and down slightly from in 4Q24. U.S. high-yield estimated market share, including the impact of single-dealer portfolio trades , was 12.8% in March 2025, down slightly from 13.0% in the prior year, but up from 12.1% in February 2025. In 1Q25, including the impact of single-dealer portfolio trades , U.S. high-yield estimated market share was 12.4% , down from 13.0% in the prior year, and down from 13.7% in 4Q24.

, was in March 2025, down slightly from in the prior year, but up from in February 2025. In 1Q25, , U.S. high-yield estimated market share was , down from in the prior year, and down from in 4Q24. Municipal bond estimated market share was 6.4% in March 2025, down slightly from 6.6% in the prior year, and down from 6.9% in February 2025. Municipal bond estimated market share was 6.4% in 1Q25, down slightly from 6.5% in the prior year, and down from 7.1% in 4Q24.

estimated market share was in March 2025, down slightly from in the prior year, and down from in February 2025. Municipal bond estimated market share was in 1Q25, down slightly from in the prior year, and down from in 4Q24. Estimated U.S. government bonds market share was2.5%in March 2025, up from2.0%in the prior year, but down slightly from2.7%in February 2025. 1Q25 estimated U.S. government bonds market share was2.6%, up from2.0%in the prior year, but down slightly from2.8%in 4Q24.

Table 1B: Estimated Market Share4 Month % Change Quarter % Change Mar-25 Feb-25 Mar-24 YoY MoM 1Q25 4Q24 1Q24 YoY QoQ MKTX ESTIMATED MARKET SHARE (%) U.S. High-Grade % of U.S. High-Grade TRACE (incl. SD PT)4 20.0 % 17.8 % 19.8 % 0.2 % 2.2 % 18.6 % 18.8 % 19.7 % (1.1 ) % (0.2 ) % % of U.S. High-Grade TRACE (excl. SD PT)4 19.2 % 17.0 % 19.3 % (0.1 ) 2.2 18.0 % 18.4 % 19.3 % (1.3 ) (0.4 ) U.S. High-Yield % of U.S. High-Yield TRACE (incl. SD PT)4 12.8 % 12.1 % 13.0 % (0.2 ) % 0.7 % 12.4 % 13.7 % 13.0 % (0.6 ) % (1.3 ) % % of U.S. High-Yield TRACE (excl. SD PT)4 12.5 % 11.1 % 12.7 % (0.2 ) 1.4 11.9 % 13.4 % 12.9 % (1.0 ) (1.5 ) Other Credit Products % of Municipal Bonds MSRB 6.4 % 6.9 % 6.6 % (0.2 ) % (0.5 ) % 6.4 % 7.1 % 6.5 % (0.1 ) % (0.7 ) % Rates % of U.S. Government Bonds TRACE 2.5 % 2.7 % 2.0 % 0.5 % (0.2 ) % 2.6 % 2.8 % 2.0 % 0.6 % (0.2 ) %

Strategic Priority Related Protocols & Workflow Tools

Client-Initiated Channel

Record March 2025 emerging markets block trading ADV (hard currency blocks defined as trade sizes ≥ $3 million notional, local currency blocks defined as trade sizes ≥ $5 million notional) of $1.7 billion increased 37% from the prior year, and increased 4% from February 2025. Record 1Q25 emerging markets block trading ADV of $1.6 billion increased 22% from the prior year, and increased 31% from 4Q24. Block trading in emerging markets is benefiting from the launch of our targeted block solution in late 2024, which has generated cumulative trading volume of approximately $1.2 billion since launch.

March 2025 emerging markets block trading ADV (hard currency blocks defined as trade sizes notional, local currency blocks defined as trade sizes notional) of increased from the prior year, and increased from February 2025. 1Q25 emerging markets block trading ADV of increased from the prior year, and increased from 4Q24. Block trading in emerging markets is benefiting from the launch of our targeted block solution in late 2024, which has generated cumulative trading volume of approximately since launch. March 2025 eurobonds block trading ADV (defined as trade sizes≥ $5 millionnotional) of $510 millionincreased106%from the prior year, and increased34%from February 2025.Record1Q25 eurobonds block trading ADV of $407 millionincreased68%from the prior year, and increased37%from 4Q24. Block trading in eurobonds is benefiting from the launch of our targeted block solution in January 2025, which has generated cumulative trading volume of over$1.8 billionsince launch.

Portfolio Trading Channel5

Record March 2025 total portfolio trading ADV of $1.5 billion increased 134% compared to the prior year, and increased 4% compared to February 2025. A record 91% of portfolio trading volume was executed over X-Pro in March 2025. Record 1Q25 total portfolio trading ADV of $1.3 billion increased 78% compared to the prior year, and increased 21% compared to 4Q24. A record 85% of portfolio trading volume was executed over X-Pro in 1Q25. March 2025 estimated U.S. credit TRACE portfolio trading market ADV increased 50% compared to the prior year, and increased 12% compared to February 2025. In 1Q25, estimated U.S. credit TRACE portfolio trading market ADV increased 25% compared to the prior year and increased 16% compared to 4Q24.

March 2025 total portfolio trading ADV of increased compared to the prior year, and increased compared to February 2025. A of portfolio trading volume was executed over X-Pro in March 2025. 1Q25 total portfolio trading ADV of increased compared to the prior year, and increased compared to 4Q24. A of portfolio trading volume was executed over X-Pro in 1Q25. Our estimated market share of U.S. credit TRACE portfolio trading was 20.1% in March 2025, up from 12.5% in the prior year, but down from 20.7% in February 2025. Our estimated market share of U.S. credit TRACE portfolio trading was 18.8% in 1Q25, up from 13.3% in the prior year, and up from 16.2% in 4Q24. Portfolio trading represented approximately 11% of U.S. credit TRACE in March 2025, up from 9% in the prior year, and up slightly from February 2025 levels. Portfolio trading represented approximately 10% of U.S. credit TRACE in 1Q25, up from 9% in the prior year, but down from 11% in 4Q24.

in March 2025, up from in the prior year, but down from in February 2025. Our estimated market share of U.S. credit TRACE portfolio trading was in 1Q25, up from in the prior year, and up from in 4Q24.

Dealer-Initiated Channel

RecordMarch 2025 Dealer RFQ ADV of $2.0 billion across all credit products increased 64% compared to the prior year, and increased 17% compared to February 2025, driven by recordDealer RFQ ADV in U.S. high-grade.Record1Q25 Dealer RFQ ADV of $1.8 billion across all credit products increased 40% compared to the prior year, and increased 41% compared to 4Q24, driven by recordDealer RFQ ADV in U.S. high-grade and emerging markets.

Other

Record March 2025 Open Trading ADV of $5.5 billion increased 29% compared to the prior year, and increased 19% compared to February 2025. Open Trading share 6 of total credit trading volume was 37% , up from 33% in the prior year, and up from 36% in February 2025. Record 1Q25 Open Trading ADV of $4.8 billion increased 8% compared to the prior year, and increased 15% compared to 4Q24. Open Trading share 6 of total credit trading volume was 35% , up from 34% in the prior year, in line with 35% in 4Q24.

March 2025 Open Trading ADV of increased compared to the prior year, and increased compared to February 2025. Open Trading share of total credit trading volume was , up from in the prior year, and up from in February 2025. 1Q25 Open Trading ADV of increased compared to the prior year, and increased compared to 4Q24. Open Trading share of total credit trading volume was , up from in the prior year, in line with in 4Q24. AxessIQ, the order and execution workflow solution designed for wealth management and private banking clients, achieved recordMarch 2025 ADV of $175 million, up 21% compared to the prior year, and up11%compared to February 2025.AxessIQachievedrecord1Q25 ADV of $159 million, up 15% compared to the prior year, and up8%compared to 4Q24.

Variable Transaction Fees Per Million (FPM)1

The year-over-year decline in March 2025 total credit FPM was due to product and protocol mix. The month-over-month decline in March 2025 total credit FPM was due to product mix, principally the lower duration of bonds traded in U.S. high-grade, driven by a decrease in the weighted average years to maturity. The decline in 1Q25 total credit FPM both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter was principally due to product mix.

The decrease in March 2025 total rates FPM year-over-year and the month-over-month increase was driven by the impact of product mix. The decrease in 1Q25 total rates FPM year-over-year and the slight increase quarter-over-quarter was also driven by the impact of product mix.

Table 1C: Variable Transaction Fees Per Million (FPM)1 Month % Change Quarter % Change Mar-25 Feb-25 Mar-24 YoY MoM 1Q25 4Q24 1Q24 YoY QoQ AVG. VARIABLE TRANS. FEE PER MILLION (FPM) Total Credit $ 136 $ 143 $ 154 (12 ) % (5 ) % $ 140 $ 150 $ 154 (9 ) % (7 ) % Total Rates 4.61 4.29 4.81 (4 ) 7 4.32 4.31 4.79 (10 ) 0 1 The FPM for total credit and total rates for March and first quarter 2025 are preliminary and may be revised in subsequent updates and public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any fee information in future press releases. 2 “Other Credit Products” includes municipal bonds, leveraged loans, convertible bonds and structured products. 3 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar and the number of U.K. trading days is based primarily on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule. 4 “SD PT” is defined as single-dealer portfolio trades. The Company is currently highlighting the impact of single-dealer portfolio trading volume on U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield trading volume and estimated market share, but will continue to exclude single-dealer portfolio trading activity from each product’s aggregated trading volume and estimated market share and the total credit FPM calculation. 5 Due to variances in how portfolio trading market participants utilized the portfolio trading TRACE “flag,” the Company previously used its own internal methodology for calculating portfolio trading as an estimated percentage of TRACE volume and the Company’s estimated market share. Starting in June 2024, the Company utilized the portfolio trading TRACE flag in its reported portfolio trading TRACE volume and the Company’s portfolio trading estimated market share. 6 Open Trading share of total credit trading volume is derived by taking total Open Trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered and dividing by total credit trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered.

Reported MarketAxess volume in all product categories includes only fully electronic trading volume. MarketAxess trading volumes and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (“TRACE”) reported volumes are available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.

