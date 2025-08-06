MarketAxess Announces Trading Volume Statistics For July 2025 - 12% Growth In Total Credit ADV Driven By 21% Growth In Combined Emerging Markets And Eurobonds ADV

1 The FPM for total credit and total rates for July 2025 are preliminary and may be revised in subsequent updates and public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any fee information in future press releases.

2 “Other Credit Products” includes municipal bonds, leveraged loans, convertible bonds and structured products.

3 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar and the number of U.K. trading days is based primarily on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.