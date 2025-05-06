MarketAxess Announces Trading Volume Statistics For April 2025

Record Total Credit ADV up 32%; Record Total Rates ADV up 93%

Record Open Trading ADV of $5.7 Billion on Increase in Volatility and Client Demand for Liquidity

Record Total Portfolio Trading ADV up 99%; Block Trading ADV in Emerging Markets and Eurobonds up 39%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced trading volume and preliminary variable transaction fees per million (“FPM”) for April 2025.1

Trading Records for April 2025

Total average daily volume (“ADV”) of $57.4 billion

Total credit ADV of $18.4 billion

Total rates ADV of $39.1 billion

U.S. credit block trading ADV of $3.8 billion

Emerging markets ADV of$4.3 billion Eurobonds ADV of $2.8 billion

of Municipal bonds ADV of $737 million

Total portfolio trading ADV of $1.8 billion

Open Trading ADV of $5.7 billion

AxessIQ ADV of$181 million

Select April 2025 Highlights* (See tables 1-1C and table 2)

The MarketAxess platform performed very well during increased volatility in April, providing our clients with deep liquidity through Open Trading. Market ADV increased significantly year-over-year across most product areas with record levels in U.S. high-yield, municipals and U.S. government bonds driven by an increase in volatility. Record Open Trading ADV of $5.7 billion with estimated share of total credit 2 of 38% , up from 34% in the prior year, and up from 37% in March 2025, reflecting the increasing importance of our differentiated liquidity to clients in more volatile periods.

We delivered strong progress with our new initiatives across the client-initiated, portfolio trading and dealer-initiated channels that also contributed to the strong performance in April. 90% of all portfolio trading ADV was executed over X-Pro in April.

channels that also contributed to the strong performance in April. April was the second highest monthly ADV in U.S. high-grade behind March 2025.

monthly ADV in U.S. high-grade behind March 2025. U.S. high-yield ADV of $2.0 billion represented the highest monthly ADV level since February 2023, driven in part by a strong increase in ETF market maker activity . ETF market maker trading volume was the highest level since November 2023.

represented the highest monthly ADV level since February 2023, driven in part by a . ETF market maker trading volume was the highest level since November 2023. Continued strength in emerging markets ADV, which was a record $4.3 billion , was driven by a 30% increase in hard currency ADV to a record $2.6 billion , and a 23% increase in local markets ADV. As volatility picked up, investors relied on multiple MarketAxess protocols to navigate market uncertainty, including Open Trading, portfolio trading and request-for-market, or RFM. Block trading in emerging markets benefitted from the launch of our targeted block solution in late 2024, which has generated cumulative trading volume of over $1.4 billion since launch.

, was driven by a increase in hard currency ADV to a , and a increase in local markets ADV. As volatility picked up, investors relied on multiple MarketAxess protocols to navigate market uncertainty, including Open Trading, portfolio trading and request-for-market, or RFM. Record eurobonds ADV benefited from record eurobond portfolio trading, which was driven by our increased sales efforts. Block trading in eurobonds benefitted from the launch of our targeted block solution in January 2025, which has generated cumulative trading volume of over $2.6 billion since launch.

eurobonds ADV benefited from eurobond portfolio trading, which was driven by our increased sales efforts. Record municipal bond ADV was driven by increased market volatility and strong increases in taxable and record tax-exempt trading volumes. The lower estimated market share in municipals was in part driven by a shift to larger sized notional trades in the market.

municipal bond ADV was driven by increased market volatility and strong increases in taxable and tax-exempt trading volumes. Our rates business reported an all-time single-dayrecordof$102.3 billionU.S. government bonds notional traded on April 9 and delivered recordADV of$39.1 billionwith estimated market share of2.8%in April.

April 2025 Variable Transaction Fees Per Million1 (See table 1D)

The decline in total credit FPM compared to the prior year was driven principally by protocol mix. The increase month-over-month was principally driven by product mix.

The decrease in total rates FPM compared to the prior year and the prior quarter was driven by the impact of product mix.

*All comparisons versus April 2024 unless noted.

Table 1: MarketAxess ADV3 Month % Change Apr-25 Mar-25 Apr-24 YoY MoM MKTX ADV ($ millions) Credit U.S. High-Grade $ 8,595 $ 8,666 $ 6,589 30 % (1 )% U.S. High-Yield 1,968 1,701 1,428 38 16 Emerging Markets 4,273 4,090 3,371 27 4 Eurobonds 2,785 2,680 2,027 37 4 Other Credit Products3 739 639 451 64 16 Municipal Bonds 737 635 444 66 16 Total MKTX Credit ADV $ 18,360 $ 17,776 $ 13,866 32 3 Rates U.S. Government Bonds $ 37,935 $ 27,624 $ 19,565 94 % 37 % Agencies and Other Government Bonds 1,141 1,090 718 59 5 Total MKTX Rates ADV $ 39,076 $ 28,714 $ 20,283 93 36 Total MKTX ADV $ 57,436 $ 46,490 $ 34,149 68 24 U.S. Trading Days4 21 21 22 U.K. Trading Days4 20 21 21

Table 1A: Market ADV Month % Change Apr-25 Mar-25 Apr-24 YoY MoM MARKET ADV ($ millions) Credit U.S. High-Grade TRACE $ 44,647 $ 45,024 $ 36,735 22 % (1 )% U.S. High-Yield TRACE 14,565 13,605 10,253 42 7 Total U.S. Credit TRACE 59,212 58,629 46,988 26 1 Municipal Bonds MSRB 15,427 9,895 6,961 122 56 Rates U.S. Government Bonds TRACE $ 1,354,981 $ 1,097,090 $ 867,900 56 % 24 % Agency TRACE 4,064 3,957 4,097 (1 ) 3 U.S. Trading Days4 21 21 22 U.K. Trading Days4 20 21 21

Table 1B: Estimated Market Share5 Month % Change Apr-25 Mar-25 Apr-24 YoY MoM MKTX ESTIMATED MARKET SHARE (%) U.S. High-Grade % of U.S. High-Grade TRACE (incl. SD PT)5 19.4 % 20.0 % 18.2 % 1.2 % (0.6 )% % of U.S. High-Grade TRACE (excl. SD PT)5 19.3 % 19.2 % 17.9 % 1.4 0.1 U.S. High-Yield % of U.S. High-Yield TRACE (incl. SD PT)5 14.1 % 12.8 % 14.2 % (0.1 )% 1.3 % % of U.S. High-Yield TRACE (excl. SD PT)5 13.5 % 12.5 % 13.9 % (0.4 ) 1.0 Other Credit Products % of Municipal Bonds MSRB 4.8 % 6.4 % 6.4 % (1.6 )% (1.6 )% Rates % of U.S. Government Bonds TRACE 2.8 % 2.5 % 2.3 % 0.5 % 0.3 %

Table 1C: Strategic Priorities ADV6 Month % Change Apr-25 Mar-25 Apr-24 YoY MoM STRATEGIC PRIORITIES ADV ($ millions) Client-Initiated Channel U.S. Credit Block Trading $ 3,751 $ 3,450 $ 2,489 51 % 9 % Emerging Markets Block Trading 1,579 1,717 1,232 28 (8 ) Eurobonds Block Trading 497 510 265 88 (3 ) Portfolio Trading Channel Total MKTX Portfolio Trading6 $ 1,790 $ 1,525 $ 901 99 % 17 % Total MKTX U.S. Credit Portfolio Trading6 1,441 1,328 748 93 9 Total U.S. Credit TRACE Portfolio Trading6 7,349 6,608 5,744 28 11 Dealer-Initiated Channel Total Dealer Initiated (DRFQ & Mid-X) $ 1,916 $ 2,140 $ 1,232 56 % (10 )% Other Open Trading $ 5,739 $ 5,485 $ 3,973 44 % 5 % AxessIQ 181 175 123 47 3 U.S. Trading Days4 21 21 22 U.K. Trading Days4 20 21 21

Table 1D: Variable Transaction Fees Per Million (FPM)1 Month % Change Apr-25 Mar-25 Apr-24 YoY MoM AVG. VARIABLE TRANS. FEE PER MILLION (FPM) Total Credit $ 139 $ 136 $ 150 (7 )% 2 % Total Rates 4.23 4.61 4.40 (4 ) (8 )

1 The FPM for total credit and total rates for April 2025 are preliminary and may be revised in subsequent updates and public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any fee information in future press releases. 2 Open Trading share of total credit trading volume is derived by taking total Open Trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered and dividing by total credit trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered. 3 “Other Credit Products” includes municipal bonds, leveraged loans, convertible bonds and structured products. 4 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar and the number of U.K. trading days is based primarily on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule. 5 “SD PT” is defined as single-dealer portfolio trades. The Company is currently highlighting the impact of single-dealer portfolio trading volume on U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield trading volume and estimated market share, but will continue to exclude single-dealer portfolio trading activity from each product’s aggregated trading volume and estimated market share and the total credit FPM calculation. 6 Due to variances in how portfolio trading market participants utilized the portfolio trading TRACE “flag,” the Company previously used its own internal methodology for calculating portfolio trading as an estimated percentage of TRACE volume and the Company’s estimated market share. Starting in June 2024, the Company utilized the portfolio trading TRACE flag in its reported portfolio trading TRACE volume and the Company’s portfolio trading estimated market share.

General Notes Regarding the Data Presented

Reported MarketAxess volume in all product categories includes only fully electronic trading volume. MarketAxess trading volumes and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (“TRACE”) reported volumes are available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

