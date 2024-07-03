MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics For June And Second Quarter 2024

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced trading volume and preliminary variable transaction fees per million (“FPM”) for June and the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.1

Chris Concannon, CEO of MarketAxess, commented:

“In the second quarter, we delivered 12.4% growth in total credit ADV, driven by strength in U.S. high-grade (+13.0%), emerging markets (+23.0%), municipals (+34.2%) and Eurobonds (+8.3%). We exited the second quarter with U.S. high-grade estimated market share of 19.9% in June (20.2% including single-dealer portfolio trades), reflecting sequential monthly improvement through the quarter. A record 56% of our portfolio trading volume was executed on X-Pro during the quarter, as momentum continues to build with the roll-out.”

Select June 2024 highlights*

Total average daily volume (“ADV”) of $36.5 billion, up 33.8% (+13.5% compared to May 2024) on strong growth in total credit ADV to $14.0 billion, up 14.3% (+5.0% compared to May 2024), and a 49.8% increase in total rates ADV (+19.4% compared to May 2024).

U.S. Credit

U.S. high-grade ADV of $6.6 billion , up 17.0% ( +8.2% compared to May 2024) on a 21.2% increase in estimated market ADV ( +1.2% compared to May 2024). Estimated market share was 19.9% ( 20.2% including single-dealer portfolio trades), 2 down from 20.6% ( 20.7% including single-dealer portfolio trades) in the prior year, but up from 18.6% ( 19.2% including single-dealer portfolio trades) in May 2024. 2

Other Credit

Emerging markets ADV of $3.6 billion , up 17.9% (+ 17.1% compared to May 2024) with strong regional contribution across the LATAM, EMEA and APAC regions. The year-over-year increase was driven by a 25.1% increase in hard currency ADV, and record local currency markets ADV, up 12.0% .

of , up compared to the prior year, but down from May 2024. Municipal bond ADV of $549 million, up 48.4% (down 4.9% compared to May 2024), with estimated market ADV down 6.2% (down 1.1% compared to May 2024). Estimated market share of 7.8%, up from 4.9% in the prior year, but down from 8.1% in May 2024.

Select Protocols and Open Trading®

$16.6 billion in total portfolio trading volume, up 104.6% compared to the prior year, but down 10.8% from May 2024. 3 Approximately 55% of our portfolio trading volume was executed on X-Pro in June 2024.

in total portfolio trading volume, up compared to the prior year, but down from May 2024. Approximately of our portfolio trading volume was executed on X-Pro in June 2024. 34% Open Trading share4 of total credit trading volume, up from 33% in the prior year, and in line with May 2024.

Rates

Total rates ADV of $22.5 billion, up 49.8% versus the prior year, and up 19.4% from May 2024.

Variable Transaction Fees Per Million (FPM)

The preliminary FPM1 for total credit for June 2024 was approximately $148, down from $156 in the prior year, and down slightly from $149 in May. The decline in total credit FPM year-over-year was due to product and protocol mix shift, principally lower levels of U.S. high-yield activity and increased portfolio trading. The preliminary FPM for total rates was approximately $4.40, compared to $4.58 in the prior year.

*All comparisons versus June 2023 unless otherwise noted.

Select 2Q24 highlights**

Total ADV of $34.2 billion, up 22.8% on strong growth in total credit ADV to $13.7 billion, up 12.4%, and a 30.9% increase in total rates ADV.

U.S. Credit

U.S. high-grade ADV of $6.4 billion , up 13.0% on a 24.9% increase in estimated market ADV. Estimated market share was 18.7% ( 19.2% including single-dealer portfolio trades), 2 down from 20.7% ( 20.8% including single-dealer portfolio trades). 2

, up on a increase in estimated market ADV. Estimated market share was ( including single-dealer portfolio trades), down from ( including single-dealer portfolio trades). U.S. high-yield ADV of $1.3 billion , down 9.3% , with estimated market share of 13.5% ( 13.8% including single-dealer portfolio trades), 2 down from 16.5% ( 16.6% including single-dealer portfolio trades). 2 U.S. high-yield estimated market ADV increased 11.1% . We believe the decrease in U.S. high-yield estimated market share year-over-year was driven, in part, by lower levels of credit spread volatility and a greater focus on the new issue calendar by our long-only client segment. Lower levels of credit spread volatility drove an estimated 37.1% decrease in ETF market maker client activity on the platform. U.S. high-yield new issuance was $77.9 billion , up 43.9% from the prior year.

Other Credit

Emerging markets ADV of $3.3 billion , up 23.0% with strong regional contribution across the LATAM, EMEA and APAC regions. The increase was driven by a 25.6% increase in hard currency ADV, and a 17.4% increase in local markets ADV. 91% increase in hard currency block trading activity. Record $4.7 billion in emerging markets portfolio trading volume.

, up with strong regional contribution across the and regions. The increase was driven by a increase in hard currency ADV, and a increase in local markets ADV. Eurobonds ADV of $2.1 bllion , up 8.3% .

of , up . Municipal bond ADV of $522 million, up 34.2%, with estimated market ADV down 2.1%. Record estimated market share of 7.4%, up from 5.4% in the prior year.

Select Protocols, Open Trading & Workflow Tools

Record $55.0 billion in total portfolio trading volume, up 142.8% compared to the prior year, and up 24.4% from 1Q24. 3 A record 56% of our portfolio trading volume was executed on X-Pro.

in total portfolio trading volume, up compared to the prior year, and up from 1Q24. A of our portfolio trading volume was executed on X-Pro. 34% Open Trading share 4 of total credit trading volume, in line with the prior year.

Open Trading share of total credit trading volume, in line with the prior year. Dealer RFQ ADV of $1.2 billion across all credit products increased 27.3% .

across all credit products increased . AxessIQ, the order and execution workflow solution designed for wealth management and private banking clients, achieved ADV of $135 million, up 22.5% from the prior year.

Rates

Total rates ADV of $20.4 billion, up 30.9% versus the prior year.

Variable Transaction Fees Per Million (FPM)

The preliminary FPM1 for total credit for 2Q24 was approximately $148, down from $157 in the prior year, and down from $154 in 1Q24. The decline in total credit FPM year-over-year was due to product and protocol mix shift, principally lower levels of U.S. high-yield activity and increased portfolio trading. The preliminary FPM for total rates was approximately $4.50, compared to $4.70 in the prior year.

**All comparisons versus 2Q23 unless otherwise noted.

Table 1: June 2024 ADV

CREDIT RATES $ in millions (unaudited) US/UK Trading Days5 Total ADV Total Credit High-Grade High-Yield Emerging Markets Eurobonds Municipal Bonds Total Rates US Govt. Bonds Agcy./Other Govt. Bonds Jun-24 19/20 $36,501 $14,046 $6,622 $1,252 $3,601 $2,012 $549 $22,455 $21,521 $934 Jun-23 21/22 $27,276 $12,284 $5,660 $1,453 $3,053 $1,733 $370 $14,992 $14,577 $415 % Change 34% 14% 17% (14%) 18% 16% 48% 50% 48% 125%

Table 1A: June 2024 estimated market share

CREDIT RATES (unaudited) High-Grade High-Yield High-Grade/High-Yield Combined Municipals3 US Govt. Bonds3 Jun-24 19.9% 13.9% 18.6% 7.8% 2.4% Jun-23 20.6% 16.3% 19.6% 4.9% 2.1% Bps Change (70) bps (240) bps (100) bps +290 bps +30 bps

Table 1B: 2Q24 ADV

CREDIT RATES $ in millions (unaudited) US/UK Trading Days5 Total ADV Total Credit High-Grade High-Yield Emerging Markets Eurobonds Municipal Bonds Total Rates US Govt. Bonds Agcy./Other Govt. Bonds 2Q24 63/61 $34,169 $13,743 $6,436 $1,337 $3,337 $2,103 $522 $20,426 $19,634 $792 2Q23 62/60 $27,828 $12,226 $5,697 $1,474 $2,714 $1,942 $389 $15,602 $15,163 $439 % Change 23% 12% 13% (9%) 23% 8% 34% 31% 29% 80%

Table 1C: 2Q24 estimated market share

CREDIT RATES (unaudited) High-Grade High-Yield High-Grade/High-Yield Combined Municipals3 US Govt. Bonds3 2Q24 18.7% 13.5% 17.6% 7.4% 2.3% 2Q23 20.7% 16.5% 19.7% 5.4% 2.1% Bps Change (200) bps (300) bps (210) bps +200 bps +20 bps

1 The FPM for total credit and total rates for June 2024 and 2Q24 are preliminary and may be revised in subsequent updates and public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any fee information in future press releases.

2 The Company is highlighting the impact of single-dealer portfolio trading volume on U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield trading volume and estimated market share, but will continue to exclude single-dealer portfolio trading activity from each product’s aggregated trading volume and estimated market share and the total credit FPM calculation.

3 See “General Notes Regarding the Data Presented” below.

4 Open Trading share of total credit trading volume is derived by taking total Open Trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered and dividing by total credit trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered.

5 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar and the number of U.K. trading days is based primarily on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.

General Notes Regarding the Data Presented

Reported MarketAxess volume in all product categories includes only fully electronic trading volume. MarketAxess trading volumes and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (“TRACE”) reported volumes are available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.

Due to variances in how portfolio trading market participants utilized the portfolio trading TRACE “flag,” the Company previously used its own internal methodology for calculating portfolio trading as an estimated percentage of TRACE volume and the Company’s estimated market share. The Company is reviewing recent improvements in the TRACE data, but it now believes that the portfolio trading TRACE “flag” more accurately reflects the true size of the portfolio trading market. As such, at this time, the Company is not presenting portfolio trading as an estimated percentage of TRACE volume or the Company’s portfolio trading estimated market share for June 2024.

In addition, for periods beginning with January 2024, the Company has made changes to the market volume data used to calculate estimated market share for Municipal and U.S. Government Bonds. For Municipal Bonds, the Company previously used estimates, derived from data issued by the Municipal Securities Rule Making Board (“MSRB”), including estimates for new issuance, commercial paper and variable-rate trading activity, and excluded these volumes from the estimated market volume data. While the Company still uses estimates, the new methodology for identifying and excluding these volumes from the market volume data is now based on MSRB “flags” to identify new issuance, commercial paper, and variable-rate volumes. For U.S. Government Bonds, the previous data source for estimated market volumes was the Federal Reserve Bank’s Reported Primary Dealer U.S. Treasury Bond Trading Volumes, which was reported on a one-week lag. The new source for U.S. Government Bond trading volumes is FINRA’s U.S. Treasury TRACE data. The Company believes that the refined methodology used for Municipal Bonds, and the new data source for U.S. Government Bonds, provides more accurate measures of estimated market volumes and estimated market share. Prior comparable periods have been recast retrospectively for both Municipal and U.S. Government Bonds to conform to the updated presentation of the data. The new estimated market volume data is also available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.

Table 2: Trading Volume Detail Month Ended June 30, In millions (unaudited) 2024 2023 % Change Volume ADV Volume ADV Volume ADV Credit High-grade $ 125,814 $ 6,622 $ 118,868 $ 5,660 5.8 % 17.0 % High-yield 23,788 1,252 30,509 1,453 (22.0 ) (13.8 ) Emerging markets 68,426 3,601 64,103 3,053 6.7 17.9 Eurobonds 40,231 2,012 38,124 1,733 5.5 16.1 Other credit 10,608 559 8,105 385 30.9 45.2 Total credit trading1 268,867 14,046 259,709 12,284 3.5 14.3 Rates U.S. government bonds2 408,907 21,521 306,127 14,577 33.6 47.6 Agency and other government bonds1 18,550 934 8,990 415 106.3 125.1 Total rates trading 427,457 22,455 315,117 14,992 35.7 49.8 Total trading $ 696,324 $ 36,501 $ 574,826 $ 27,276 21.1 33.8 Number of U.S. Trading Days3 19 21 Number of U.K. Trading Days4 20 22 Quarter Ended June 30, In millions (unaudited) 2024 2023 % Change Volume ADV Volume ADV Volume ADV Credit High-grade $ 405,440 $ 6,436 $ 353,239 $ 5,697 14.8 % 13.0 % High-yield 84,248 1,337 91,390 1,474 (7.8 ) (9.3 ) Emerging markets 210,205 3,337 168,257 2,714 24.9 23.0 Eurobonds 128,266 2,103 116,495 1,942 10.1 8.3 Other credit 33,376 530 24,729 399 35.0 32.8 Total credit trading1 861,535 13,743 754,110 12,226 14.2 12.4 Rates U.S. government bonds2 1,236,917 19,634 940,127 15,163 31.6 29.5 Agency and other government bonds1 48,506 792 26,721 439 81.5 80.4 Total rates trading 1,285,423 20,426 966,848 15,602 32.9 30.9 Total trading $ 2,146,958 $ 34,169 $ 1,720,958 $ 27,828 24.8 22.8 Number of U.S. Trading Days3 63 62 Number of U.K. Trading Days4 61 60