MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics For July 2024

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced trading volume and preliminary variable transaction fees per million (“FPM”) for July 2024. 1

Chris Concannon, CEO of MarketAxess, commented:

“In July, we delivered 12% growth in total credit ADV, driven by an 18% increase in U.S. high-grade, an 18% increase in Eurobonds, a 7% increase in emerging markets and a 65% increase in Municipal bonds on record estimated market share. We also generated record portfolio trading ADV of $972 million. These strong results helped offset a decline in U.S. high-yield ADV. We are not pleased with the progression of U.S. credit market share in July, but we are encouraged by the prospect for potential increases in market volatility in the coming months. We believe that our strategy, including the expansion of our portfolio trading offering and dealer solutions, through the roll-out of MarketAxess X-Pro to our global client base, will drive future market share expansion in U.S. credit.”

Select July 2024 highlights*

Total average daily volume (“ADV”) of $35.1 billion , up 24.1% on strong growth in total credit ADV to $12.8 billion , up 12.3% , and a 32.0% increase in total rates ADV.

U.S. Credit

U.S. high-grade ADV of $6.1 billion , up 17.9% on a 26.5% increase in estimated market ADV. Estimated market share was 18.6% , down from 19.9% in the prior year.

, up on a increase in estimated market ADV. Estimated market share was , down from in the prior year. U.S. high-yield ADV of $1.1 billion , down 17.7% , with estimated market share of 12.5% , down from 17.1% in the prior year. U.S. high-yield estimated market ADV increased 12.4% compared to the prior year.

Other Credit

Emerging markets ADV of $3.2 billion , up 7.1%, with strong regional contribution across the LATAM , EMEA and APAC regions. The increase was driven by a 5.4% increase in hard currency ADV, and a 10.6% increase in local currency markets ADV.

, up with strong regional contribution across the , and regions. The increase was driven by a increase in hard currency ADV, and a increase in local currency markets ADV. Eurobonds ADV of $1.8 billion , up 17.8% compared to the prior year.

of , up compared to the prior year. Municipal bond ADV of $575 million , up 65.2% , with estimated market ADV up 5.4% . Record estimated market share of 8.6% , up from 5.5% in the prior year. 2

Strategic Priority Related Protocols & Workflow Tools

Record $972 million in portfolio trading ADV, up 178.5% from July 2023, and up 11.9% from June 2024. Our estimated market share of U.S. high grade and U.S. high-yield TRACE portfolio trading was 17.2% in July 2024, up from 15.5% in June 2024. Portfolio trading represented 10.6% of U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield TRACE in July 2024, compared to 10.4% in June 2024.

in portfolio trading ADV, up from July 2023, and up from June 2024. Our estimated market share of U.S. high grade and U.S. high-yield TRACE portfolio trading was in July 2024, up from in June 2024. Portfolio trading represented of U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield TRACE in July 2024, compared to in June 2024. 35% Open Trading share 3 of total credit trading volume, up from 34% in the prior year.

Open Trading share of total credit trading volume, up from in the prior year. Dealer RFQ ADV of $1.0 billion across all credit products increased 9.5%.

across all credit products increased AxessIQ , the order and execution workflow solution designed for wealth management and private banking clients, achieved ADV of $116 million , up 11.8% from the prior year.

Rates

Total rates ADV of $22.3 billion , up 32.0% versus the prior year. 2

Variable Transaction Fees Per Million (FPM)

The preliminary FPM 1 for total credit for July 2024 was approximately $143 , down from $160 in the prior year, and down from $148 in June. The decline in total credit FPM year-over-year was due to protocol and product mix shift, principally increased portfolio trading and lower levels of U.S. high-yield activity . The preliminary FPM for total rates was approximately $3.99 , compared to $4.63 in the prior year.

*All comparisons versus July 2023 unless otherwise noted.

Table 1: July 2024 ADV

Month CREDIT RATES $ in millions

(unaudited) US/UK Trading

Days 4 Total

ADV Total

Credit High-Grade High-Yield Emerging

Markets Eurobonds Municipal

Bonds Total

Rates US Govt.

Bonds Agcy./Other

Govt. Bonds Jul-24 22/23 $35,135 $12,791 $6,090 $1,128 $3,157 $1,832 $575 $22,344 $21,332 $1,012 Jul-23 20/21 $28,315 $11,393 $5,164 $1,370 $2,947 $1,555 $348 $16,922 $16,530 $392 % Change 24% 12% 18% (18%) 7% 18% 65% 32% 29% 158%

Table 1A: July 2024 estimated market share

CREDIT RATES (unaudited) High-Grade High-Yield High-Grade/High-Yield

Combined Municipals 2 US Govt.

Bonds 2 Jul-24 18.6% 12.5% 17.3% 8.6% 2.5% Jul-23 19.9% 17.1% 19.2% 5.5% 2.4% Bps Change (130) bps (460) bps (190) bps +310 bps +10 bps

1 The FPM for total credit and total rates for July 2024 are preliminary and may be revised in subsequent updates and public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any fee information in future press releases. 2 See “General Notes Regarding the Data Presented” below. 3 Open Trading share of total credit trading volume is derived by taking total Open Trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered and dividing by total credit trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered. 4 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar and the number of U.K. trading days is based primarily on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.

General Notes Regarding the Data Presented

Reported MarketAxess volume in all product categories includes only fully electronic trading volume. MarketAxess trading volumes and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (“TRACE”) reported volumes are available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume .