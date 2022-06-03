Market For Underlying Security Used For Openings On MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options And MIAX Emerald Options For Newly Listed Symbols Effective Monday, June 6, 2022

Please refer to the Regulatory Circulars listed below for newly added symbols and the corresponding market for the underlying security used for openings on the MIAX Exchanges. The newly listed symbols will be available for trading beginning Monday, June 6, 2022.
- MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2022-33
- MIAX Pearl Options Regulatory Circular 2022-32
- MIAX Emerald Options Regulatory Circular 2022-30
Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7309.