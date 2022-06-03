BV_Trial Banner.gif
Market For Underlying Security Used For Openings On MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options And MIAX Emerald Options For Newly Listed Symbols Effective Monday, June 6, 2022

Date 03/06/2022

Please refer to the Regulatory Circulars listed below for newly added symbols and the corresponding market for the underlying security used for openings on the MIAX Exchanges. The newly listed symbols will be available for trading beginning Monday, June 6, 2022.

 

Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7309.

