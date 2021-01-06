 Skip to main Content
Market Commentary By Paolo Ardoino, CTO At Bitfinex On Bitcoin: "The Elegance And Technological Brilliance Represents A Very Different Model."

Date 06/01/2021

Commenting on Bitcoin achieving a new all-time high, Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex said:


“Bitcoin has once again rocketed to an all-time high. Bitcoin’s market capitalization has soared past the US$600 billion mark with the king of crypto on course to surpass the market caps of Apple, Google and Facebook. Still, the elegance and technological brilliance of bitcoin represents a very different model. The scramble of institutional investors into the fray with orders to buy bitcoin are a stark recognition of the quantum leap that bitcoin technology represents.”