Market Cap Segment Review At Nasdaq Nordic Exchanges

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) reports that the annual review of its Nordic market capitalization (market cap) segments is completed. The revision is based on the average market cap value in November 2024. Together with indexes and sector classifications, the market cap segmentation is a tool to increase visibility for companies listed on Nasdaq’s exchanges in Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen and Iceland.
Effective January 2, 2025, the following 31 companies will change segment: 8 companies will change to a larger segment, while 23 companies will change to a smaller segment.
|Name
|Current Segment
|New Segment
|Exchange
|BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB
|Mid Cap
|Large Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|engcon AB ser. B
|Mid Cap
|Large Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|OEM International AB ser. B
|Mid Cap
|Large Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Granges AB
|Mid Cap
|Large Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Modern Times Group MTG AB ser. A
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Dios AB
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Ratos AB ser. A
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Ratos AB ser. B
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Creades AB ser. A
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Arjo AB ser. B
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Instalco AB
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Samhällsbyggnadsb. i Norden AB B
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Samhällsbyggnadsb. i Norden AB D
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Intrum AB
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|CTEK AB
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Mangold AB
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Garo AB
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|G5 Entertainment AB
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Catena Media
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Brim hf.
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|ICELAND
|Revenio Group Corporation
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|HELSINKI
|Citycon Oyj
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|HELSINKI
|Sitowise Group Plc
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|HELSINKI
|Rapala VMC Corporation
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|HELSINKI
|Tecnotree Corporation
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|HELSINKI
|United Bankers Oyj
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|HELSINKI
|Skjern Bank
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|DENMARK
|Djurslands Bank
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|DENMARK
|PARKEN Sport & Entertainment
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|DENMARK
|Flügger group A/S B
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|DENMARK
|Gyldendal A
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|DENMARK
|Gyldendal B
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|DENMARK
|RTX A/S
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|DENMARK
|Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|DENMARK
About the Market Cap Segments
Companies belong to a market cap segment (Small-, Mid- and Large Cap) based on their average market value during the given review month. Each segment is reviewed annually based on the average market cap in November with adjustments taking effect in January the following year. The market cap calculations are based on the total number of shares, i.e., both listed and non-listed shares, of a company. Companies with a market value exceeding EUR 1 billion are in the group of “Large Cap”, while companies with a market value between EUR 150 million and EUR 1 billion belong to the “Mid Cap” segment. Companies with a market value smaller than EUR 150 million belong to “Small Cap”.
12-month transitional period
Companies whose market cap has moved outside the reference values for their current classification are moved between segments according to the following rule: If their market cap is less than 50 percent of the minimum or more than 150 percent of the maximum threshold of their current segments they are transferred into a new segment with immediate effect. On the other hand, if their market cap is greater than 50 percent of the minimum or less than 150 percent of the maximum threshold of their current segment, they are subject to a transitional period and thus one more review before transferring into a new segment. Hence, based on the EUR 1 billion Large Cap and EUR 150 million Mid Cap thresholds, a Large Cap company whose market cap value has not fallen below EUR 500 million, and a Mid-cap company whose market cap value has not fallen below EUR 75 million, are subject to a second review before moving down to the new segment. Similarly, a Mid Cap company whose market cap value has not exceeded EUR 1.5 billion and a Small-cap company whose market cap value has not exceeded EUR 225 million, are subject to a second review before moving up to the new segment.