Market Cap Segment Review At Nasdaq Nordic Exchanges

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) reports that the annual review of its Nordic market capitalization (market cap) segments is completed. The revision is based on the average market cap value in November 2024. Together with indexes and sector classifications, the market cap segmentation is a tool to increase visibility for companies listed on Nasdaq’s exchanges in Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen and Iceland.

Effective January 2, 2025, the following 31 companies will change segment: 8 companies will change to a larger segment, while 23 companies will change to a smaller segment.

Name Current Segment New Segment Exchange BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM engcon AB ser. B Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM OEM International AB ser. B Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM Granges AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM Modern Times Group MTG AB ser. A Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Dios AB Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Ratos AB ser. A Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Ratos AB ser. B Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Creades AB ser. A Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Arjo AB ser. B Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Instalco AB Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Samhällsbyggnadsb. i Norden AB B Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Samhällsbyggnadsb. i Norden AB D Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Intrum AB Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM CTEK AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM Mangold AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM Garo AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM G5 Entertainment AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM Catena Media Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM Brim hf. Large Cap Mid Cap ICELAND Revenio Group Corporation Large Cap Mid Cap HELSINKI Citycon Oyj Large Cap Mid Cap HELSINKI Sitowise Group Plc Mid Cap Small Cap HELSINKI Rapala VMC Corporation Mid Cap Small Cap HELSINKI Tecnotree Corporation Mid Cap Small Cap HELSINKI United Bankers Oyj Small Cap Mid Cap HELSINKI Skjern Bank Small Cap Mid Cap DENMARK Djurslands Bank Small Cap Mid Cap DENMARK PARKEN Sport & Entertainment Small Cap Mid Cap DENMARK Flügger group A/S B Mid Cap Small Cap DENMARK Gyldendal A Mid Cap Small Cap DENMARK Gyldendal B Mid Cap Small Cap DENMARK RTX A/S Mid Cap Small Cap DENMARK Green Hydrogen Systems A/S Mid Cap Small Cap DENMARK

About the Market Cap Segments

Companies belong to a market cap segment (Small-, Mid- and Large Cap) based on their average market value during the given review month. Each segment is reviewed annually based on the average market cap in November with adjustments taking effect in January the following year. The market cap calculations are based on the total number of shares, i.e., both listed and non-listed shares, of a company. Companies with a market value exceeding EUR 1 billion are in the group of “Large Cap”, while companies with a market value between EUR 150 million and EUR 1 billion belong to the “Mid Cap” segment. Companies with a market value smaller than EUR 150 million belong to “Small Cap”.

12-month transitional period

Companies whose market cap has moved outside the reference values for their current classification are moved between segments according to the following rule: If their market cap is less than 50 percent of the minimum or more than 150 percent of the maximum threshold of their current segments they are transferred into a new segment with immediate effect. On the other hand, if their market cap is greater than 50 percent of the minimum or less than 150 percent of the maximum threshold of their current segment, they are subject to a transitional period and thus one more review before transferring into a new segment. Hence, based on the EUR 1 billion Large Cap and EUR 150 million Mid Cap thresholds, a Large Cap company whose market cap value has not fallen below EUR 500 million, and a Mid-cap company whose market cap value has not fallen below EUR 75 million, are subject to a second review before moving down to the new segment. Similarly, a Mid Cap company whose market cap value has not exceeded EUR 1.5 billion and a Small-cap company whose market cap value has not exceeded EUR 225 million, are subject to a second review before moving up to the new segment.