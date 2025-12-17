Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Market Cap Segment Review At Nasdaq Nordic Exchanges

Date 17/12/2025

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) reports that the annual review of its Nordic market capitalization (market cap) segments is completed. The revision is based on the average market cap value in November 2025. Together with indexes and sector classifications, the market cap segmentation is a tool to increase visibility for companies listed on Nasdaq’s exchanges in Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen and Iceland.

Effective January 2, 2026, the following 35 companies will change segment: 22 companies will change to a larger segment, while 13 companies will change to a smaller segment.

Name Current Segment New Segment Exchange
Clas Ohlson AB ser. B Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Scandic Hotels Group AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Bufab AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Beijer Alma AB ser. B Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
AQ Group AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Alimak Group AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
SkiStar AB ser. B Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
INVISIO AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
NCAB Group AB Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Better Collective A/S Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Ovzon AB Small Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Karnell Group AB ser. B Small Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Svedbergs Group AB ser. B Small Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Vicore Pharma Holding AB Small Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Nelly Group AB Small Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Egetis Therapeutics AB Small Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Sedana Medical AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
Eolus Aktiebolag ser. B Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
Cinclus Pharma Holding AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
Rottneros AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
Pricer AB ser. B Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
Bactiguard Holding AB ser. B Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
Profoto Holding AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
       
Terveystalo Plc Mid Cap Large Cap HELSINKI
Kempower Oyj Large Cap Mid Cap HELSINKI
Endomines Finland Oyj Small Cap Mid Cap HELSINKI
Koskisen Oyj Small Cap Mid Cap HELSINKI
Suominen Oyj Mid Cap Small Cap HELSINKI
Kamux Corporation Mid Cap Small Cap HELSINKI
       
Per Aarsleff Holding A/S B Mid Cap Large Cap COPENHAGEN
UIE Plc Mid Cap Large Cap COPENHAGEN
Better Collective A/S Large Cap Mid Cap COPENHAGEN
Columbus A/S Small Cap Mid Cap COPENHAGEN
Grønlandsbanken A/S Small Cap Mid Cap COPENHAGEN
North Media A/S Mid Cap Small Cap COPENHAGEN
       
Kaldalón hf. Small Cap Mid Cap ICELAND


About the Market Cap Segments

Companies belong to a market cap segment (Small-, Mid- and Large Cap) based on their average market value during the given review month. Each segment is reviewed annually based on the average market cap in November with adjustments taking effect in January the following year. The market cap calculations are based on the total number of shares, i.e., both listed and non-listed shares, of a company. Companies with a market value exceeding EUR 1 billion are in the group of “Large Cap”, while companies with a market value between EUR 150 million and EUR 1 billion belong to the “Mid Cap” segment. Companies with a market value smaller than EUR 150 million belong to “Small Cap”.

12-month transitional period

Companies whose market cap has moved outside the reference values for their current classification are moved between segments according to the following rule: If their market cap is less than 50 percent of the minimum or more than 150 percent of the maximum threshold of their current segments they are transferred into a new segment with immediate effect. On the other hand, if their market cap is greater than 50 percent of the minimum or less than 150 percent of the maximum threshold of their current segment, they are subject to a transitional period and thus one more review before transferring into a new segment. Hence, based on the EUR 1 billion Large Cap and EUR 150 million Mid Cap thresholds, a Large Cap company whose market cap value has not fallen below EUR 500 million, and a Mid Cap company whose market cap value has not fallen below EUR 75 million, are subject to a second review before moving down to the new segment. Similarly, a Mid Cap company whose market cap value has not exceeded EUR 1.5 billion and a Small Cap company whose market cap value has not exceeded EUR 225 million, are subject to a second review before moving up to the new segment.

