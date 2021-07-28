Markel UK And Cytora Announce Partnership To Accelerate Profitable Growth

Markel UK, a leading insurance, tax and legal services provider to UK SMEs, has today announced a partnership with Cytora, an insurance technology company.
Markel will deploy the Cytora platform to streamline their risk intake across the UK P&C lines, enabling Markel to enhance capacity and accelerate profitable growth, while giving brokers and clients better service - building on their record of providing superior service to distribution partners.
The Cytora platform will be a core part of the Markel new business workflow increasing the capacity for growth in target risk segments through a more efficient, effective and intelligent end-to-end pipeline, quote and deal process.
The partnership comes as Markel has grown significantly over the past 24 months while achieving market-leading service levels, including being awarded Commercial Lines Insurer of the Year by Insurance Times.
Neil Galjaard, Divisional Managing Director at Markel UK, said: “At Markel, we are committed to giving brokers and clients enhanced service levels and Cytora will enable us to create capacity to effectively grow our scale in our key sectors and enable our underwriters to provide further enhanced service to customers and brokers.”
Richard Hartley, CEO at Cytora said: “The commercial insurance industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation. We’re excited to partner with Markel, building on the success of our relationship so far, and accelerate their transition to become a digitally enabled insurance company.”