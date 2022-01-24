Mark Horowitz Joins IncubEx as Senior Vice President, Business Development

IncubEx, a developer of environmental products, markets, services, and technology solutions, is pleased to announce that Mark Horowitz has joined as Senior Vice President, Business Development.
In his role, he will provide strategic guidance and support for current and future business opportunities for IncubEx and reports to Dan Scarbrough, President and COO of IncubEx.
Horowitz commented: "The environmental and climate risk-related markets are just scratching the surface of their potential. I'm thrilled to join IncubEx in building and expanding these markets for customers around the globe."
Michael MacGregor, IncubEx CEO commented: "We are excited to add Mark to the team at IncubEx. Over the past several years, we have continued to add expertise and talent to reach our goals for environmental and climate-risk related markets. Mark's deep experience and knowledge will help IncubEx grow even further in this dynamic environmental marketspace.”
Horowitz’s experience in markets spans more than 25 years. Prior to joining IncubEx, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Tellus Markets. He also had a primary role in the creation and success of the Nasdaq Futures Exchange (NFX) eventually rising to serve as President. Prior career history includes energy derivatives trading and portfolio management, hedge fund administration as well as business line management for CME Group where he headed the silo for Energy and Metals Options.
Horowitz graduated from Villanova University with a degree in History.