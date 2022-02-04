BME: MARF Registers A New Bond Issue From Unicre

Portuguese company Unicre- Instituição Financeira de Crédito has registered a new 23.5 million euro bond issue in BME's fixed income market, MARF. The new issue has a nominal value per unit of 100,000 euros, an annual interest rate of 1.75% and maturity at par in February 2025. The bonds have been placed with qualified investors. With this new issue, Unicre gains access to the capital markets through MARF and diversifies its financing sources.
Beka Finance has acted as Joint Coordinator and Bookrunner and StormHarbour Securities as Joint Coordinator, while Caixa - Banco de Investimento will be the Payment Agent.
VGM Advisory Partners is participating as Registered Advisor to the issuer in MARF. Unicre has been legally advised by Vieira de Almeida & Associados, Sociedade de Advogados, during the bond issuance and listing process.
Unicre is a Portuguese credit institution regulated and supervised by the Bank of Portugal, specialized in the development of consumer credit products for retail customers and payment systems for commerce in general. The company was established in 1974 and throughout its 48-year history has developed and expanded its operations to cover different areas of commercial payments. It currently operates mainly through two brands: Unibanco and Reduniq. The first is the brand for the financial business specialised in issuing credit cards and personal loans, in which segments it has nearly 245,000 cards in circulation and an outstanding credit balance in loans granted in excess of 230 million euros, respectively. The second is concerned with the installation and management of commercial point-of-sale terminals and is the number one operator in Portugal, with more than 100,000 point-of-sale terminals in operation and an annual transaction volume of over 20 billion euros. Unicre is currently owned by 12 Portuguese and Spanish banks and financial institutions.
Unicre posted a gross revenue of 151 million euros in 2021 and a banking product of 71 million euros.