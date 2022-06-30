MARF Admits Alquiber’s Commercial Paper Programme

BME’s fixed income market, MARF, has admitted today a new 30-million-euro Commercial Paper Programme from Alquiber Quality, that will allow the company to diversify and expand its sources of financing through its access to the fixed income markets and the placement of new commercial paper (CP) issues with maturities of up to 2 years.

Banca March participates as Sole Arranger and Placement Entity under the programme, as well as Payment Agent for the issues and Registered Advisor of Alquiber Quality in MARF. Law firm Baker McKenzie Madrid has provided legal advice to the new issuer in MARF on the registration of the commercial paper program.

Alquiber Quality develops its activity in the business of vehicles flexible leasing for large companies, SMEs and self-employed workers. It is a specialist in car and light motor vehicle rental, where it boasts a wide variety of fleets of passenger cars, industrial vehicles, vans, pick-ups, SUVs, trucks, refrigerated vehicles as well as vehicles adapted to other specific needs. The company offers comprehensive advisory services for its customers, including replacement vehicles, geolocation services and customisation of vehicles for leasing, as well as full day assistance call centre. Aquiber focuses its operations mainly in Spain, where it has 23 branches and a wide network of authorised repair shops.

Alquiber Quality posted a consolidated turnover in 2021 of 76.1 million euros and an EBIT of 9.2 million euros. The company has been listed on BME Growth since 2018.