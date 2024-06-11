Marcus Robinson Appointed Head Of CDSClear And Head Of DigitalAssetClear

LCH SA today announced that Marcus Robinson has been appointed Head of CDSClear and Head of DigitalAssetClear. The appointment follows Frank Soussan’s, formerly Global Head of CDSClear and Head of SA EquityClear & CommodityClear, decision to leave the Group. Marcus, previously Head of Strategy for LSEG Post Trade, will lead CDSClear in the next phase of international expansion, particularly across the US, following the launch of client clearing to US firms in February 2024. He will also focus on bringing to market DigitalAssetClear and its subsequent development, following recent regulatory approvals. Marcus will report to Corentine Poilvet-Clédière, CEO, LCH SA and join the LCH SA leadership team.

Corentine Polivet Clediere, CEO, LCH SA, said: “I look forward to working with Marcus as we continue to build our multi-asset class offering, and deliver new products and services across CDSClear and DigitalAssetClear, from LCH SA, the leading EU-based clearing house. Marcus brings a great deal of experience to his new role having worked with the Group for 15 years, most recently as Head of Strategy for LSEG Post Trade.”

Having worked with LSEG Post Trade for 15 years, most recently as Head of Strategy, Marcus brings a deep understanding of the business. He was previously Head of Asia Pacific for LCH, where he established and led the clearing service’s expansion in the region.

Prior to this, Marcus was COO and Director of Business Change of SwapClear, where he contributed extensively to the design and roll out of the FCM client clearing model and gained extensive knowledge of the US market; experiences which make him well suited to lead CDSClear’s US expansion. Before joining LCH, he worked for J.P. Morgan in its investment banking and asset management divisions and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in the Financial Markets division.