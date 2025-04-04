March 2025 Figures At Eurex

Eurex, Europe’s leading derivatives exchange and – along with Eurex Clearing – one of the leading central counterparties globally, recorded a 21 percent surge in total trading volume for March, reaching 248.2 million contracts, up from 205 million in the same month last year. This growth was primarily driven by a 40 percent jump in equity derivatives, which increased from 28.3 million to 39.5 million contracts. Interest rate derivatives also saw a notable rise of 24 percent, reaching 117.6 million contracts. Additionally, index derivatives grew by 9 percent, climbing from 81.5 million to 89 million contracts.



In OTC Clearing, notional outstanding volumes experienced a 14 percent rise in March, reaching EUR 38,849 billion, up from EUR 33,937 billion in the same period last year. Notional outstanding for overnight index swaps surged by 35 percent to EUR 4,839 billion, while interest rate swaps increased by 16 percent to EUR 16,914 billion.



Eurex Repo, Eurex’s leading electronic market for secured funding and financing, recorded a 24 percent decrease in daily volumes down to EUR 319.8 billion in March, due to adverse market conditions and a downturn in demand. The overall average daily term-adjusted repo volume in Q1-2025 compared to Q1-2024 showed a decrease of 11 percent, amounting to EUR 326.2 billion with GC Pooling, however, increasing by 12.4 percent.

Business overview – March 2025

March 2025 March

2024 Change Financial derivatives: traded contracts Eurex Exchange Index derivatives (million) 89.0 81.5 +9% Interest rate derivatives (million) 117.6 94.8 +24% Equity derivatives (million) 39.5 28.3 +40% Total (million)1 248.2 205.0 +21% OTC Clearing2 Notional outstanding volumes (billion EUR) 38,849 33,937 +14% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 16,914 14,613 +16% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 4,839 3,595 +35% Average daily cleared volumes (billion EUR) 312 212 +47% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 52 21 +149% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 42 21 +102% Compression volumes (billion EUR) 197 0 N/A Repo: Average daily term adjusted volume on Eurex Repo GC Pooling3 (billion EUR) 149.4 186.1 -20% Repo Market (billion EUR) 170.4 232.9 -27% Total (billion EUR) 319.8 419.0 -24%