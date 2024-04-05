March 2024 Figures At Eurex

Eurex, Europe’s leading derivatives exchange, reports a 21 percent decrease in traded contracts for March compared to the previous year, down from 260.9 million to 205.0 million contracts. Due to the continued very low volatility, index derivatives recorded a decline of minus 37 percent to 81.4 million traded contracts whereby equity derivatives went down by 9 percent to 28.3 million contracts.

Despite the low rates volatility, 94.8 million interest rate derivatives contracts were traded in March. This corresponds to a decline of 5 percent compared to the same month last year but closes the first quarter with a strong increase of 14 percent. Overall, a record 245.7 million interest rate derivatives contracts were traded in the first quarter, compared to 215.8 million contracts in the same period of the previous year.

In OTC Clearing the notional outstanding volumes experienced a 6 percent year-on-year growth in March, reaching EUR 33,937 billion compared to EUR 32,136 billion in the same period the previous year. Specifically, the notional outstanding volumes in interest rate swaps rose by 8 percent, reaching EUR 14,613 billion, while the notional outstanding in overnight index swaps increased by 29 percent to EUR 3,595 billion.

Eurex Repo, Eurex’s leading electronic market for secured funding and financing, recorded a 62 percent increase in daily GC Pooling volumes to EUR 186.1 billion in March. Additionally, the overall average daily term-adjusted repo volume demonstrated a year-on-year growth of 36 percent in March, amounting to EUR 414.6 billion.

Business overview – March 2024

March 2024 March

2023 Change Financial derivatives: traded contracts Eurex Exchange Index derivatives (million) 81.4 129.7 -37% Interest rate derivatives (million) 94.8 99.7 -5% Equity derivatives (million) 28.3 31.2 -9% Total (million)1 205.0 260.9 -21% OTC Clearing2 Notional outstanding volumes (billion EUR) 33,937 32,136 +6% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 14,613 13,578 +8% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 3,595 2,795 +29% Average daily cleared volumes (billion EUR) 212 171 +24% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 21 20 +4% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 21 23 -8% Compression volumes (billion EUR) 0 0 N/A Repo: Average daily term-adjusted volume on Eurex Repo GC Pooling3 (billion EUR) 186.1 114.9 +62% Repo Market (billion EUR) 228.5 189.8 +20% Total (billion EUR) 414.6 304.7 +36%