March 2023 Figures At Eurex

Eurex, Europe’s leading derivatives exchange, reports a 6 percent increase in total trading volume to 260.9 million contracts in March from 246.2 million contracts in the same month last year. Interest rate derivatives again recorded the largest increase, rising 23 percent year-on-year in March from 81.3 million to 99.7 million. Index derivatives increased slightly by 1 percent, from 127.9 million to 129.7 million contracts traded. Equity derivatives trading declined 15 percent from March 2022 to 31.2 million contracts.

In OTC clearing, overnight index swaps recorded strongest performance with notional outstanding increasing by 42 percent in March year-on-year to EUR 2,795 billion and average daily cleared volumes even rising 175 percent to EUR 23 billion over the same period. Total notional outstanding increased 18 percent in March to EUR 32,136 billion.

Eurex Repo, Eurex’s leading electronic market for secured funding and financing, recorded a major increase in daily GC Pooling volumes in March, up 125 percent to EUR 114.9 billion, whereby average daily volume in the Repo market went up by 66 percent to EUR 181.6 billion. The total average daily term-adjusted volume grew by 85 percent in March.

Business overview – March 2023

March 2023 March

2022 Change Financial derivatives: traded contracts Eurex Exchange Index derivatives (million) 129.7 127.9 +1% Interest rate derivatives (million) 99.7 81.3 +23% Equity derivatives (million) 31.2 36.7 -15% Total (million)1 260.9 246.2 +6% OTC Clearing2 Notional outstanding volumes (billion EUR) 32,136 27,162 +18% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 13,578 12,365 +10% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 2,795 1,966 +42% Average daily cleared volumes (billion EUR) 171 164 +4% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 20 32 -38% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 23 8 +175% Compression volumes (billion EUR) - - - Repo: Average daily term-adjusted volume on Eurex Repo GC Pooling3 (billion EUR) 114.9 51.2 +125% Repo Market (billion EUR) 181.6 109.5 +66% Total (billion EUR) 296.5 160.7 +85%

1 The total number of contracts traded includes other asset classes such as commodities.

2 Notional cleared volumes including post trading events such as compression.

3 Includes all currencies.