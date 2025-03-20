Malaysian Capital Market Hits Record RM4.2 Trillion In 2024, Stays Resilient Amid Earnings Growth - Securities Commission Malaysia Releases Annual Report 2024, AOB Annual Report 2024 And Capital Market Stability Review 2024

The size of the Malaysian capital market hit an all-time high of RM4.2 trillion in 2024 (2023: RM3.8 trillion), driven by the growth in stock market capitalisation and bonds and sukuk outstanding.

The assets under management (AUM) of the fund management industry reached a new high of RM1.1 trillion (2023: RM975.5 billion) - passing the RM1 trillion mark - on the back of strong global equity market performance, the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) said in its Annual Report 2024 released today.

2024 also saw much higher fund-raising activities, growing to RM138.9 billion (2023: RM127.7 billion). These include a record 55 IPOs (2023: 32 IPOs), which raised a total of RM7.42 billion (2023: RM3.6 billion).

The SC Chairman Dato’ Mohammad Faiz Azmi said the sustained growth, helped by robust bond and sukuk issuances, showed that the capital market remained resilient, and it continued to facilitate capital formation and help support the national economy.

Looking ahead, he said the SC is now drafting a new five-year capital market masterplan, focusing on key areas such as improving financial security for retirees and promoting sustainable financing.

“Building on our market’s strengths, the SC remains committed to fostering an inclusive and vibrant capital market, while facilitating innovation and enhancing regulatory efficiency,” Dato’ Faiz said.

