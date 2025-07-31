Malaysia Co-Investment Fund Reaches Out To MSMEs And Entrepreneurs In Sabah

Malaysia Co-Investment Fund (MyCIF) today reached out to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Sabah, for opportunities in funding business expansion and their working capital needs through equity crowdfunding (ECF) and peer-to-peer (P2P) financing.

Sabah Minister of Industrial Development & Entrepreneurship YB Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe officiated the one-day roadshow themed “Empowering Financing, Advancing Growth” in Kota Kinabalu. Around 300 representatives from business associations, government agencies, venture capital, private equity and MSMEs attended the event.

Organised by the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), the event was supported by Invest Sabah Bhd, a key development partner with deep local networks and strong links to state and federal MSME initiatives.

It featured networking sessions, breakout discussions, and exhibitor booths where participants engaged with SC-registered ECF and P2P platform operators and heard firsthand success stories from companies funded through MyCIF.

MyCIF, Malaysia’s first public-private co-investment model, was set up by the Ministry of Finance under the 2019 Federal Budget.

Administered by the SC, MyCIF has since co-invested in over 70,000 campaigns, benefiting more than 9,500 MSMEs nationwide. In 2024, the fund exceeded RM1 billion in total co-investments.

It employs a 1:4 co-investment ratio under its General Scheme and a 1:2 ratio for targeted initiatives such as the Food Security and Environmental & Social Impact Schemes.

SC Chairman Dato’ Mohammad Faiz Azmi said that MyCIF has been a game-changer for MSME growth, providing much-needed capital that is often a challenge to access through traditional channels.

“The Sabah roadshow is integral to MyCIF's national outreach, designed to expand awareness of alternative financing among businesses across Malaysia,” he said. “It provides entrepreneurs a direct insight into how ECF, P2P and MyCIF can fuel their growth at every stage.”

“The government, through MyCIF, continues to support MSMEs as key engines of growth, innovation and job creation. This is evident in the RM40 million allocation under Budget 2025 to further expand access to ECF and P2P financing nationwide,” he said.

Invest Sabah Chief Executive Officer Dr. Firdausi Suffian welcomed the collaboration with the SC.

“Partnering with the SC in this event has enabled Invest Sabah to amplify its efforts in empowering local entrepreneurs. This roadshow is a vital platform for MSMEs in Sabah to gain insights and forge connections that can help propel their businesses forward,” he said.

As of 2024, total funds raised through MyCIF co-investments alongside private investments have surpassed RM6 billion, enabling businesses to access funding via ECF and P2P financing platforms. MyCIF has attracted 4.1 times private investments for every ringgit co-invested, demonstrating a strong crowding-in effect.

Over the past six years, MyCIF has played a pivotal role in improving access to alternative financing, fostering the growth of over 9,500 MSMEs in the local entrepreneurial ecosystem.

This reflects the continued confidence and growing interest from both investors and MSMEs in alternative financing avenues.

For more information on MyCIF, visit https://www.sc.com.my/mycif.