The market transacted a total of 33.23 million shares at a total consideration of MK9.78 billion (US$5.64 million) in 2,060 trades in the month of January 2025. In the previous month of December 2024, the market transacted a total of 78.78 million shares at a total consideration of MK8.58 billion (US$4.95 million) in 1,552 trades. This reflects a –57.82% decrease in terms of share volume traded and a 13.99% (13.99% in US Dollar terms) increase in share value traded.

Click here for full details.