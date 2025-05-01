Main Order Types Now Published On Tokyo Financial Exchange Website (FX Daily Futures Contracts)

The Tokyo Financial Exchange has now published the main order types available on Click 365(FX Daily Futures contracts) on its website.

Please be aware that the order types may differ depending on the brokerage company (trading member), so please be sure to check with your brokerage company.





Main Order Types

*Some of the order types are not included in the regulations, etc.

• Immediate or Cancel (IC) Market order

• Limit Order

• Trigger Order

• OCO Order

• If Done Order

• If Done + OCO Order

For more details, see Main Order Types



These order types are the same as those for Click Kabu 365(Equity Index Daily Futures contracts).

For more details, see Main Order Types