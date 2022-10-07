Mads Dorf Petersen Appointed As Interim CFO

Saxo Bank, the online trading and investment specialist, has today announced Mads Dorf Petersen is appointed interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as Mette Ingeman Pedersen is leaving Saxo.





Most recently, Mads Dorf Petersen served as Head of Commercial Finance at Saxo. He joined Saxo in 2009 and has held various leadership roles within finance including Head of Business Planning and Analysis and Deputy Head of Group Finance.



Kim Fournais, CEO & Founder, commented: “We would like to thank Mette for her contribution to Saxo during the past year. She has helped further develop Global Finance & Legal to become a stronger business partner and enabler of our strategy. We wish Mette the very best in her future endeavours.



“Mads Dorf Petersen will step in as interim CFO, he has been with Saxo for more than 13 years, is a strong leader and brings a deep understanding of both the bank, our strategy and the finance and legal area.”