Macrobond Hires Two Senior Sales Leaders To Support Growth In The Americas And UK Appoints John Leffler As Vice President Americas And Chris Seaman As Regional Managing Director UK

MACROBOND Financial, a leading provider of economic and financial data and analytics, announced today that it has appointed John Leffler as Vice President for the Americas and Chris Seaman as Regional Managing Director in the UK.
Leffler will be responsible for expanding Macrobond's business in Canada, the US and South America, while Seaman will oversee all existing and new business in the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and MENA.
The new hires follow the recent opening of Macrobond’s Stockholm office, its seventh global location, and the appointment of Howard Rees as Chief Commercial Officer based in London, who joined Macrobond earlier this year.
Macrobond is the world’s most comprehensive source of economic intelligence for more than 4,000 finance professionals globally. Its flexible SaaS platform provides instant access to macroeconomic, aggregate financial and sector time-series data from more than 2,500 global sources, along with integrated analytics that enable users to quickly analyse, visualise and share the data - helping them gain strategic insights and collaborate better across their businesses.
“Macrobond has seen significant growth outside our domestic market in the last few years, and we expect this trend to continue as we expand to new markets. Our desktop solutions continue to sell strongly and we are now preparing to launch new complementary products in the near future. John and Chris have strong track records selling enterprise solutions for some of the biggest names in our industry and I’m delighted to have them on board for this next stage of our growth journey,” said Tomas Liljeborg, Chief Executive Officer, Macrobond.
Leffler joins Macrobond from Donnelley Financial Solutions, a leading global risk and compliance solutions company where he served as Vice President and Global Head of Venue Sales. Prior to that, he spent 17 years at FactSet Research Systems in multiple senior roles, including Sales Manager for SCG sales when he managed teams that oversaw the development, maintenance and growth of current accounts across the United States.
John Leffler, Vice President Americas, Macrobond, commented: “It’s not often that you get the chance to join a company with such strong data quality and analytics. I hope to replicate Macrobond’s domestic market success across the Americas and continue helping firms work more efficiently with strong data and analytic workflows.”
Seaman was previously Global Head of Sales at trading and logistics firm Benteler Trading International. Prior to that he was Managing Director, EMEA at software company Gtreasury, and Global Head of Corporate Treasury Management Solutions at Bloomberg, where he spent 10 years in a variety of sales roles focused on FX, derivative and corporate treasury products. Seaman studied at the Association of Corporate Treasurers and holds a MSc in Money Banking and Finance from Lancaster University in England and a BA in Economics from Liverpool University.
Chris Seaman, Regional Managing Director, Macrobond, said: “This is a unique opportunity to join a company with a vision for changing the way that firms work with macroeconomic data. Its recent success is admirable and I’m excited to take this next step in growing Macrobond’s footprint even further.”