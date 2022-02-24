Macrobond Appoints Klaus Holse As Chairperson To Further Support Growth Journey

One of the leading providers of macroeconomic and financial time series solutions, Macrobond, has appointed Klaus Holse as new Chairperson to support further growth and expansion. Klaus has a background as CEO of SimCorp, Corporate VP at Microsoft, and Senior VP at Oracle.
Klaus Holse is currently Chairperson of open banking firm Tink AB, cloud platform SuperOffice AS, vertical software company EG A/S and payroll firm Zenegy A/S. In addition, he is also Vice Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Industriens Arbejdsgivere in Denmark and Dansk Industri. He has previously held the positions of CEO of SimCorp for eight years, Corporate VP at Microsoft for eleven years and he has also been Senior VP at Oracle. At Microsoft, he was President of Western Europe, leading the largest area outside of the US.
“Macrobond is on a very strong growth trajectory, and I’m looking forward to supporting the company with my experience in software, technology and entering new markets. I am delighted to be appointed Chairperson and I’m looking forward to working with CEO Tomas Liljeborg, the management team and with Nordic Capital as owners, to support further growth and expansion,” says Klaus Holse.
With his impressive experience and excellent track record from the IT and software industry, Klaus Holse will act as Chairperson for select Nordic Capital portfolio companies within the technology and financial services sectors, including Macrobond and Vizrt, a global leader in software for live video production.
"Nordic Capital is excited to be part of Macrobond’s development, supporting the business through its continued international expansion strategy whilst also strengthening its offering within financial software. Klaus has a remarkable experience of international technology companies, including a great knowledge of vertical software solutions, growth and value creation, which makes him an excellent Chairperson for the continued growth journey of Macrobond. Nordic Capital’s network of Senior Advisors plays an important role in supporting the successful and sustainable development of the portfolio companies and we are confident that Klaus will bring very valuable expertise to further support Macrobond on its growth journey, says Emil Anderson, Principal, Nordic Capital Advisors.
Klaus will succeed John McAdam as Chairperson. “Nordic Capital would like to take this opportunity to thank John for his contributions as Chairperson of Macrobond,” Emil Anderson, adds.
Today, Macrobond has approximately 220 employees in Europe, Asia, and the United States and has revenues of approx. EUR 25 mn. Nordic Capital acquired Macrobond in 2018 and has, in close partnership with the management team, supported its continued expansion and invested to further strengthen its service offering and position across several jurisdictions.
Technology & Payments is one of Nordic Capital’s focus sectors where it has a long and extensive history and experience of investing and supporting sustainable growth in technology software companies. Nordic Capital has significant experience in software as well as payments and has deployed more than EUR 5.6 billion of equity across 24 technology companies since 2001, including former and current investments such as Bambora, Cint, Trustly, Conscia, Siteimprove, Board International and Signicat.